Road Trip Chronicles: Leaving California

When one takes the scenic route on a road trip, the experience transforms from a mere drive — to an elevated experience. Regardless of the drive, you’re on, one fact remains: you become more alert and aware of your surroundings, even if only for safety reasons.

And with each mile driven and rest stop taken, you begin to embrace the unknown ahead and realize your role as a lone speck in the universe. The road continues and the landscape visage surprises and delights with every turn… even the hairpin bends.

And so, in the greater scheme of The Great American Road Trip, does it really matter whether you shave an hour off your drive time by taking the express highway? As someone who took the road less scenic, my vote is no.

On my four-plus hour’s drive from Paso Robles to Huntington Beach via the Paso Robles Highway, I soon regretted not taking the longer but infinitely more scenic route along Avila and Pismo beaches and through Santa Barbara and Santa Monica.

It was early 2021, however, and pandemic restrictions dictated every aspect of this trip. So, I took the seemingly endless highway that leads directly to Paséa Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, a surf city south of Los Angeles. Yes, there were spectacular views of the agricultural landscape along the way, but I barely digested them in my haste to reach my destination.

Upon my arrival at Paséa, it occurred to me that valet parking at the resort was going to require a huge leap of trust, and this stop was just one of many on my cross-country move to the East Coast; my car contained the cargo of my life. I handed my car key to the young valet with more than a little trepidation, urging him not to open any but the drivers-side door to avoid spilling my hard-packed belongings out onto the pavement.

That first evening as I admired the sunset, a pleasant surprise of a pop-up folk-rock concert on the rooftop of a neighboring building provided the hotel’s entertainment. The view and sound from my seventh-floor guestroom was ideal, and I marveled at such an intrepid “pivot” by the performer to provide live pandemic entertainment. It was early February, but the guests at Paséa and around me partied like it was spring break.

The next morning, I ventured out to the beach boardwalk for a walk in the decidedly chilly air. By noon it had warmed to 66 degrees — warm enough for a full crowd to draw an at-capacity crowd outdoors. One would never guess the country was in the throes of a pre-vaccine pandemic by the sheer number of people rollerblading/jogging/cycling/strolling past me.

Mulling over my options, I decided that 1) we were all breathing in gloriously fresh ocean air, and 2) we could easily manage social distancing. So I continued along the boardwalk and, in fact, headed back to the Paséa Resort for an alfresco lunch at its renowned Tanner’s Restaurant. Seated within view of the beach, Tanner’s menu features “the flavors of surf culture,” and has won countless awards for Best Oceanfront Dining in Orange County.

More signs that Californians in this region had curiously chosen to ignore the fact of the pandemic: folks wearing masks that didn’t cover their noses, and folks crammed in the hot tub — all slightly unnerving to witness. I made a resolution to revisit this city post-pandemic when I would feel safer experiencing Surf City in all its sunshine-y glory.

On this visit, my greatest joy was reconnecting with my car upon checkout, with its contents intact. I drove onward toward Tucson, where I’d booked a stay at the famed Canyon Ranch, but first I would briefly visit with old family friends.

Fatigue forced me to stop and get some shut-eye at a low-end chain hotel in Blythe, a town on the California-Arizona border, 150 miles west of Phoenix. I quickly learned Blythe is a mecca for long-range truckers, many of whom stand outside in the dark, smoking cigarettes till midnight. By 4 a.m., I awoke to the roar of multiple truck engines, and a short while later, this pet-friendly hotel’s parking lot was empty. I grabbed my bag and my fur baby and headed back out onto the highway.

Stay tuned for more cross-country road trip stories, as shared by Charlene Peters, author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of tastes & indigenous recipes to share.” To reach Charlene, email siptripper@gmail.com.