Road trips: It's hip to be SLO

If all you know about San Luis Obispo is that it’s located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, as the former radio show host Paul Harvey famously asserted following all his broadcasts, you’re missing “the rest of the story.”

To further enlighten your appreciation of the major city’s midway point along Highway 101 on California’s Central Coast, do yourself a favor by taking a break from the fast lane to discover not only how apropos that SLO is the city’s acronym

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It also signifies a cool home base while visiting, Hotel SLO.

From its rooftop High Bar to the welcoming open-spaced lobby and everything in between, the newest player on SLO’s hotel lineup tenders a level of laid-back urban sophistication in the heart of the historic Chinatown district. It’s a block from the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa (1772) and a short walk from trendy restaurants, bars, and chic shops on the main downtown drag.