Stockholm in Summer

Our two-hour KLM flight from Amsterdam descended over the Baltic Sea, then farmland, forests and lakes to Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport around 11 p.m. shortly after dark. The terminal was quiet as we strolled through with our rolling carryon bags -- no stops for checked baggage, passport control or Customs -- and simply walked out the front door to clear sky, twinkling stars and mild fresh air. Several taxis, the driver of one who was waving to us, were parked a few steps away.

The waving driver’s invitation worked, and we were whisked silently by his electric taxi along the almost empty E4 freeway about 20 minutes to our Scandic Gamla Stan Hotel. The building dates to the 17th century, with high ceilinged, wallpapered rooms, older art and no air conditioning, just fans.

We had requested a quiet room, and it was, facing an interior courtyard and the neighboring building, which sported a brass plaque identifying it as the Indian Embassy.

“Gamla Stan” translates to “Old Town.” Really old, in this instance, as this island neighborhood is the site of original 13th century Stockholm. In addition to its history and attractiveness, it has its own metro station and is walkable to nearby parts of Stockholm connecting to tour boats, the central train station, museums and shopping.

A fine fresh hotel breakfast reintroduced us to delicious and crepelike Swedish pancakes, lightly topped with elderberry jam and whipped cream. Well fortified, we stepped out to orient ourselves in light rain, which happens fairly often. With raingear and umbrella, we began the first of many traverses of our island base, passing the grand Royal Palace, then crossing one of Stockholm’s 57 bridges, this one at the confluence of Lake Malaren and the Baltic, then on to the Swedish History Museum.

Built in 1943, the museum educated us on centuries medieval to modern, with bilingual displays throughout. We already had some idea of Viking explorations, including North America, but gained new knowledge of voyages, including to Africa and the Middle East.

We also learned that Sweden was a northern European power from the 1500s into the 1700s, with control at various times in what is now Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland, the Baltic countries and parts of Russia - with occasional wars in various directions.

Sweden’s star faded in the 19th century, its empire shrank, and its agrarian economy weakened. In the second half of that century, many people who could emigrated to Canada and the United States; and Chicago eventually was home to more Swedes than any city other than Stockholm.

The Industrial Age began a turnaround, with Sweden becoming progressively more prosperous from the beginning of the 20th century and continuing to the present. The museum also allowed us to stay dry for a couple hours, and its café served a good lunch.

The rain cleared in the late afternoon as we walked across another bridge and through the Parliament complex back to “our” island to relax and eventually find a fine dinner around the corner from the hotel.

The city, with its population of almost 1 million, and surrounded by the metro area with a total population of almost 2 1/2 half million, is built on 14 islands, hence the numerous bridges.

Outside the city is the Stockholm Archipelago, consisting of thousands of islands, many inhabited. Some are accessible by bus from the city, and many more are reached by boat.

We enjoyed the next, sunny day on a Stromma Thousand Island Cruise on a classic archipelago boat, the steamer Waxholm III, built in 1903. An easy walk from our hotel led to the dock and 9a.m. departure. We left the central harbor at a stately pace, chugging past docked giant drive-on ferries that ply the sea to Finland and the Baltic countries, as well as cruise ships from around the world.

The scenery turned ever greener heading out to sea between islands often close enough to exchange greetings with those on shore. The islands have been populated for centuries, with full time and vacation homes ranging from tiny primitive cabins to glamorous elaborate estates with their own docks.

Included in the long day were stops at three pretty islands, for a handy convenience store, short, guided hikes, and cinnamon buns to augment the gourmet lunch and dinner servings aboard. The voyage ended with a return to the dock at 8:30.

Many cities offer “Hop On – Hop Off” bus services to help travelers easily maneuver between points of interest. Stockholm takes the service further by adding boats, so visitors can also explore the city’s islands and waterways. We started with the bus, and after winding through a number of neighborhoods dismounted to visit the popular Skansen outdoor historic park and museum.

The park is uphill from the waterfront and accessed by escalator and elevator. Several “town quarters” depict typical 19th century Swedish life, with reclaimed older buildings for residences, farms and various businesses. Rides, entertainment and food are also in abundance.

Across the street from Skansen is the large Grona Lund amusement park, from which delighted screams could be heard from people on several thrilling rides.

We passed on the thrill rides and instead visited another neighboring attraction, the Abba Museum – who could resist light hearted entertainment capturing the background and especially the music of the famous band of the '70s? The museum backs to the waterfront and after our visit we didn’t have to wait long for our Hop On – Hop Off boat to further explore Stockholm, and eventually return us Gamla Stan for an easy walk back to the hotel, and later to the nearby Flying Elk restaurant for dinner.

The enormous Royal Palace dominates one side of Gamla Stan and is only a few minutes from our hotel. We visited it on a fine sunny Sunday morning, absorbing the elaborate beauty of only some of its 600 rooms.

One small basement area is all that remains of the original palace, consumed in a huge fire in 1697. Rebuilding started soon after, and the royal family was finally able to move back in 1754. Additions and improvements have continued, and it now is one of the world’s largest palaces still in use as a working building for the monarchy.

Our visit timing was fortunate, as we, along with several hundred other visitors, enjoyed the daily changing of the guard ceremony, complete with lively music by a military marching band.

Though the monarchy still uses part of this palace for work and ceremonial functions, the royal family has lived since 1981 in the suburban Drottningholm Palace, originally built in the late 16th century and used through most of the 18th century as a royal summer residence. We took a short voyage the next day on Lake Malaren to visit that lovely expansive palace and its lush gardens, complete with pools, fountains, and a Chinese Pavilion built in the 1760s.

Our voyage back to the city gave plenty of time to visit the famous City Hall, completed in 1923, and not far from the tour boat dock. It was late enough in the warm afternoon that the interior of the building was unavailable, so we could not visit its Blue Hall, where the Nobel Banquet is held each December, on the day after the presentation of the Nobel Prizes. However the building’s 348 foot high tower on the waterfront was still open. We rode its elevator halfway and completed the ascent via a narrow walkway and stairs. At the top, the open air viewing platform offered splendid vistas over the city, and an usher graciously took our photo.

Vacation travel is not quite complete without gifts for family and friends. In this case, Jean bought Fjallraven (the name translates to “arctic fox”) backpacks from the Swedish company’s flagship store in downtown Stockholm for grandkids in time for their return to school.

Dinner at yet another excellent restaurant around the corner from the hotel – The Moritz – was in its fine basement dining room. Pasta bolognaise for Jean and pasta scampi in cream sauce for Gerald. Our server was a Swedish Navy veteran who had served on submarines and remembered how small they seemed when a US Navy sub tied up next to them on a visit some years ago.

And then it was time to go. On our final morning we rolled our bags about 15 minutes to the central station to board a fast train to Copenhagen. We passed through green farmland, tunnels, huge stands of forest, and by many lakes and streams, with stops at nine towns and cities, gliding silently along and thinking about learning how to make those great pancakes.