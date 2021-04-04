Road Trips: A rejuvenating loop through South California

It felt good to get in the car, loaded with oatmeal and raisin cookies for the road, ham sandwiches and potato chips for lunch, along with plenty of water and head for Interstate Highway 5, the great north-south road that cuts through the western states from the border of Canada to the Mexican.
The Central Valley stretch of Highway 5 runs through some of the most productive agricultural lands in the world, with much of it planted to almonds. California supplies 80% of the world’s supply of almonds. Hundreds of thousands of acres line both sides of the highway and in early spring when we drove through, they were just leafing out, the carpets of white almond blossoms still covering the ground. Exit signs pointed to places like Los Banos, Firebaugh, and Buttonwillow, but we bypassed them all. Instead, we kept straight, to cross over the grapevine and Tejon pass through the Tehachapi Mountains, eager to drop into the Los Angeles basin, home to palm trees and Hollywood.
After a brief struggle with the infamous LA traffic, we burst free, knowing our final destination – the Orange County beach town of Laguna Beach – was only thirty miles away. We took the exit for Highway 133 for Laguna Canyon Road.
Laguna Canyon is one of the last undeveloped coastal canyons in Southern California. In 1990 an aggressive preservation action by multiple non-profits and private and public organizations banded together to fight to preserve the unique habitat. In 1990, thanks to a $20 million bond issue, the City of Laguna Beach was able to purchase and preserve the more than 7,000 acres of the canyon’s pristine coastal sage scrubland, habitat to diverse wildlife.
The north side of the canyon, which stretches back over the hills, now called Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, gives even the passing visitor a glimpse of primal coastal California. Those with more time can come and hike the well-maintained trails deep into the backcountry, where more than one hundred different species of birds live. The south side of the road is home to an eclectic combination of small shops, cottages and galleries and the Laguna Canyon Creek. Most of the year, the creek is a tiny thread of water that trickles its way through the canyon to the Pacific Ocean, eventually joining the Pacific Ocean at Laguna’s Main Beach.
The rural Laguna Canyon Road makes an ideal transition from the inland metropolis of Los Angeles and Orange County to the beaches, rocky coves and lush foliage that has led generations of artists and visitors to compare Laguna Beach to the French Riviera.
As the road approaches the beach town, it becomes Broadway and delivers drivers a dreamy vista of the Pacific Ocean framed by the eucalyptus trees lining the small avenue which dead-ends at Highway 1 and Main Beach. It’s a good beginning.
Laguna Beach offers a multitude of hotels, inns, and B & B’s to stay in. Quite a few are located right on the edge of the ocean, with nothing but sand and pounding surf between you and the vast ocean.
The jewel in the crown of coastal accommodations, however, is the Laguna Niguel Ritz-Carlton, located at the far southern end of Laguna, poised on a high bluff above the ocean, set in a parkland of green lawns, threaded with paths and stairs down to the beach.
The lobby, which also encompasses a bar and two restaurants, is dominated by arched floor-to-ceiling plate glass windows. Their panoramic expanse draws the visitor directly into the seascape in front of them with a sweeping view of the surfers below, Catalina Island on the horizon, and the curve of the rocky coastline to the north.
The hotel, which opened in 1984, has undergone a recent renovation that enhances the hotel’s casual elegance and its natural setting. All 396 rooms and suites have either balconies or patios, and the hotel’s six dining areas all offer views, from indoors or outside, of the ocean. Our luxurious room had its own fire pit, and overlooked the manicured lawn and ocean, a perfect place to watch the sunset.
Locals and guests alike mingle at the restaurants. Market Place, situated near the lobby, serves espressos and other specialty coffees, healthy smoothies, freshly baked goods, cooked to order breakfasts, and of course, avocado toast. Lunch and dinner offerings include sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, entrees, and desserts as well as wines and other beverages by the glass. In the same area is the popular RAYA restaurant, where fine dining reigns.
A walk down the hall from the lobby leads to the outside lounge and bar, 180blu. Soft sofas and chairs surround cozy fire pits. High-top tables and chairs dot the terrace, once again, with the backdrop of the ocean vista. Intriguing cocktails and small plates dominate the menu, with something for everyone.
Even if you are not staying at the Ritz-Carlton, it’s more than worth a visit for the hospitality, food, and views. It is a highlight of any visit to Laguna, and it’s only a short drive from there to Dana Point Harbor, another coastal highlight.
Dana Point Harbor is a picturesque home to more than 2,500 boats, waterfront cafes and shops, and has a long esplanade that draws joggers and dog walkers as well as the boating community. The harbor was constructed in the 1960s amid protests from locals, preservationists and ecologists. Dana Point had long been celebrated as a premier surfing spot, known as Killer Dana for big waves that would arise from the deep ocean when the wind was right. If you walk far enough along the harbor esplanade, you can see the headlands of the point and imagine what it looked like when those waves came rolling in, carrying surfers and early catamarans.
From Dana Point, it’s no more than a five-minute drive to San Juan Capistrano and its old town surrounding Mission San Juan Capistrano, founded in 1776. Although restored, a part of one of the original wall remains, a towering piece of cobbled stone and clay. The Mission currently has reduced hours, but even a walk around the thick, Spanish -style perimeter wall, heavily planted with cacti and bougainvillea, gives the visitor a sense of old California.
Nearby restaurants will entice you to linger on their patios, soaking in the sun and the ever-changing scene.
However, I’m always on the lookout for a place to eat with a close-up view of the ocean, and Las Brisas, located on North Coast Highway offers stellar views of the sweep of Main Beach in one direction and of Rockpile, a well-known surfing spot, in the other. Housed next to the Laguna Beach Art Museum and Heisler Park, it features Mexican-inspired food. It was originally the home of the historic and elegant Victor Hugo Inn, popular with movie stars of the 1940s, as was Laguna in general.
A wander along nearby oceanside paths and lush landscape of Heisler Park is a must for visitors. The lawns and paths of the park are dotted with benches and picnic tables, perfect for morning coffee or a picnic lunch or dinner. The rocks and tidepools below are part of a marine preserve and offer an ever-changing, even mesmerizing view, of the waves break and fall, over and over again, on the rocks. The park concludes at Diver’s Cove, a small inlet favored by snorkelers.
It was hard to say goodbye to Laguna Beach, but the road was beckoning. After a good night’s sleep at the Inn at Laguna Beach, down from Las Brisas, and breakfast on our balcony -coffee and croissants from Starbucks across the highway – we headed back through Laguna Canyon and Los Angeles, just as far as the turn-off for Highway 101 and Ventura. Crossing over the range, dry and stony and thick with cactus we arrived at Ventura, where we ate fish tacos on the pier before following the coast t Santa Barbara before the highway took us slightly inland to our destination, San Luis Obispo.
Our hotel, Hotel San Luis Obispo, is in heart of the old town, a two-minute walk to the plaza, Mission San Luis Obispo, and to scores of cafes, restaurants, and shops. Streets are lined with mature ficus trees, whose canopies almost meet. After a wander around town, we returned to soak in the atmosphere of the hotel—airy, spacious, modern, with two restaurants and a small shop stocked with Central Coast wines and beer. Ox and Anchor is a fine dining restaurant, and Piadina, with an enclosed interior patio, is more casual. Both offer seasonal, local fare and classics such as salmon, composed salads, grilled fish, and meats. I found the battered and fried asparagus spears with aioli especially tasty.
After a sumptuous breakfast of bagels and lox at the hotel, we said goodbye and headed on the final leg of our journey, continuing on Highway 101 through the flat, intensely cultivated expanse of the Salinas Valley. It’s always a revelation to me to see the fields stretching for miles in all directions, every inch of land covered in shades of green and red, producing the lettuces, cabbage, broccoli, and greens that feeds the nation. The wide valley, bordered on the east by the Gabilan Mountains and on the west by the Santa Lucia Mountains, produces more than five billion dollars of produce annually.
Closer to home now, we left 101 south of San Jose and took Highway 680 to reach Highway 80 east, having looped, in our short, four-day road trip, down the Central Valley to Los Angeles and coastal Orange County, and back up along the Pacific coast before turning inland to San Luis Obispo, the Salinas Valley and homeward. We came home refreshed and rejuvenated, once again impressed by the diversity, bounty, and beauty of California.
