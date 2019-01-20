St. Helena artist Nancy Willis leads her annual "Path of an Artist" painting tour to France on May 2-12.
It begins with three days in Paris before heading to the Dordogne via TGV to stay in a newly restored 17th- century chateau with a private painting studio, pool and luxury accommodations. The chateau includes a sun room for daily breakfasts and two salons for your reading and drinking pleasure and "awesome hosts" according to Willis.
The chateau will be command central for seven days for excursions to the Paleolithic cave paintings, medieval towns and a paper making plant.
More information is available at pathofanartist.com. For a daily itinerary brochure and more information, email nancy@nancywillis.com or call 707-963-9410.