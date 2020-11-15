Road trips: In search of good air in California

Hack, sneeze, blow nose, dab eyes, repeat.
At the beginning of October, we were sequestered indoors, running the air purifier and the house ventilation system with a fresh filter, keeping our inside environment reasonably healthy and comfortable.
The lasting smoke from local wildfires, along with whatever drifted from those in neighboring counties, limited outdoor activities mostly to grocery trips, and greatly reduced visibility in our beautiful valley.
We needed a plan. Hello, internet. Viewing purpleair.com and airnow.gov gave useful information on current and forecast air quality locally and regionally. We saw Napa’s status projected to be in the very unhealthy to the hazardous range, in the dreaded dark red and purple zones in the color-coded systems, so looked farther afield to an area with better conditions.
It seemed unless we wanted to get on a plane (yeah, right) our best and easiest bet would be California’s central coast, in San Luis Obispo County, where we saw the friendlier yellow and green tiers, indicating good to moderate air quality, particularly in the area of the coastal town of Morro Bay.
We found good lodging candidates and made reservations. The place we wanted in Morro Bay was not available on Saturday, Oct. 3, so we opted for San Luis Obispo that night, followed by Morro Bay on Sunday and Monday.
An easy four-hour cruise ended at the Apple Farm Inn in San Luis Obispo, with the car thermometer showing 102 as we parked. Luckily, our room was ready, so we dropped our bags and continued on State Route 1 to Morro Bay for the rest of the day, with the temp dropping to 76 on the short drive to the coast.
Our first hike was at the Morro Bay State Park Boardwalk, an easy .7 mile level loop around a peninsula at the south end of the estuary and on the edge of wetlands. Access is from a large free parking lot that also serves a marina and café. Loosening up after several hours of sitting could not have been easier. The scenery was splendid, showing off waterfowl, egrets, herons, and flocks of pelicans in formation flying just above the water.
The walk activated our appetites and we returned to the Embarcadero along the downtown shore for eating and browsing. We found the Libertine, with tables set up in their small parking lot, its staff friendly and masked, and over-sized excellent burgers that held us overnight.
The crowds strolling the Embarcadero and browsing its shops were a mix of masked and unmasked, so we opted to head back to San Luis Obispo once the fog started in and the cool air began to make its way inland. Downtown San Luis Obispo would normally be filled with the energy of throngs of students from Cal Poly on a perfect Saturday evening in October, but was less so this time, as only a fraction of students were actually attending classes on campus. The smaller crowds lent themselves to social distancing and easy strolling, and partial street closures and parklets added to outdoor dining capacity. We were pleased to find the full-size Barnes & Noble Bookstore still in operation.
The restaurant at the Apple Farm that we had been looking forward to for breakfast was closed for renovation, so the hotel staff recommended Luisa’s downtown on Higuera Street. We easily found it and enjoyed breakfast at an outdoor table along the quiet street on Sunday morning.
Ready for more hikes, we drove through the fertile Los Osos Valley on its namesake road and through the community of Los Osos, on the south end of the bay. Turning south on Pecho Valley Road led to our destination of Montaña de Oro State Park and its extensive network of trails. Entry to the park is free, and several free trailside parking areas are easily available.
We started almost by ourselves on a loop section of the Bluff Trail, between the road and the ocean as fog came and went with fresh breezes. Two vultures sized us up while perched atop a clifftop sign warning of the danger of getting too close to the edge – thanks guys – point taken.
Next, we crossed the road to hike the Islay Creek Trail, a well-maintained gravel service road shared with courteous mountain bikers and equestrians. Past the former ranch house now used as a visitor center, we drove to the end of the road for a third hike to a trail end view point.
Our room was ready by mid-day at the 456 Embarcadero Inn, well located at the quiet south end of the road across the street from the estuary. Thinner crowds allowed safer browsing, and our top floor room’s street-side balcony was comfortable and sunny for reading. Late in the day, we scoped out several restaurants, successfully settling on the Blue Sky Bistro for excellent and reasonably priced seafood on their waterfront deck while paddle boarders and kayakers floated by.
Our lungs were happy as we ended the day drifting to sleep with the patio door open to the soft moaning of distant foghorns.
An early Monday morning stroll while waiting for the opening of a nearby coffee shop was educational, courtesy of several dockside plaques describing the history of the area. The harbor was mostly built the US Navy during World War II for training purposes. After the war, the Navy turned the infrastructure over to support the thriving local commercial fishing industry, heavily focused on abalone. As that industry waned, tourism grew and is now the primary economic engine of the town.
The monolithic Morro Rock stands as a sentinel at the entrance to the harbor and has been used as a navigation aid to mariners for centuries; with its cone shape rising from sea level to almost 600 feet. Parts were quarried in the 20th century to create the breakwater that protects the harbor, creating a channel to the sea. It is one of the “Nine Sisters” string of ancient volcanic plugs running from San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay. The rock and its beach are designated together as a state historic beach. Always visible during our visit, it was sometimes mostly fog covered, then draped in a low collar of fog, then completely clear, ever-changing.
A five-minute drive from our hotel took us to the parking lot serving the beach and also the short level trail along the base of the rock. As we got out of our car we saw a group of sea otters in the channel, some still wrapped in kelp for warmth, waking up to the morning sun. Once awake, they began their usual rolling and playing. The stroll along the shore led to a huge collection of cairns, with rocks of countless sizes and shapes balanced and stacked near the water, heights ranging from one foot to eight or ten, with one looking like an ocean-facing shrine.
Sufficiently warmed by the emerging sun and entertained by the otters, we found Carla’s Country Kitchen on Beach Street, just up from Embarcadero, for a fine breakfast in their repurposed parking lot, served by friendly masked staff.
Jean’s birthday, the number of which is permanently classified as a matter of national security, was fast approaching, so we headed to the beautiful new REI store in San Luis Obispo for the Fitbit of her choice. We put it into use on the way back to the bay at the delightful El Moro Elfin Forest in Los Osos, overlooking the bay and wetlands.
A dedicated local group secured the land in the ‘90s and built a meandering boardwalk trail of just under a mile. The forest is now part of the county park system and maintenance is helped by volunteers. Its name comes from the very small oak trees particular to the bluff location, growing to a maximum twisted height of about 10 feet. The forest also is home to about 200 species of birds and a variety of plant life.
Another peaceful night led to Tuesday morning when we learned that air quality in Napa had greatly improved. Still, in no hurry, we drove Route 1 up the coast, hoping the fog would clear enough to enjoy the famously scenic drive.
We had the road mostly to ourselves passing Cambria, then Hearst Castle, closed by the pandemic. As the road got curvier heading into Big Sur we saw the aftermath of the huge Dolan Fire, which stretched for about 20 miles, with the highway serving as the firebreak between the hills and the sea.
We passed two state park campgrounds commandeered for firefighters, full of equipment and tents, as containment had not been completely achieved on the fire, which began in August and eventually burned about 125,000 acres.
We arrived home in the late afternoon to reasonably clean air and could once again enjoy the valley’s scenic beauty. The plan worked.
