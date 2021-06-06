Santa Barbara: The American Riviera?

We opted to stay at the Kimpton Canary, recommended as dog-friendly. And indeed it was. You have only to ask Puck, who trotted into the lobby, with the valet carrying his dog bed. They paused at the sign that read: "Welcome furry friends," which hangs above a canister of dog treats and a fresh water bubbler at dog level. I believe Puck would have been happy to have his bed arranged there for the duration of the visit. But he consented to stay in the spacious room, which accommodated his bed.

Humans are welcomed, too, at this boutique hotel in the center of the city. The staff was so pleasant and courteous, they set the tone for visitors. "Don't worry, it's our job," the attendant said each time they had to retrieve and park my car. I even had a pleasant conversation in the elevator with a man from Texas who pointed out that he was wearing a mask as a concession to cuckoo Californians. "We don't get sick in Texas," he said.

The hotel is an example of classic Santa Barbara architecture -- Spanish colonial, white stucco with the red-tile roofs, balconies and a profusion of tile work, Mexican, Spanish, Moroccan. From the roof top pool, you can see this style in all directions, and beyond it, the sea and mountains. When we were there, the bougainvillea and purple jacaranda trees were in bloom everywhere.