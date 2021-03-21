Road trips: It's hip to be SLO

If all you know about San Luis Obispo is that it’s located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, as the former radio show host Paul Harvey famously asserted following all his broadcasts, you’re missing “the rest of the story.”
To further enlighten your appreciation of the major city’s midway point along Highway 101 on California’s Central Coast, do yourself a favor by taking a break from the fast lane to discover not only how apropos that SLO is the city’s acronym
It also signifies a cool home base while visiting, Hotel SLO.
From its rooftop High Bar to the welcoming open-spaced lobby and everything in between, the newest player on SLO’s hotel lineup tenders a level of laid-back urban sophistication in the heart of the historic Chinatown district. It’s a block from the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa (1772) and a short walk from trendy restaurants, bars, and chic shops on the main downtown drag.
“My family had a long-time business relationship with San Luis Obispo developers, the Copelands, and when we built Hotel Healdsburg, they came up for a visit and thought a similar project would do great things for downtown San Luis Obispo,” said Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality. “They invited us to be part of a mixed-use project they were working on so, we went down for a visit and discovered it to be very much in keeping with our type of lively projects that offer the opportunity to really connect with a place and a great draw to SLO as a leisure travel destination.”
With the onset of the pandemic outbreak a year ago, one may have questioned the timing of the doors opening in Fall 2019, however, since it became viable to travel overnight, Hotel SLO has found a spot on the road-tripper’s radar.
The dog-friendly hotel doubles as a museum with an inviting indoor/outdoor lobby and courtyard that showcases a contemporary art collection created by California artists.
Before reaching the check-in desk, Matthew Picton’s large-scale, multiple-layer, hand-cut map of downtown SLO details anthropological and historical narratives of the area’s rich history.
Next, your eyes are diverted by a vertical garden landscape called Living Moon Gate. Designed by David Brenner, a Bay Area horticulturalist, and Noreen Fukumori, this living wall was inspired by the circular passageways, known as moon gates, found in classical Chinese gardens and, as such, integrates the spirit of Chinese culture into the hotel’s design scheme as an homage to the local history.
This celebration of creativity and culture is an integral element throughout all the rooms, including a steam-bended wood knot by San Francisco-based artist Katie Gong found over each bed, as well as in the hotel’s restaurants and Sol Spa. The artistic projects are even used to embellish the stairwells to encourage guests to earn some extra steps.
“Our architecture, interiors, and offerings all define us,” said Sher. “We’ve created an urban resort experience with two restaurants, three bars, a gym, and spacious event facilities great for weddings and corporate meetings, plus a rooftop bar with a full bocce court.”
Hotel SLO’s home-away-from-home vibe kicks into another gear after crossing the threshold into any of the spacious, modern-aesthetic rooms, some offering terraces with views of the surrounding hills.
And the property doesn’t miss a beat on the cuisine front. While there’s a slew of restaurants, from fast-casual to fine dining within walking distance, the in-house Ox + Anchor is where Thomas Keller alum, Chef Ryan Fancher, has opened a high-end steakhouse.
Beyond the walls of Hotel SLO, the restaurant choices reinforce San Luis Obispo’s claim as an ever-evolving foodie destination capitalizing on the hundreds of farms blanketing the Central Coast, not to mention the two major wine grape growing regions, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.
For an authentic gastronomic treat during non-pandemic times, a bounty of the region’s agricultural treasures can be appreciated during a one-stop feast at the six-block-long Farmers’ Market every Thursday evening along downtown’s main drag.
Just be careful not to get stuck in the 70-foot long Bubblegum Alley, the only bubblegum wall in California.
Whether in town for the wine scene, food scene, beach scene, or the Cal Poly college scene, get a room and a glimpse into why San Luis Obispo has the moniker, “Happiest Place in America.”
Robert Kaufman is a travel writer based in Marin County, CA. He can be reached at rkaufman717@gmail.com and his work can be viewed at PictureParfect.com.