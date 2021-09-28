The Road Trip Chronicles: First stop, Paso Robles

Half a mile away is Brecon Estate, where I met up with proprietor and Aussie ex-pat Amanda Grindley. It was raining yet again, so we trekked through the chill and the mud to an outdoor canopy in the vineyard, where Amanda poured us a duo of memorable wines: 2018 Brecon Estate Forty Two, a Rhone blend from grapes grown on the central coast, and a beautiful 2018 Cabernet Franc made with 100 percent estate-grown grapes — with a pinch of Cabernet Sauvignon. The Brecon 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is also part of the Cab Collective, and it tastes like it belongs in a premier collective. It’s that good.

Fifteen minutes farther down the road is Justin Vineyards & Winery, where I would love to visit on my next trip to Paso Robles – especially knowing it has a restaurant on-site – and after recently tasting its Cab Collective label: a 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon that can best be described as silky and berry drenched goodness in a glass.

Also, 15 minutes from Brecon is Booker Vineyard, where Rosemary and I had a riotously fun time tasting wine with owner Eric Jensen, a former music industry professional who purchased 100 acres here with his wife back in 2001. His wines are as playful as his personality, and I can also recommend Eric’s Apple podcast, “Popping Corks,” a lively mix of wine and banter with music industry greats among its eclectic guests.