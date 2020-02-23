The long road to (and from) Iowa

Twenty years later, it felt much the same way. But the lonely stretches inspire you to talk to anyone you meet: the hotel concierge in Elko, Nevada; the clerk in Casey’s gas station in Rawlins, Wyoming, a barrister at Starbucks in North Platte, Nebraska. Only the woman in the Laramie Hilton had heard of Napa: “Hoity-toity,” she said, studying my driver’s license. “Not really,” I said. “We are farmers too.”

But they all knew about the Iowa caucuses.

The Iowa puzzle

It’s really only since 1972 that Iowa has become a political Brigadoon, springing to national attention once every four years, when its caucuses can make or break presidential campaigns. But even before this year’s massive screw-up in tallying the results, the caucus had become controversial. The little farming state, population 3.156 million (more than Wyoming at 577,737 in 2018) may cast the first votes, but how much does it reflect the U.S. in 2020?

Nonetheless, Iowa had become the testing ground for candidates to stump at stops at Dunkin’ and other local hot spots. The people in Iowa, I learned, don’t talk about Biden, Sanders, Steyer or Warren. It’s Joe, Bernie, Amy, Tom. “I like Tom,” one woman told me, “but I’m leaning toward Liz.”