Returning to Europe at Last, Part 3

This is the third in a series about a three week journey on land and at sea.

Our little group of travelers of a (ahem) certain age was mellow and relaxed, some to the point of slumber, as our bus rolled eastbound on smooth Portuguese pavement approaching southern Spain.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Warm afternoon breezes, bright sun, blue autumn sky, and splendid scenery all contributed to an easy vibe. Okay, okay -- tasting several fine Portuguese vintages during a tour of a premium winery didn’t hurt, nor did the tasty and robust dockside lunch in the Vilamoura resort marina.

Our outstanding Overseas Adventure Travel trip leader Clarisa Gonzalez and her colleagues couldn’t quite relax, as they were intently working their smartphones to deal with a last minute wrinkle. The original itinerary was for the group to board the small passenger ship MV Clio in the Portuguese port of Portimao, on the coast of the Algarve in the southern tip of the country.

As we rolled on, they shared the news that passenger vessels were still not allowed in that port due to COVID-19, even though they had the necessary permits, so the ship would meet us in Sevilla the next day. We would have to continue by bus a bit longer, while they worked on finding lodgings for a total of about 35 customers and guides – no easy task on a Friday.

We had happily cruised on the 89 passenger Clio a couple years earlier and were mildly disappointed along with others that boarding was delayed. However the group gave a collective shrug -- a sign of travelers confident in the staff, and so happy to be far from home again they would not allow something small and unavoidable to spoil the fun -- or a nap on the bus.

After passing miles of orange groves, cork trees and vineyards we rolled into the beautiful city of Sevilla, at about seven hundred thousand folks the fourth largest city in Spain, and the capital of the province of Andalusia. We arrived in the early evening, checking in at a hotel in time for dinner.

Saturday started with a walking tour with a local guide. We had visited the city in 2001 on our own and were looking forward to getting reacquainted. Our group wound through the twisting streets of the ancient Barrio Santa Cruz, passing by whitewashed walls in that historic Jewish quarter, now dotted with restaurants, cafes, bars and shops. We remembered getting a bit lost trying to find our own way through the maze 20 years ago and found it easy and relaxing to stroll with the group while listening to the guide describe some of the city’s history.

Our winding walk led to the Royal Alcazar Palace with its elaborately beautiful tile and detailed mosaics. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is actually a collection of palaces and their accompanying gardens, fountains and grottos, each daring the eye to try to find favorites. The original structure on the site was a Moorish fortress, which was destroyed during the Christian conquest of Sevilla in the 13th century. Castilian Christians then built the original palace. The complex has been enlarged and upgraded over the centuries and is now preserved for the world to enjoy, and part of it is used by Spanish royals when in Sevilla.

We returned to the Barrio Santa Cruz for a leisurely lunch, featuring musical entertainment by a “Tuna” group consisting of half a dozen university students in traditional costume with a variety of instruments, singing traditional songs. Tunas are a Spanish and Portuguese tradition dating to the 13th century, with students performing to earn enough money for tuition.

After lunch we wandered on our own to Sevilla’s main cathedral, formally known as the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, thought by some to be the fourth largest cathedral in the world, and the largest Gothic style one. It is indeed huge, with lofty ceilings, unknowable amounts of gold and numerous side altars on each side of its cavernous interior; and its own small grove of orange trees to one side.

Adjacent is the Giralda, or bell tower, which was originally built as a Muslim minaret, standing over 300 feet high, and accessible via sloping floors once use by riders on horseback to reach the top.

Our trip leaders surprised the group with horse drawn carriage rides, beginning just off the cathedral plaza. Each gleaming black carriage was driven by a top hatted driver in formal livery. All was good as we clopped away from the plaza on a lovely warm afternoon, continuing to the Guadalquivir riverfront past the university, then – a vision – the Clio! Docked right where she was supposed to be, beckoning us. But wait, she is right over there, to the right, what the heck, why are we turning left? Nooo! We stared wistfully at our beautiful little ship as all our carriages followed in a meandering line into and through the majestic Parque de Maria Luisa, created for the 1929 International Exposition.

As glorious as the park was, we wondered what was happening, and soon learned that Spanish health authorities required that five random Clio crew members had to test negative for COVID before we would be allowed to board. Our collective shrug from yesterday became a collective groan following the teaser view of our Clio. But still, the terrific OAT staff found us an even better hotel for Saturday night, the Meliá Lebreros, including an excellent dinner -- and promised, really, truly, you know, that we would be aboard the ship by the next night.

Sunday’s experience was a visit to a family run farm outside the city that breeds and raises bulls for the ring. We learned in Portugal and Spain that bullfighting is diminishing in popularity as tastes change and concerns for animal welfare become more prominent. There are still enough fans and events to support the farms, and the herd of mostly young bulls on this one was robust. We were told of the selection process not just for bulls, but also for cows that demonstrate an aggressive attitude that would be passed down to their offspring.

Our group rode through the farm in an open trailer, chaperoned by the farm’s official greeting dog Rita, a golden lab that made sure to introduce herself to all with enthusiastic tail wagging. She would jump off the trailer as each pasture gate approached, to herd the huge bulls away from the gate as it would be opened to let us pass. The tour of the pastures was followed by a tutorial and short demonstration in the farm’s bullring, using members of our group as wannabe bullfighters and bulls. A fine lunch followed in the beautifully decorated farmhouse lined with old posters of famous matadors.

Our trip leaders kept their promise that we would board the Clio on return to Sevilla, and we found our stateroom and unpacked, ready that evening to enjoy the first of many delicious meals and fine service provided by a crew of 60, happy to be working again after 18 months. Normally the Clio carries up to 89 passengers, but on this voyage there were only 36 passengers, receiving exceptional attention by the international crew from Croatia, Ukraine, India, Indonesia and Russia, all of whom spoke English. A brilliant and passionate shipboard performance by a local flamenco group capped a stellar day.

Before setting sail we would have one more bus ride, on Monday, to the historic city of Córdoba, about 80 miles northeast of Sevilla. The city was founded by Romans, whose stone foundation supports the Moorish built bridge over the Guadalquivir that is still in use. The city was conquered by Moors in the 8th century, and remained in Moorish control for several hundred years, establishing it as their Spanish capital until the Reconquista by Christians.

Moorish influence in culture and architecture is quite prominent, most stunningly in the enormous “La Mezquita”, originally built as a mosque, and expanded and improved over several centuries of Moorish rule. It was originally open sided, and features 850 beautiful multicolored granite and marble arches, with a sense of consistency, as most of the design control rested with a few families.

Under Christian rule of the city, the perimeter was enclosed. In the 16th century, the local Catholic bishop initiated the building of an ornate huge cathedral within the former mosque, creating a truly unique magnificent combination mosque and cathedral. After our tour of this amazing place we had time to amble through the old quarter of the city before the bus ride back to Sevilla.

We again boarded the Clio, and as the sun lowered in the late afternoon we embarked down the Guadalquivir toward the Atlantic, just like Christopher Columbus and others. How cool is that?

Next – Ceuta, Gibraltar & Malaga