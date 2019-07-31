That a humble boy from rural Plains, Georgia, would grow up to become the 39th president is the personification of the American dream. And the Atlanta that then-Gov. Jimmy Carter left for Washington, D.C., in 1977 has since undergone an artistic and culture renaissance that might have seemed unfathomable four decades ago. (Who could have imagined that Tyler Perry and “The Walking Dead” would make the Georgia capital a film-making hub?)
Though he served only one troubled term in the White House (marred by oil embargoes, a stumbling economy and the Iran hostage situation), it’s arguable that Carter’s post-presidency has been the most stellar. But to get to that part of his story, you must start at the beginning at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, located in a quiet neighborhood of Atlanta, and a nice walk from where I’m staying at the Hotel Clermont.
Faith and family were crucial in the young life of James Earl Carter Jr., whose parents instilled in him the values of hard work and Christian requirement to love neighbor and enemy alike. Photos in the first anetrooms show his sparsely populated rural Georgia, hit hard by the Depression, so young Jimmy stuck to education to better himself.
In 1943 he realized a dream to attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis, and was on the officer-training fast track when World War II war ended in 1945. Nevertheless, Ensign Carter traveled the world, taking photos with a handy Rangefinder film camera to document his travels on display. A nearby glass case shows Carter’s Academy graduation pin from the class of ‘47, less than a year after he married Rosalynn Smith back home in Georgia.
After leaving the service, Carter and his family started the famous peanut farm back in Plains, which struggled greatly, forcing the family to borrow just to stay afloat. It was hard work, but Carter, with three sons by then, seems to have relished it, with a quote of his displayed: “I preferred to plow without wearing shoes, and I remember vividly the caress of the soft, damp, and cool freshly turned earth on my feet.”
Meanwhile, racial tensions following the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision were inflamed in the South. Carter, an advocate for equality, saw it as his moment to enter politics, and in 1961 he won his first of many races, this one for the Georgia State Senate.
Politics also took its toll, with a stinging loss in 1970 for the governor’s seat sending him on a period of self-reflection that drove him deeper into his religious faith and commitment to serve. Cartoonish items on display show how his opponents, both Republicans and Carter’s fellow Democrats, tried to mock the humble farmer, with Carter’s famous grim imposed on a giant peanut (“Carter for President,” it says) and one shirt giving him a Joker-ish appearance. But the then-governor took it all with a grain of salt, naming his 1976 presidential campaign plane “Peanut One.”
Somehow, it worked, and the peanut farmer-turned-politician moved into the White House in January 1977.
Following on the path set by Richard Nixon, who founded the EPA, Carter signed legislation to restrict strip mining, protect wildlife habitats and ensure cleaner air and water. Infamously, backlash came his way for advising Americans to “put on a sweater,” and a rather amusing illustration shows Carter next to Captain America, together vowing, “Keep it up, America! Keep saving energy!” (In a displayed quotation, Ronald Reagan vowed to “turn the industry loose” after defeating Carter in 1980.)
Rosalynn Carter didn’t sit idly by, serving as the honorary chair of the President’s Commission on Mental Health at a time when psychological illness was talked about—if at all—in hushed tones. A grateful letter in a case, dated Oct. 26, 1977, thanks Mrs. Carter for her work, with the writer informing the first lady of the prohibitively expensive treatments her 24-year-old daughter so desperately needs. The first lady worked tirelessly to promote the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980, which provided funding to address the then-unknown epidemic affecting Americans of all colors and socioeconomic classes.
Perhaps Carter’s most famous moment in office came on Sept. 17, 1978, when a peace treaty was signed at Camp David by President Anwar Sadat of Egypt and Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel, and witnessed by President Carter. The treaty, which came to be known informally as the Camp David Accord, marked progress in Middle East hostilities, so much so that Begin and Sadat were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. A sculpture called “Clasped Hands” at the library commemorates that threeway agreement, set for all time in bronze.
But despite the landmark peace agreement and his stewardship of the environment, a lagging economy and the Iran Hostage Crisis took their toll on Carter’s popularity, and Ronald Reagan handily swept him aside in 1980. (In a final twist of the knife, the last of the American hostages were purposely released the day of Reagan’s inauguration.)
A quote next to a photo of the Carters back home in Plains by Rosalynn says how the couple slowly, but surely, readjusted to the simple life they had given up for politics. After licking his wounds, her husband re-found his desire to help others, and together their contributions to building homes for Habitat for Humanity in the ensuing decades cannot be overstated—many of them erected by the Carters themselves with hammer and nail.
In July, they will celebrate their 72nd anniversary.
Additionally, while planning for a library to house his papers, Carter realized that his work wasn’t yet in the past, and so on the same plot of land sits the Carter Center, whose mission “is guided by a fundamental commitment to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering.” It’s accessible via a short walk along a wooded path from the library’s front door.
And so, while he left office incredibly unpopular, Carter’s ex-presidency has proved the gold standard, so much so that he was recognized in 2002 with a Nobel Prize Peace of his own. It’s displayed near the end of the library’s collection, not far from the Freedom Medal bestowed upon him by President Bill Clinton in 1999.
The 39th president has also been a tireless writer, with dozens of books to his credit, including a controversial time from 2006 called “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid” that continues his long-held vision for peace in the Middle East—but which some saw as perhaps too critical of Israel without taking the Palestinians enough to task.
Whatever his role now—author, Sunday school teacher at Plains’ Maranatha Baptist Church, lecturer, homebuilder or peacemaker—at 94, Jimmy Carter is now the elder of America’s former commanders in chief, and the longest-lived (in March he surpassed George H.W. Bush’s record of 94 years and 171 days). His Atlanta library tells only part of the story, but much like the man himself, it is far from over.
Sidebar:
Central Atlanta near the Carter Presidential Library and Museum is booming. Here are a few fun and educational recommendations to see in the Georgia capital, many of them surrounding the Centennial Olympic Park, built for the 1996 Summer Games.
The Center for Civil and Human Rights: This experiential museum not only brings life to Atlanta’s place in the civil rights movement, but explicates how human rights encompass the rights to free expression. The faces and stories of journalists jailed or killed for speaking truth to power are shown as a reminder of journalism’s importance. The most startling exhibit has you sit at a lunch counter similar to ones where sit-ins took place against segregated dining. You are instructed to place your hands on the table, while actors on a recorded track yell at you through headphones and simulated bumps on your stool and the counter give a sense of the awfulness that faced those early, silent warriors for equality, who were trained not to fight back.
World of Coke: It’s a bit kitschy, but fun nonetheless to walk through over a century of the beverage giant’s history, including TVs displaying commercials for the notorious “New Coke” debacle and a trip to the vault where the actual secret Coke formula resides. The soda giant has helped drive the Southern economy since its founding.
CNN tour: They thought Ted Turner mad when he founded a 24-hour news channel in 1980, but you can now walk through some of the studios he built as well as see CNN’s brain center, from where staff orchestrate the news coming in from faraway studios in New York, Washington and worldwide.
College Football Hall of Fame: This 21st-century site blends a literal hall of fame with interactive displays featuring more info than you’d ever want to know about your alma mater (fight on, Trojans!) in nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.
Smoke Ring: Southern BBQ is a must, and after walking for hours, this is about as great a place as any to refill your caloric deficit. Wash down sliced brisket and pork belly with a beer from the nearby New Realm Brewery.