Road Trips: A rejuvenating loop through South California

It felt good to get in the car, loaded with oatmeal and raisin cookies for the road, ham sandwiches and potato chips for lunch, along with plenty of water and head for Interstate Highway 5, the great north-south road that cuts through the western states from the border of Canada to the Mexican.

The Central Valley stretch of Highway 5 runs through some of the most productive agricultural lands in the world, with much of it planted to almonds. California supplies 80% of the world’s supply of almonds. Hundreds of thousands of acres line both sides of the highway and in early spring when we drove through, they were just leafing out, the carpets of white almond blossoms still covering the ground. Exit signs pointed to places like Los Banos, Firebaugh, and Buttonwillow, but we bypassed them all. Instead, we kept straight, to cross over the grapevine and Tejon pass through the Tehachapi Mountains, eager to drop into the Los Angeles basin, home to palm trees and Hollywood.

After a brief struggle with the infamous LA traffic, we burst free, knowing our final destination – the Orange County beach town of Laguna Beach – was only thirty miles away. We took the exit for Highway 133 for Laguna Canyon Road.