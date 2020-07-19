Road Trips: Discovering your inner cowboy at The Alisal

Deep sleepers take heed.
Based on first-hand experience, I’m offering free warning there’s a chance your dreamy slumber time at The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort will be abruptly interrupted at the crack of dawn by a call-to-prayer-like chant, compliments of a choir of crowing roosters.
If that wake-up alarm doesn’t provide enough of a morning jolt, then Chula, the resident goat-mimicking parrot is ready to chime in as a snooze buzzer. And if either of those alerts fail to jumpstart your sensory functions, you’ll definitely be startled by what sounds like gun fire (at the roosters?) but what is actually the ranch wrangler snapping his whip to corral a team of saddle horses.
Well, top of the morning, buckaroos. It’s time to turn on the switch for your inner cowboy, leave behind the urban façade and tune into the sounds and culture of a day in the life on a guest (aka dude) ranch.
At this family-friendly retreat tucked away in California’s temperate Santa Ynez Valley and bordering the quaint Danish town of Solvang two hours north of Tinseltown, The Alisal (Chumash Indian word meaning “grove of sycamores”) serves an infusion of Western-flavored hospitality all year-round to guests with an appetite for an unplugged getaway. That also includes a lineup of A-list celebrities in quest of an under-the-radar escape; the likes of Barbra Streisand, John Travolta, and Kevin Costner or even Clark Gable who got hitched to Lady Silvia in Alisal’s old library.
Even the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, who was starring in movies when The Alisal began accommodating up to 30 guests in 1946, purchased a ranch in 1974, on land adjacent to The Alisal. In fact, when Rancho del Cielo served as the “Western White House,” Alisal vacationers straying too close to the property ran the risk of being confronted by the presidential posse.
Those are the days of yesteryear. This is the New West and The Alisal, still a working cattle ranch surrounded by 300-year-old sycamore and oak trees, now handles up to 200 guests in the 73 California ranch-style studio cottages and suites with high-beamed ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and horseshoe doorknockers.
For first-time visitors, be forewarned what you will not find in your quarters: telephones or televisions. Yes, old traditions are a major part of what sustain The Alisal. And that is precisely what the Jackson Family, the owners of the property since 1943, has been nurturing for generations to help create memories for couples, families,or corporate groups that return year after year.
“For me, The Alisal is about the people, those who work here and those who choose to create some of their most special moments here,” says Kathleen Cochran, The Alisal’s general manager for more than three years. “When I look out around the Ranch it’s almost as if I can see and hear the guests who have walked these paths and stayed in these rooms, had drinks in the Oak Room, or ridden out on a trail.”
Once the blast of cock-a-doodle-doo reverberates through the crisp morning air, the 10,000-acre property with 50 miles of trails and a 100-acre spring-fed lake beckons adults and kids to a full slate of activities, including an opportunity to saddle up on a horse or hop on the hay wagon for the breakfast ride (select days) to the historic Adobe Camp for some flippin’ tasty flapjacks while listening to cowboy poetry and Western tunes around a blazing campfire.
If you forsake this adventure, there is breakfast, which, like dinner is included in the room rate. Executive Chef Anthony Endy prepares all menu items in-house, from the smoked beef ribs or brisket to the bet-you-can’t-eat-just-one pastries. (Editor's note: while The Alisal traditionally offers a breakfast buffet, the ranch, following state guidelines for COVID-19, is currently serving breakfast ordered from menus. Check the website, alisal.com, for the latest updates.)
Whether at home or traveling, I’m always on the hunt for greener pastures. To that end, The Alisal did not disappoint my quest. Beyond the cookhouse, trails and corrals, my goal was to allow plenty of time to trade in my ranch boots for golf shoes and challenge the two on-site championship 18-hole golf courses: The Ranch Course (reserved for ranch guests) and the public River Course. The later provided a backdrop for the golf scene in the movie Sideways, the 2004 comedy-drama that heightened notoriety to the Santa Barbara wine region. Perhaps, I should have stuck with Pinot and kept my boots on considering how I was slinging golf balls every which way off the tee!
Regardless of your appetite for recreational pursuits at The Alisal, either horseback riding, fishing, boating, swimming, tennis, biking, hiking, boot camp, or toning up in the 6,000-square foot Fitness Center & Spa, there is plenty available on site to satisfy your zest for adventure and the body’s tolerance level.
“In a hideaway so close to civilization, I truly believe The Alisal holds the magic that nature gives,” says Lily Larraide, director of guest relations.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.