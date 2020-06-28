SailTime on San Francisco Bay: a boat-share plan offers a local escape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a troll under the Bay Bridge, tucked away on a span, just east of Treasure Island. According to atlasobscura.com, an original troll was welded to the old bridge to protect it from further disasters when workers were repairing it after the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. The current troll turned up on the new bridge opened in 2013.

I didn’t know about the troll until we were sailing under the span. A diminutive creature, the troll is easily missed. It helps to have someone who can point it out. In our case it was Skipper Lisa Chapin, who had taken us out for a morning of sailing on the San Francisco Bay.

Chapin, is the owner of a SailTime franchise, a yacht-sharing program and a concept that is growing in popularity, according to Consumer Reports, which is tracking the trend to share everything from vacation homes to rides.

While the term might suggest a privileged pastime for a relative few, “yacht” is technically defined as a non-working boat, Chapin pointed. While Aristotle Onassis might have sailed around the Greek islands in his 325-foot floating palace, Chapin’s fleet of seven boats range from 31 to 41 feet. And the SailTime concept allows boating enthusiasts other than Greek tycoons their share of time on the water.