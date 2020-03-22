The 'Lazarus' species: How a resort in Fiji helped bring back a nearly extinct iguana

To lay their eggs, female iguanas come down from the treetops, dig an eight-inch hole, lay three to four eggs, then leave them for nine months to incubate.

But the non-native predators had been preying on the iguanas, digging up their eggs and then devouring the young that managed to hatch. With the disappearance of their habitat and the predator problem, it was no wonder the iguanas had become extinct.

In 2010, Anstey’s employees came to him, excited that they had found an injured female iguana. At first, he was confused. What did finding an iguana have to do with running a resort?

Once his manager explained that the species was thought to be extinct, Anstey knew the importance of trying to save this one. But with no veterinarians on the island, he arranged for the injured iguana to travel to the main island of Viti Levu, to Kula Wild Adventure park, where she could be treated.

Sadly, the iguana died shortly after arriving at the park. But by a stroke of luck, two leading iguana experts, Dr. Robert Fisher, from the United States Geological Survey and Dr. Peter Harlowe of Taronga Zoo, were visiting Fiji and took a DNA sample. It was sent to San Diego Zoo Global in the U.S..