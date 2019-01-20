Food writer and cooking pro Diane De Filipi is offering a buy-one, get one free special for her Let's Go cooking classes in France and Italy this fall.
Book one trip to cook at Villa Campestri in Tuscany May 19-25, or to cook at the Chateau de la Barge in Burgundy, May 27-June 2, and a traveling companion, sharing the same room, comes along and cooks for free.
De Filipi travels with the small groups, limited to eight people, who cook dishes from the local cuisine with French and Italian chefs in the mornings, enjoy their creations for lunch and then spend the afternoon on a variety of excursions.
