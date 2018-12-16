Spanish navigators called them Las Encantadas, the Enchanted Isles, and the 19th century writer Herman Melville wrote a book, “Encantandas,” about them. The Galápagos Islands also inspired Charles Darwin to write the book that changed the world, “The Origin of the Species.”
Yet as we bounced across the ocean toward a landing point, this island did not appear to be the stuff of enchantment. Flat and barren, with leafless bushes, and forbidding black rocks, it seemed if the sea rose a few feet, it might vanish.
This was our first full day at sea on Endeavor II for a weeklong trip, a National Geographic/Lindblad journey through the Galápagos, the archipelago of volcanic islands that rumbled up from one of the earth’s hotspots in the Pacific Ocean about a thousand miles from Ecuador. Politically, they belong to Ecuador; in reality, these islands belong to nature.
The Endeavor II, the only ship in sight, had dropped anchor that morning, and passengers had boarded the little rubber Zodiacs in small groups in accordance with strict limits placed on the number of visitors and the time allotted them to explore an island. Rigorously protected, these islands are not a place where men have been allowed to remake a landscape to suit themselves.
As we neared the shore, the notion that it was a lifeless place fell away. A sea lion popped up from the water to swim along side the boat. Bright red Sally Lightfoot crabs appeared, scuttling over black lava rocks. A tiny lava lizard darted across a path, and, all of a sudden, we were looking at larger lizard, a black marine iguana lying so still it could have been mistaken for part of the gnarled ancient lava rocks where it was resting. Did it notice the humans? It was hard to say.
Thus, the spell of the Galápagos begins: It was time to reconsider the nature of enchantment.
Birds were everywhere. Tiny finches and chatty mocking birds filled the trees. Frigates soared through the air, returning to their mates guarding nests. One frigate, still in search of a girlfriend, had puffed up his red balloon chest. But was it red enough to appeal to a female? He was still sitting alone on a branch as we passed him.
A blue-footed booby, a perky little bird with enormous bright blue webbed feet, had found his partner after a successful rendition of its mating dance: one foot up, one foot down, flap your wings. They reminded me of a guy I once dated because he knew how to dance the Funky Chicken. It is effective, the blue-footed booby's dance,
Naturalists, scientists who are experts on the Galápagos, accompanied each group, explaining things like the interesting relationship between the blue-footed booby and the frigate. The little booby is an intrepid diver, who can shoot straight down into the sea to catch its food. The larger frigates hover when the booby is diving and when it successfully soars back up out of the water with a fish, the frigate will pounce, grab the booby by the tail and shake it until it regurgitates its catch, which becomes the frigate’s dinner. Watch long enough and you’ll see it happen, just as you might see an octopus reach up to from a tide pool to catch a finch, or a newborn sea lion nuzzling up against its mother tucked inside a rock crevice.
The Endeavor II, which can carry 96 guests along with a considerable crew, serves as a base camp for travelers. National Geographic, committed to preserving as much as exploring, and Lindblad Expeditions, pioneers in adventurous eco-tourism, have partnered since 2004 to offer these trips, which, we were told, are “an expedition, not a cruise.”
So we would find out.
Both naturalists and National Geographic photographers were on board. The scientists were from Ecuador and several of them had grown up on the islands. One, an American woman, had made her home in the Galápagos for 30 years. Also on board was a marine biologist from the Charles Darwin Research Station, and Diego Bermeo, a ranger from the Galápagos National Park.
Bermeo had brought with him four young students, members of Young Photographers of Galápagos, a group he founded after they approached him to learn more about their home and the efforts to conserve it. “I’m not a teacher,” he said, “but it was an opportunity I could not turn down.”
His project is supported by a Lindblad-National Geographic Fund community grant. On one afternoon, while we were en route to a new island, the students gave a presentation about their work and handed out prints of their photographs. “When we started, we had only two cameras to share,” one girl told us. “And now, we have three.”
The passengers were a varied lot, both couples and solo travelers from Canada, Singapore, Germany, India, Israel, and Greece as well as all over the U.S.: a frail grandmother was with her three granddaughters; a family had brought their dad to celebrate his 80th birthday by realizing his life-long dream to visit the Galápagos; two couples had brought young daughters who spent a busy week as National Geographic Young Explorers. The proud mom of one of the National Geographic photographers was aboard, along with her wise-cracking, highly entertaining husband.
Two young teachers had competed successfully for trips that they were documenting for their students. An elderly man had been given a reprieve from chemotherapy to make the trip with his wife. One woman from North Carolina said her grown children were busy on Thanksgiving and when she learned about a special deal for single travelers, she signed on. “But oh my gosh,” she said, “I’ve never been with so many intelligent people.”
Presiding over this assembly was Carlos Romero, a native of Ecuador with a Ph.D. in biology, a Masters degree in ecotourism and a sense of irony and humor that could land him a gig, should he wish it, on Comedy Central. “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen,” his voice would come chirping over the intercom as the sun rose, “It is not so early today as yesterday, only 6 a.m. and I know you have all read the schedules and are up and ready for an adventure.”
These schedules were left in each cabin at night along with a bar of local chocolate. Each day varied with a new island: a photography excursion, a long natural history hike, a short hike, kayaking, paddle boarding for the crazy people, snorkeling with sea lions, a ride in a glass-bottom boat. You could also choose to stay on board and sit in the library or the lounge, drinking a beer from Ecuador or water infused with Amazonian herbs, while taking in the views. These choices gave rise to lively dinner conversations. "What did you do today? “We snorkeled with sharks.” “Ah! Better you than me.”
The food and drink were excellent, bountiful, and inspired by local ingredients; house-made soups and breads, fresh fish and fruit, grilled meats and vegetables, and pisco sours on the observation deck as we crossed the equator. The service, too, was impeccable. When a passenger came down with a cold, the head waiter, Carlos, had a special ginger tea, extracted over several hours, prepared for him. When I mentioned that I can't eat octopus because I think they are far too intelligent to be grilled for dinner, Carlos took care to let me know when a ceviche or stew had octopus. “But for you, I have asked them to make one with no octopus,” he said.
The photography expeditions were instructive; photographers are a species of their own, willing to carry two or three cameras and lens as long as their legs, and to lie in the sand for hours waiting for an iguana to turn so they can capture a moment of looking eye to eye. Although snorkeling with sea lions swimming along, is fairly irresistible, I found myself inclined to stuff my iPhone in my pocket and hike off the naturalists to hear their tales of the islands.
Scattered over the equator, the Galápagos islands lie in a cross-section of trade winds and ocean currents, which is how animals and plants found their way to them. The Galápagos penguins are thought to have gotten caught in currents from from the south, whereas giant tortoises seem to have traveled by rafts from South America. Mangroves managed to take root in this arid place, as did cactus, which grow sturdy tree trunks. Over the course of a week, we saw flamingos, hawks, pelicans, as well as the dazzling creatures (including an octopus) that live in the sea around the islands.
There are no indigenous people of the Galápagos. The first recorded sighting by a human was a Catholic bishop of Panama, who was blown off course en route to Peru in 1535. Pirates later used the island to hide out and to replenish supplies. The discovery that tortoises could live for a year or two without food or water meant that travelers could carry them aboard ships and keep them alive, if that can be considered living, until they wanted fresh meat, and this nearly decimated the species. Today, the human population on the islands is around 25,000 in small communities, and many of the islands are uninhabited by humans.
These other-wordly islands are still evolving. One of the younger islands, Fernandina, had a volcanic eruption a few months ago. As we landed there for a hike, our guide cautioned us: “If you look around and notice that I am gone and you see the flightless comorants trying to fly, you’ll know it’s happening again.”
Every day proved to be a new adventure. Once, we came upon a hawk perched on a bush who simply sat and watched us back. Once, a sea lion came tumbling down from the sand dunes as our Zodiac arrived onshore, and then it flopped down in the middle of the group, worn out evidently by the rush to greet us.
And then there was the sea turtle. She had collapsed in the sand, the marks of her flippers evidence that she had been trying to get to the water but had given up. Our guide had been telling us that a mating episode for these turtles can take up to five hours, and I believe this was on everyone’s minds as we watched her faintly fluttering her flippers. “We are not supposed to ever interfere with an animal,” the guide said, “but maybe we can help her just a little.” It took three big men to hoist her a few inches to the water’s edge. She hesitated a moment, and then she was gone into the sea.
Back to the nature of enchantment: you could imagine that some nature spirit has cast a spell over the islands so that, for the most part, they remain their odd sort of paradise, inhabited by fearless creatures, but by the end of our voyage, it was evident that part of its magic was that we each, in our own way, had become part of the effort to explore and protect a place, all in the spirit of adventure that "takes only photographs, leaves only footprints."
One afternoon, as we pushed off in the Zodiac to return to the Endeavor, an unexpectedly strong wave shoved back toward shore. We set off again and were returned by an even larger wave. The third wave was huge and it crashed down directly onto the rubber raft, drenching us, exploding the life jackets and leaving us bailing out water with our hats. “I told you,” our guide said cheerfully. “You’re on an expedition, not a cruise.”
To learn more about the Galápagos — in addition to signing on for an expedition — I’d highly recommend a new book, “Galápagos, Life in Motion” by Walter Perez, who was one of the naturalist guides on this Lindblad/National Geographic trip. The book was 12 years in the making, he told us, and it’s beautiful. It’s published by Princeton University Press and is available on Amazon.
More information about the National Geographic/Lindblad expeditions is at www.expeditions.com. Thompson Creekside Travel at 1016 Clinton St, Napa, 255-8737, www.thompsoncreekside.com/, can also help with booking a tour.