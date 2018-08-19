Students and residents interested in learning the language and culture of Spain while earning three units of college credit can register online by the March 4 deadline for a three-week study abroad program to Salamanca, from June 14 to July 6.
Organized by the college’s international education program, the land-only language program will cost $2,230 per person, including double-occupancy homestay accommodations and three meals a day. A $350 deposit will be required by April 5.
The International Education Study Abroad Program has operated for more than 20 years. Participants have studied in Eastern Europe, China, Costa Rica, Turkey, Italy, Vietnam, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, France, Japan, England and the Philippines.
The 2019 program, taught by Napa Valley College Spanish professor Mary Shea, will take students to Madrid (Prado Museum and the Palacio Nacional), Segovia (Roman aqueduct), San Ildefonso de la Granja (summer home of the Bourbon kings of Spain) and a brief stop-over at the walled city of Ávila. All classes and homestay will be in Salamanca itself.
“Salamanca is beautiful, much like the rest of Spain. The nightlife is definitely sparkling, active and alive,” said Karl Tatom of Vallejo, who took the class in 2016. “The Spanish classes were about grammar and syntax, but you get practical knowledge by interacting with people and understanding each other in Spanish.
“I made a lot of friends in Spain, who I still talk with on Facebook. I recommend this program for people who love interacting with people, learning about other cultures and new languages. I felt I had improved exponentially, because I was able to talk with people and understand them, with very few hiccups.”
More information about the next Study Abroad trip to Salamanca, Spain, is available from Shea, at mshea@napavalley.edu or 256-7734. You may also browse the program’s 2019 offering by going directly to the college’s International Education webpage, napavalley.edu/Academics/StudyAbroad/Pages/welcome.aspx.