Road Trips: A desert reprieve in Coachella Valley

In 2014, the 80-year-old hot springs’ spa resort — where legendary gangster, Al Capone, is reputed to have hidden out, thanks to the thick brick walls near underground escape tunnels — went through a multi-million-dollar restorative transformation, including all the rooms, farm-to-table restaurant, yoga dome, and meeting facility.

In addition, the construction of a 3.5-acre solar field solidified the adult-only (over 18 years) Two Bunch Palms as a “sustainable wellness resort.”

What seems to fortify the easy, tranquil feeling at Two Bunch Palms is its supposed location on a positive vortex with the convergence of five different elements: earth; fire; wind; hot waters; and sun.

But the primary factor setting it apart from other spa retreats in the Coachella Valley are the artesian waters low in sulfur and rich in lithium. When the aqua reaches the property from below ground, it flows directly into a system to cool the temperature from around 160 to 125 degrees before streaming to the grotto and the two pools, where the water will first experience the light of day.