The Passion Play of Oberammergau, and other stops in Germany

Every 10 years, since 1634, the tiny German village of Oberammergau with some 5,400 people has been putting on a Passion Play; it began as a valiant effort by the ruling council of the village to safeguard their hamlet against the bubonic plague.

Townsfolk performed a passion play on a modest stage built over the graves of plague victims. Surviving villagers made a solemn vow to re-enact the passion of Christ every 10 years in perpetuity as an act of gratitude and remembrance.

The plague, driven by fleas that live on rats that bit humans, claimed more than 75 million lives, including some 60% of the population of Europe, whose cities were piled up with reeking corpses.

No Oberammergau resident has died from the plague since it was first performed in 1634, according to town records. Today, the play is performed on one of the world’s largest stages, the Passionspielhaus, seating 4,500 viewers and featuring a cast of nearly 2,000 locals.

The play has changed little over the years, although each new director puts an individual stamp on the action. Villagers stop shaving and getting their hair cut the year before the play. The town's potential actors — because everyone has to try out — start looking straight out of the biblical era, with men sporting bushy beards and shoulder-length hair, except those who want to be Roman soldiers.

There are 19 major characters among the 130 speaking roles, plus a choir of 120 voices, an orchestra, children, and sheep, goats and a donkey for Jesus to ride in on.

One year, the actor who played Jesus started going through town blessing people by the laying on of hands and trying to heal the sick. He was firmly told that he was not, indeed, Jesus. And if you’re the chosen one to play the part, you don’t want to be seen going through town like a drunken bum and getting arrested by the Bundespolizei!

We learned these stories while on a tour put on by Collette Tours called “Germany’s Cultural Cities and the Romantic Road with Oberammergau Passion Play."

We had to sign up for this tour three years in advance, since the tickets to the Passion Play are so highly sought after, and accommodations in the small village are in such short supply.

Our travel friend, Steven Orvis, called in 2017 and said that we should do this trip together, since it’s been on our travel list for a long time. My wife and I agreed and bought the last two tickets available on the Collette tour.

Due to the coronavirus, the play had to be rescheduled to 2022, costing the village and area 10 million euros in tourist expenditures. In 2022, we were finally going to watch the five-hour narrative that focuses on the last days of Jesus’ life, from the Last Supper to the crucifixion.

We started our bus tour through Germany in Berlin and visited the highlights for several days. We ate well, I might add. You’ve eaten Wiener schnitzel, I’m sure, where they take a piece of veal and pound the devil out of it, bread it and serve it up. In America if you see it on a menu, it’s one of many options. Not at the Restaurant Elefant, which had 20 variations, all presented differently. It was delicious and the meal was topped off, there and in most places, with a serving of apple strudel, apfelstrudel à la mode, and washed down with a refreshing glass of Riesling.

While we were in Berlin, Steve arranged a private tour of nearby Potsdam, with Holger, who drove us around in his Soviet-built four-wheel-drive UAZ, built without shocks. It looked somewhat like a Volkswagen bus and was a tourist attraction itself. Holger was born and raised in East Berlin and when he was fairly young, he saw the Berlin Wall come down. He took us to see the Glienicke Bridge — also known as the Bridge of Spies — and a movie of the same name about the exchange of Francis Gary Powers, the pilot of an American U-2 spy plane that was shot down in 1960 over the Soviet Union.

But the real reason we were in Potsdam was to see the Schloss Cecilienhof, the former residence of Prussian kings and emperors, which was the site of the Potsdam Conference held during July and August in 1945. That’s where President Harry Truman, Soviet Generalissimo Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill divided up Europe (without the presence of General Charles de Gaulle of France), creating four occupation zones for the U.S., Great Britain, France and the USSR. Stalin was such a paranoid traveler that he wouldn’t fly, and he arrived in Potsdam in an armored train with several hundred troops guarding him.

On to Hamburg, where we took a tour of the massive shipping port on a paddle wheeler. But the best part of the day was a walking tour of Hamburg’s red-light district, where the Beatles earned their keep — and fame — by playing 250 nights for four to six hours over a two-year period. Stefanie Hempe, a Beatles expert, would stop at bars where they played, tell us secrets about them and then sing a song accompanied by her ukulele.

Next we went to the town of Hamelin, made famous by the Brothers Grimm, in their story of the Pied Piper, who was hired to rid the city of rats. This he did, but then the town fathers wouldn’t pay him. So, playing his clarinet, he led 120 of the town’s children out of town, never to be seen again. There seems to be a division of opinion as to whether the story is true or not, but the whole event was re-enacted by a man dressed as the Pied Piper with his feathered hat, who led us on a tour of the town.

Rothenburg, population 9,000, was one of the most interesting old towns we visited. The town is surrounded by a 2-mile rampart wall, which you can traverse. The famous Christmas Store, Käthe Wohlfahrt, offers more than 30,000 different Christmas decorations. It took us two hours to walk through it, and much to my shock my wife Kathy filled a little basket with “stuff” to buy, which she said was for gifts.

That night we went on a Night Watchman Tour, led by a man dressed in period costume, holding a lantern and a brandishing his halberd, a wicked-looking, ax-like affair on a long shaft. His job was to walk the town all night to alert people of possible attacks, stop robbers, and make sure nobody came into town unauthorized. We were told that people would dump their chamber pots out their second-story windows, so the first rule of the night watchman was to never look up!

En route to Oberammergau, we stopped to see the Wieskirche, the Pilgrimage Church of the Scourged Savior on the Knoll. I’ve seen a lot of churches, cathedrals and mosques, but the Wieskirche was the most ornate, beautiful church I’ve ever seen. I wish someone had been there to play the organ.

Finally, we arrived in Oberammergau to see the 42nd iteration of the Passion play, along with 500,000 others, during the play's season. This year’s director, Christian Stückl, told the story in a novel way with refreshed tableaux vivants or “living pictures,” which lasted three or four minutes with the actors in the “vivant” not moving until the screen closed.

An edited script portrayed Jesus as a figure “relevant to today’s world, who is with those marginalized by society," according to the official Passion Play website, since I couldn’t make that kind of stuff up.

The entire play is broadcast in German, of course, so unless you followed the script book they gave us, you missed a lot of the story, unless you really know your Bible. During the last hour of the show, there was a huge lightning and thunderstorm. I thought at first that the orchestra was really outdoing themselves, but it turned out that it was really happening — we could see through the open end of the building that it was real, which added to the drama taking place on the stage.