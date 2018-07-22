Flo Schilling was entertaining the passengers in the dining car. Not intentionally; she was just trying to order a cup of tea.
Not but what the others in our group of four hadn’t already provided their share of amusement for the dining car, since our arrival just past 8:30 in the morning.
We were 15 hours into the 40-hour ride from Beijing, China to Lhasa, Tibet. Not many non-Chinese speaking people make a 2,335-mile rail journey, our travel guide in Beijing had told us. She had got us to the train and into the right compartments, and then she waved good-bye.
We were on our own, a group of 16 Americans, who had spent the last two week riding trains. We’d ridden from Moscow to Irkutsk, Siberia, and from there to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, accompanied, all the way, by a Russian guide, who kept us out of trouble; for example, she rescued the person who brought a can of beer into a compartment and nearly got bounced off the train in Novosibirsk by fierce security guards. Not the thing to do.
The Chinese train was more modern than the Russian trains, and even more baffling. To begin with, in the Peoples’ Republic, there is no first class, second class and third class. There is soft bed, hard bed and no bed.
We had opted for soft bed, but had discovered that it was not a question of a more or less comfortable mattress. All the mattresses are the same, but Soft Beds are four to a compartment; hard beds are six. No beds get a chair.
Another interesting aspect of Chinese train travel is to mix it up, as far as travelers go. The Russians had put all the Americans together. But on the Chinese train, one married couple ended up in compartments in separate cares, and one of our group, landed in a compartment with three Chinese men, and was seen later, wandering down the corridor with her pajamas, looking for a place to change.
When I arrived at Compartment 36 on the Chinese train, I discovered I had only one cabin-mate: a young man who was arranging his supplies, cartons of noodles and bottles of tea, for the trip.
We are so spoiled as Americans; I know this. In years of wandering around the world, I’ve always tried to learn a few phrases of a country I visit; but I don’t think I’ve ever encountered someone who didn’t speak a word of English.
He didn’t. He showed me a photo on his iPhone of the Dalai Lama’s palace in Lhasa, by which I understood he was Tibetan. He figured out, without help, that I was American. He kindly hoisted my suitcase up to a shelf, and we retreated to our respective soft beds.
My children often suggest that, as young person, I lived a wilder life than they did. “Mom, how much drugs did you do at Berkeley?” my son has asked me, probably trying to figure out how I became a journalist. (He went to UC, Davis and UCLA and became an extremely fine and upstanding doctor.) Now, I thought, I would only confirm their worst fears when I told them I was riding for three days across China, sharing a room with a handsome, young Tibetan man, and we could only communicate through sign-language.
In the night, however, I was awakened by a sound that made me think that my companion had brought a few doves aboard, too. It turned out, however, that it was a three-month old baby. He and his mother climbed into the bed opposite mine. The grandmother took the berth below me. The result was a peculiar, non-verbal, happy family.
On Chinese trains, attendants frequently push carts down the aisles, selling meals on trays, bowls of congree and snacks, but not coffee. This is why, in the morning, four of our group — Flo, Diane, Paulette and I — set off for the dining car.
It was filled with people, including several from the no-bed carriages, who were sleeping in the booths. When we tried to order, our server, a woman of high spirits, began an evidently hilarious commentary on us for the other travelers, and even the sleepers woke up to laugh heartily.
By dint of sign language, we eventually understood that we had missed breakfast, which was served until 8:30, but at 9 a.m. they would recommence service of something.
“Coffee?” I asked, hopefully. The server turned to rest of the carriage, said something, and this just cracked them up. Not as much, however, as when Flo tried next.
Flo, a world traveler and travel agent who speaks a dialect of Chinese, said, “Chai?” This is the Chinese word for “tea.”
“Chai,” the server nodded, much astonished but encouraging.
“Oolong chai?” Flo asked.
We will never know why this was such a knee-slapper, but it brought down the house. People around us roared with laughter; and we realized that it really didn’t matter if service didn’t recommence for 20 minutes; it would take us longer than that to order anything.
But, exactly at 9 a.m., the server went to the counter and returned with a tray. She brought each of us two Dixie cups, one filling with coffee and one with tea. Also a peeled, mahogany-colored hard-boiled egg and a serving of sunflower seeds.
Paulette, the brave one, was the first to nibble an egg. “I don’t like hard-boiled eggs,” she reported, “but this is actually pretty good.”
We didn’t know how we had ordered these things, but the sunflower seeds, in a crab-flavored batter, weren’t so bad either.
By dinner, a heroic attendant on the train, who had been valiantly trying to use his iPhone to translate what the Americans were saying to him, had used his translator app to write out four descriptions of items we could order for dinner. He seemed to be getting quite a bang out of his self-appointed task. I asked if he often had American travelers. We put this into his iPhone. He answered: “No.”
The Beijing-Tibetan train has sparked controversy, criticized as means of cementing the Chinese annexation of Tibet and subjecting it to accelerated Chinese development and exploitation of Tibet’s considerable natural resources.
Others cite it as a way of reaching the hidden Himalayan country while gradually becoming used to the rising altitude as the train climbs up into the mountains. On the second night we’d cross the Tanggula Pass, (16,640 feet above sea level) before descending to Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region, which lies at a mere 11,995 feet. Oxygen was available at stations in the corridor, should anyone need it, but my Tibetan roommate showed me how to turn on the oxygen supply that was piped into our room; and when other Americans discovered he knew about this neat thing, he went along the corridor turning on their oxygen too. Wordless communication: sometimes it works.
The Chinese family, Mom, Grandma and baby, left the train at dusk, and not long after, the Tibetan man departed too. The little compartment was a bit empty and quiet, except for the oxygen machine hummed away. By the full moonlight, I watched the landscape begin to change as we climbed up toward the mountain pass. And when I awoke, the endless views of the Gobi dessert were gone, and Tibetan yaks were grazing in tundra-like meadows beneath magnificent, snow-capped mountains.
And once more, it was time to go entertain the Chinese and try to get a cup of coffee.