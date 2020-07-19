Road Trips: Discovering your inner cowboy at The Alisal

Even the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, who was starring in movies when The Alisal began accommodating up to 30 guests in 1946, purchased a ranch in 1974, on land adjacent to The Alisal. In fact, when Rancho del Cielo served as the “Western White House,” Alisal vacationers straying too close to the property ran the risk of being confronted by the presidential posse.

Those are the days of yesteryear. This is the New West and The Alisal, still a working cattle ranch surrounded by 300-year-old sycamore and oak trees, now handles up to 200 guests in the 73 California ranch-style studio cottages and suites with high-beamed ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and horseshoe doorknockers.

For first-time visitors, be forewarned what you will not find in your quarters: telephones or televisions. Yes, old traditions are a major part of what sustain The Alisal. And that is precisely what the Jackson Family, the owners of the property since 1943, has been nurturing for generations to help create memories for couples, families,or corporate groups that return year after year.