Six reasons to visit Paso Robles

Paso Robles is known for its wines ranging from Rhône and Bordeaux style wines to Zinfandel and bold Paso blends. But there’s more to this wine region along the Central Coast than wine. There’s adventure and culinary experiences -- and of course there’s always wine to go along with the activities.

Here are six of the many reasons to visit:

1. The spectacular "Sensorio"installation is drawing visitors from across the country. Artist Bruce Munro uses Paso’s gently rolling hillsides as his canvas to create a fairyland on the 15-acre immersive experience illuminated by 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics

A stroll along the walkways of his Field of Light lined with a multi-color blooms can best be described meditative. Paying homage to Paso’s wine industry, Monro recently added a maze of Light Towers featuring 69 towers artfully assembled from some 17,000 wine bottles glowing with fiber optics.

Get in early while it’s still daylight and take in the glowing colors of the Paso sunset from the scenic terrace while sipping local wines.

In a daylight, the army of white bulbs resembles a field of snow and as darkness descends, the bulbs begin to illuminate gradually much as Ravel’s Boléro builds to a crescendo until the entire hillside is a dazzling field of light.sensoriopaso.com

2. Six Test Kitchen is among the 22 new restaurants in California to receive a one star awarded in Guide Michelin in 2021. What began as a six-seat eatery in the garage of chef Rickey Odbert’s father in Arroyo Grande in 2016 has evolved into an always fully-booked 12-seater in Tin City, where the restaurant moved in 2019.

“To earn a Michelin star is such a justification of all that we do,” the 34-year-old chef said. “It’s just a really awesome experience for me and the guys; we all work really hard.”

Odbert’s hard work comes in the form of a meticulously created multi-course menu, each dish served as hand-crafted art. The restaurant is open for dinner only Wednesday through Saturday, with one seating nightly.

The multi-course menu focuses on locally sourced ingredients such as fresh catch from Morro Bay and produce from nearby farms. The palate’s textural journey can take you from a sliver of rockfish wrapped in shiso leaf, and the decadent bacon and eggs with Kaluga caviar to roasted duck with winter squash and dry-aged New York steak with caramelized onions.

The three indulgent desserts can include white chocolate decked with icy grapefruit granita, baked pear wit pecan ice cream and salted koi caramel. The food is served in dramatic ceramic dinnerware made by a 70-year-old local artist.

The wine pairing changes nightly, with focus on small producers and unique varieties from less explored regions as well as classic Burgundies, Barolos and Brunellos. Among local wines are such hard-to-find labels as Royal Nonesuch Farm and older vintages from Tablas Creek Vineyard. sixtestkitchen.com

3. Camp Cass+Geneseo Inn is the brain-child of Steve and Alice Cass and their partner Ted Plemmons, founders of Cass Winery. The 145-acre estate is the setting for adult-size fun that offers agri-tourism-themed weekend retreats. There’s the grape harvest Winemaker’s Dude Ranch and Under the Paso Sun olive harvest.

You can get your buzz on at the bee-keeping retreat, learn wine blending techniques with winemaker Sterling Kragten and try a cooking session with chef Charlie. For a physical adventure, there are electric bikes, yoga under the oak tree, archery and horseback riding through the vineyards.

But there’s more. The team has repurposed shipping containers into an eight-unit Geneseo Inn. On a recent stay at this luxury inn, we experienced the breathtaking colors of sunset during the complimentary happy hour savoring Cass wines on the terrace followed by dinner. Next morning, we woke up to a spectacular view of the vineyards as breakfast trays arrived with abundant goodness.

Call it a camp for grown-ups with a palate for fine wine and food and a spirit for adventure. experiences-casswines.com

4. Lunch on Daou Mountain experience begins with “Daou Life is Beautiful” art installation perched at an Instagram-able spot. Indeed, life feels and looks beautiful from Daou Family Estates’ hilltop visitors center designed in an elegant European style.

Upon entering, you’re handed a glass of rosé before you step on to the lavender-filled terrace and take in the breezy Mediterranean vibe. The 210-acre property perched at an elevation of 2,200 feet, offers a sweeping view of vineyards hugging gently rolling hills.

Daou wines are for Cabernet aficionados, voluptuous yet elegant. Crafted by proprietor Daniel Daou, the wines are structured and bold, among them the Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux-style blends such as the Reserve Eye of the Falcon, Cuveé Lizzy and Micho.

Settle on comfy couches or Adirondack chairs and enjoy chef Elaine Rivera Glenn’s seasonal fare that can range from grilled salmon and prime beef tenderloin to a charcuterie board and Daou estate bounty’s selection of organic greens.

With a nod to the Daou family’s Lebanese heritage, the chef whips up a delicious labneh served with freshly made naan bread. Daou also offers barrel tasting and vineyard tours (allow two hours) and a vertical tasting of the flagship Soul of a Lion. daouvineyards.com

5. Zip Lining Canopy Tours - A 20-minute drive south of Paso Robles is the historic Santa Margarita Ranch home to Ancient Peaks Winery. High above the 14,000-acre sprawling ranch is where adventure seekers soar to get a breathtaking view of the vineyards, nature preserve and wild life below.

While I wasn’t quite ready to partake of this adventure the day of my visit, I did get a tour of the vast ranch with our guide Sean Flanagin, the operations supervisor. “We do all the work; all you do is hold on the handle bars,” comforted Flanagin.

Up at the highest peak we saw a group of thrill-seekers begin their swing at a ride speed of 40 mph and continue on to five other stations, spanning more than 7,500 combined feet. “The last line is the Pinot Express as it goes over Pinot Noir vineyards,” informed Flanagin.

After two hours of exhilarating swings, return to the Ancient Peaks tasting room for delicious lunch selections like Caprese salad, Portobello and roast beef sandwiches accompanied by a tasting of Ancient Peaks’ stellar wines. www.margarita-adventures.com

6. Downtown Wine Stroll - There are no scenic vineyards or rustic barns, but what the downtown wine-tasting scene offers is an eclectic group of some 30 wine tasting lounges within a proximity of four to five blocks representing Paso’s 11 sub-appellations.

At Diablo Paso, owner Enrique Torres crafts delicious Spanish varietal wines. Nearby Copia Vineyards pairs fine cheeses with distinctive Rhône style blends. Spice pairing is found at LXV Wine lounge; Italian varietals wines at Pianetta; rosés at the breezy-themed Sea Shell Cellars and complex Cabernets at Justin.

Savor a dense Tannat at Bushong Vintage Company (and a vintage vinyl record collection), then across the street taste a refreshing Torrontes at Symbiosis Wines and next door an opulent Syrah at the newly opened Caelesta.

Few blocks away, taste the muscular La Macha, a Tempranillo-dominant Spanish blend, at Hayseed and Cypher’s bold Rhône blends at the train depot, Olive oil, wine and a collection of vintage guitars are found at Kramer Guitar Cellar.

Try Ranchero Cellars’ herbaceous Carignan at Paso Underground and Derby Wine Estate’s portfolio ranges from Bordeaux and Rhône-style blends to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay produced from its San Simeon coastal vineyards.

The cocktail scene is also gathering momentum with specialty offerings at Alchemists’ Garden and Eleven Twenty-Two Speakeasy. For those partial to particular spirits there’s the gin-focused Della’s, a rum-dominant Cane-Tiki and Fish Gaucho touts more then 200 styles of tequila. pasorobleswineries.net