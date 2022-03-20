Road Trip Chronicles:

Editor's note: This is the fifth installment of Charlene Peter's cross-country road trip series, beginning in California.

By the time I left Lubbock, Texas, Eckhart Tolle’s audiotape of “The Power of Now” had been played twice. The by-product was my current state of nirvana, and I reveled in it during my drive on the open, empty road to Austin.

My Pandora station blared Van Morrison’s “In the Mystic” just as the morning fog cleared to a blue sky featuring starlings that soared and swooped as if they were guiding my way. And then… splat! One little black bird swooped a bit too low and hit my back seat side window.

It’s amazing how quickly the scene — and one’s mood changes on a road trip. My focus was now shifted to a view of lawns I passed, which were flaunting confederate flags and Trump campaign posters long past the election.

Comfort road-trip food beckoned, so I stopped in Sweetwater for a drive-through jelly donut that was the size of a small pizza. Before I reached the city limits of Austin, I stopped yet again, but this time for a drive-through DQ chocolate-dipped vanilla twist.

Traffic was intense in East Austin, where I would spend the night at the East Austin Hotel, a boutique-style hotel with a hipster vibe. The hotel offers shared bathroom options, but I opted for a private bathroom in a room behind an iron gate that overlooked a courtyard pool. Dinner was takeout delivery of smoked brisket sandwich in homage to my stop in Texas, where smoked meats rule.

I’d clocked more than 2,000 miles to date, and my reward was soon forthcoming: a few nights at Lake Austin Spa Resort, an oasis situated on the shore of a 21-mile lake nestled in Texas Hill Country.

The only thing sweeter than this outstanding pet-friendly (yes, the best, with a private back door space) room with a cozy window seat to view this majestic lake, was a fun chocolate-making class offered by a local company, Keii Desserts. But first, in-room lunch of a cobb salad was delivered to fuel my nutritional needs.

Throughout my stay, the rains were relentless. The overall color outside was gray, but inside there were colors in a vase with a single fresh-cut gerbera daisy to add a vibrant red-orange, and a candle inside a cobalt glass. Next to the candle was a notecard with a scribbled message from management expressing hope that I’d find my Blue Mind during my stay.

As one who grew up on the East Coast, there’s simply no denying the enchantment of being at the water’s edge, where many of life’s most meaningful moments often take place.

On further exploration behind the meaning of a Blue Mind, my next audiotape would be “Blue Mind,” published by Marine Biologist Dr. Wallace J. Nichols. In this breakthrough topic of discussion, Nichols delves into the science of how we are affected by water in all its shapes and forms, and how water is a contributing factor to our health and well-being. In short, he proves what most of us know innately: Being near water can soothe the soul.

In his introduction, Nichols stresses how humans are hardwired to be healed by water. When you think about it, it makes sense. Every human’s relationship to water begins in the womb (where our brains develop and are composed of 80 percent water), and ever thereafter, the human-to-water connection stays incredibly strong. The calm from a nearby body of water can induce a meditative state. And yes, there is a body of science that claims interacting with water on any level can be a potent antidote to anxiety and other mental and physical conditions related to stress.

Oceans, rivers, ponds, and lakes aren’t the only places to get a “blue fix.” Adding a fountain or water feature in your outdoor space is an easy and effective way to benefit from the soothing sounds of flowing water. Just taking a bath works, too.

The Lake Austin Spa was an umbrellaed road trip. On my last day, I splashed through puddles to the resort’s elegant upscale “barn” where I sat happily ensconced under a wool throw blanket. My window view overlooked the lake where I got my blue mind on – with eyes wide open – while listening to the soothing sounds of a piano meditation.

In addition to rainfall, stormy conditions peaked, Texas roads were icy, and a newsworthy 100-plus car accident on the highway unsettled my calm state of mind. My drive leaving Texas was wind-swept, but fortunately the temperatures rose above freezing by the time I hit the road.

During this next leg of 479 miles, I blinked through Mississippi and stopped at Lake Charles, Louisiana. I won’t mention where I stayed as it was one of the worst hotels I’d ever experienced, but I was able to use my reward points, notwithstanding an extra $100 pet fee.

To soothe my disappointment, I opened a bottle of Brecon Estate Cab I’d saved from my stop in Paso Robles, California. Although my glass of Brecon wasn’t in a Schott Zweisel glass this time ‘round, it was still phenomenal.

