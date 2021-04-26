Road trips will dominate summer travel in 2021

Think back to where you were when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2020. You were with family, friends, or a large gathering of fellow revelers toasting — in jam-packed bars and clubs — not only a new year but also the start of a new decade.

The coronavirus was an afterthought, distant and isolated to Wuhan, a lesser-known Chinese city. The terms "social distancing" and "new normal" were not part of our vocabulary. You probably were not reminding people to "stay safe" nor wearing a mask.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But then coronavirus, or COVID-19, was unexpectedly here. Its arrival ushered in the first year since the 2009 recession that summer-season travel came to a grinding halt. That included air, rail, cruise and driving holidays. It persisted through 2020 and has carried into 2021.

Today, Californians seeking low-risk, distanced adventures are taking their wanderlust to the road, channeling their wanderlust along the paths of Jack Kerouac or Easy Rider on the great American road trip.