Romantic Montreal: When we can't travel, we can remember

MONTREAL – I remember it like yesterday, that warm summer day when my wife and I were walking hand in hand on leafy St-Mathieu Street.

These days, as we’ve stopped traveling due to the pandemic, all that’s left, I’m afraid, is to look back nostalgically on memorable excursions like our visit to Montreal and dream about once again being able to explore the world.

Looming high above us during our walk was Montreal’s very namesake, Mount Royal, the beloved wooded mountain and today popular park named by the French explorer Jacques Cartier, whose ship arrived here in 1535 on behalf of the king of France.

As my wife and I continued on our way, I looked up and saw an old woman watching us from the balcony of her apartment.

Suddenly and without warning, she tossed us a rose — an act that I knew could only happen in a city with such a contagious joie de vivre.

On that memorable visit, we had mapped out a plan to find the “essence” of Montreal: good walks and good food, and we also made sure to include Old Montreal, the cradle of the city by the port whose narrow streets and historic buildings date from the 17th century.