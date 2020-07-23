Road trip! Finding adventures during COVID-19, Part 1 of 3

After about 26 miles of gravel at about 20 miles per hour we returned to pavement, with cattle ranches along the way, shortly before rejoining US 93 to continue north. The road here is also known as the Salmon River Scenic Byway, and at times follows the path of the Lewis and Clark Trail as it passes through the Salmon-Challis National Forest, then crossing into Montana at Lost Trail Pass.

Eagles soared as we continued on this almost empty two-lane highway in perfect condition, alongside the river through the Bitterroot Valley until arriving in Missoula, home of the University of Montana.

Our aptly named Edgewater Double Tree Hotel sits on the bank of the Clark Fork River that runs through the city. The university campus, quiet during our visit, is on the opposite side of the stream. The area was in a heat wave and the easily accessed chilly, fast-moving water invited many people to fish, swim, tube, kayak, raft and even surf rapids in relief.

As we enjoyed an excellent pizza with just enough shade on the patio of the hotel restaurant, we watched young men jump and dive into the river from the pedestrian bridge, then swim to shore to the applause of their friends. The same bridge provided us with an after-dinner stroll using paved paths on both sides of the river.