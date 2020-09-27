Tahoe unmasked: A high-energy escape to the Sierra

After all, it isn’t home to any “bucket list” course in the sense that the Monterey Peninsula has Pebble Beach Golf Links or Scotland with The Old Course at St. Andrews. But what it can claim are over 40 golf courses consisting of hundreds of fairways and greens in all shapes, sizes, and difficulty for golfers to navigate over a variety of mountain landscapes, including the ego-booster benefit of high elevation helping the golf ball travel farther!

Regardless of ability, this diversity and close proximity to the Bay Area places this destination near the top of my go-to golf A-list. The only dilemma...which courses to choose from the buffet?

My Summer of COVID-19 Tour teed off at Tahoe’s northern end in Kings Beach with an old-school golf experience at Old Brockway Golf Club (1924), surrounded by Jeffrey Pines and plenty of lake views. This nine-hole layout won’t make any golf course Top 100 list but it can boast direct linkage to the perpetually highly-ranked aforementioned 18-holer along the famed 17-Mile Drive. In 1934 and 1935, a rising entertainer, Bing Crosby, hosted his “Crosby Clambake” with friends for a small purse of money but after out-growing the venue, Crosby traded beaches and moved the event to where it is known today as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.