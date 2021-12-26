Returning to Europe, at last: Part 2

This is the second in a series of articles about a three-week journey on land and at sea.

Ahh, Portugal! We felt its charm rising to us as our TAP Air Portugal overnight flight from SFO cruised over the Atlantic shore and over the countless red tile rooftops of Lisbon on the descent to its international airport.

Arrival and transit through the airport were effortless, with our rolling carry-on bags barely slowing through passport control — no COVID documentation required — to a parking lot to find our Uber car and English-speaking driver.

In a few days we would connect with a small group tour with Overseas Adventure Travel, first on land in Portugal, then followed by the bulk of our trip on land and at sea, mostly in Spain.

However, we had our own plans before connecting with the group. The first three days included a visit to the magical hilltop village of Sintra, with its palaces and castles and views out to the Atlantic. This was followed by a visit to the beautiful city of Lisbon, barely scratching the surface of what it had to offer while being awed by incredibly beautiful and prolific tilework at every turn.

The small inland city of Évora was also important to us and required an overnight stay to see well. With good directions from one of many friendly Lisbon locals, we used the subway from downtown near Rossio Square to the Sete Rios bus station. From there we comfortably cruised in a near-empty bus about an hour and a half through the countryside, eastward in the Alentejo region to this small city founded by Romans.

The Romans left their legacy with an aqueduct, and with the Temple of Diana, built at the highest point of the city; the ruin’s prominent dozen Corinthian pillars still showing the footprint of the original. It is easily seen from all sides and is on one side of a park popular with locals and visitors.

The temple also very conveniently lies next to the elegant Pousada de Evora. A 20-minute walk with our bags uphill from the Évora bus station and a stroll through parts of the Old City, a World Heritage Site, led us to the Pousada. Like many Pousadas, it is a beautifully restored and repurposed convent or monastery, with all its rooms and public spaces reverently preserved in lovely condition, with magically modernized systems. The Gods smiled on us at check-in as we were updated to one of only two marvelous spacious suites at no extra cost, instead of a cozy former cell inhabited by a monk several centuries ago.

An exploratory stroll in the strong early afternoon sun through winding narrow medieval cobblestone lanes eventually led to a small lunch place, reviving us to continue meandering through the Old City, enjoying occasional views of the surrounding agricultural area. We mailed several postcards from the local post office to friends and family, and they began arriving in the U.S. about six weeks later - true snail mail.

Under a sparkling blue sky the next morning we toured the neighboring Gothic cathedral, its altar clad in gold. We climbed to its accessible roof for views of the city and surroundings, then finally walked back downhill to the bus station for a return ride to Lisbon.

The bus took a slightly different route back, crossing the wide Tagus River using the 11-mile long Vasco de Gama Bridge, the longest in Europe when completed in 1998. After another easy subway ride back to Rossio Square, we checked into the nice, modern Altis Avenida hotel to join our group. Another fine evening finished with a light snack and wine at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant overlooking the city lights.

The next morning started with introductions and getting acquainted with the group, consisting mostly of couples from all around America, fully vaccinated and tested and happy to travel again. Our trip leader Clarisa was joined by a local guide for a morning tour, combining walking and riding, first in the lower part of the old Alfama district with its narrow, cobbled lanes climbing up from the riverfront.

We continued from there to the riverfront Belém district. One of the primary sites there is the Torre de Belém, elegantly built in the early 1500s at the narrowest part of the Tagus River to guard the entry to Lisbon harbor, featuring elaborate stonework depicting seafaring images of ropes, anchors, flora, and fauna.

Nearby is another primary site, the Monument to the Discoveries. Finished in 1960 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the death of Henry the Navigator, it is roughly in the shape of a caravel, the distinctive Portuguese sailing vessel used to explore the world and bring back vast riches during the Age of Discovery spanning almost 300 years. The monument faces the sea and is covered with statues of prominent explorers and nobles from the era.

The afternoon included a ride up the antique outdoor Santa Justa elevator. Built as a freestanding metal tower, it began operation in 1902, its two ornately elegant wood-paneled cabins majestically carrying passengers up seven stories from the lower downtown to the higher Baixa neighborhood, with a viewing platform overlooking this city of views.

We later explored the Bairro Alto neighborhood, reaching it from near downtown Rossio Square via the short funicular ride on the antique Elevador da Gloria. These lifts and funiculars, along with the many little yellow trolleys, were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to allow easier connections between Lisbon’s many hilly neighborhoods; and are still heavily relied upon by locals and visitors.

Throughout Lisbon and the rest of Portugal, the eye cannot help but be drawn to and admire the infinite variety of shapes and designs of the beautiful glazed azulejo tiles. Entire interior and exterior walls, building sides, monuments, and furniture delight the eye wherever one turns. Their origins date back to the Moorish period in the 13th century, and their development and use have blossomed throughout the centuries since.

The next morning we cruised over the Tagus River on the Golden Gate look-alike 25th of April Bridge as a surfaced Portuguese Navy submarine glided under the bridge. A big difference in bridges is that Lisbon’s includes a rail deck below the road deck. Our destination was the village of Azeito, for a lesson in the art of traditional tile-making from an expert in her small factory, followed by personally painting a tile following an outline. Those tiles would be kiln-fired and later brought to us at the end of the tour in Barcelona.

En route back to Lisbon in the afternoon, we stopped at the giant Christ the King monument on a bluff overlooking the river toward Lisbon for epic views. The monument was opened in 1959 and was inspired by the older Christ the Redeemer monument in Rio de Janeiro from 1934. We gazed over the April 25 bridge; its hum unmistakable and constant.

The next morning began our final day in Portugal, heading south on the bus toward the Algarve region. The smooth highway continued through agricultural areas of oaks, cork trees, cattle herds, vineyards and orchards with gently rolling hills, leading us to the small, modern Quinta dos Vales wine estate. A brief tour of the winery was followed by tasting several excellent wines produced from the estate’s own grapes while enjoying light snacks and the fresh breezes of a beautiful azure day.

The bus then wound through sprawling condominium and golf club resorts in Vilamoura on the Algarve southern coast, coming to a stop at a marina for a dockside restaurant lunch in this area favored by Brits and northern Europeans. Back on the road after lunch, we continued toward the evening destination of Sevilla in Spain.

Next — Sevilla & Córdoba