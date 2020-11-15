Road trips: In search of good air in California

Our lungs were happy as we ended the day drifting to sleep with the patio door open to the soft moaning of distant foghorns.

An early Monday morning stroll while waiting for the opening of a nearby coffee shop was educational, courtesy of several dockside plaques describing the history of the area. The harbor was mostly built the US Navy during World War II for training purposes. After the war, the Navy turned the infrastructure over to support the thriving local commercial fishing industry, heavily focused on abalone. As that industry waned, tourism grew and is now the primary economic engine of the town.

The monolithic Morro Rock stands as a sentinel at the entrance to the harbor and has been used as a navigation aid to mariners for centuries; with its cone shape rising from sea level to almost 600 feet. Parts were quarried in the 20th century to create the breakwater that protects the harbor, creating a channel to the sea. It is one of the “Nine Sisters” string of ancient volcanic plugs running from San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay. The rock and its beach are designated together as a state historic beach. Always visible during our visit, it was sometimes mostly fog covered, then draped in a low collar of fog, then completely clear, ever-changing.