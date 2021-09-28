The Road Trip Chronicles: First stop, Paso Robles

After six years spent living in St. Helena, a series of circumstances — both personal and professional — prompted me to bid adieu to wine country and embark on my first cross-country road trip. It was an adventure I longed to experience, although not necessarily in the midst of a global pandemic.
And so I stuffed my car full of clothing and supplies to sustain me for a few months and prepared to hit the road. My goals were two-fold: to reunite with my family in the Boston area, and to stay in pet-friendly accommodations along the way. I was primed to embrace a level of uncertainty, but in January 2021, I couldn’t have imagined it would be a full six months before I settled into my new, East Coast home.
It poured on the first leg of my road trip; ironic, as I was escaping perennially drought-afflicted Napa. A white-knuckle drive in the direction of central California, to Paso Robles, brought me to the Allegretto Vineyard Resort by Ayres, where I met up with Rosemary, my California bestie, to enjoy one final wine country adventure together.
I’d visited Paso Robles in the past and had eyed Allegretto’s spectacular, European-style property for years. It did not disappoint. The combination of seclusion within a forest of Tuscan cypress trees, pet-friendliness and over-the-top décor — French doors that led from my ground-level room to an Italianate piazza – was magical. That first night I slept on a luxurious Dream Sleeper bed, I awoke refreshed and recharged.
But I digress. First things first. Rosemary and I ate, drank, and took in the entirety of the property, an obvious passion project of owner Douglas Ayres, who took over the (circa 1905) Ayers Family estate and redesigned it in a chakra-centric designed tribute to his late son. If you go, you’ll want to take the tour.
Neat rows of Vermentino and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were visible outside the windows, but the driving rain forced my friend and I to settle in by the roaring fireplace in the resort’s grand Sequoia Room.
Finally dry and comfortable, we were primed and ready for a wine-pairing dinner from the resort’s on-site Cello Ristorante & Bar. My handmade pasta carbonara was perfection with a glass of Cello White, a honeysuckle-scented blend of Roussanne and Chardonnay crafted by Allegretto winemaker Alan Kinne.
Nearby, hung on the wall as art, a gigantic cross-section of a Sequoia trunk was adorned with tiny brass plates to label the tree’s unbelievably long life span: 44 BC — Julius Caesar dies; 4 BC – the birth of Jesus Christ; and more historic moments that include the building of the Great Wall of China and the first World War. Wow. Beyond that, an art gallery features works collected by the Ayers family, as well as oil paintings by a San Francisco artist.
Once the rain cleared a bit, we stepped outdoors. Before we took a stroll of the grounds, we plopped into chairs made from old wine barrel staves. Once on the move, we saw sculptures of Romanesque women, two intricate labyrinths, and a bell tower painted cerulean blue.
Since we were in one of the premier regions of California’s expansive wine regions, visiting a few wineries here is necessary. First stop: the Robert Hall Winery for a tour and a spectacular (private) food and wine pairing. This winery is part of the Paso Robles Cab Collective, and its 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is proof of its worthiness.
But I must admit Rhone-style wines are a favorite of mine, and Paso Robles is where it’s at for the best of these varietals. Robert Hall offers 16 of them, and I was fortunate to taste sips paired with a menu prepared by winery Chef Mike Learned. We began with a 2018 Cavern Select Dusi Zinfandel, charmingly paired with a crostini crowned with hazelnut spread and Zinfandel-berry preserve.
A 2018 Cavern Select Syrah with cold-smoked wild sockeye salmon salad in a lemony dressing with dill, draped on a salad of local kale, cukes, and chevre, was delectable. And when I tasted a 2018 Cavern Select GSM, paired with a braised and berry-glazed pork shank, I felt transported to Chateauneuf du Pape in France.
We left the winery carrying a few bottles to enjoy later, including a Cavern Select Blend guaranteed to please the most discriminating palates — 49% Grenache, 43% Syrah, and 8% Mourvèdre, all of which drove many miles in the car with me, and when I opened it weeks later, it was still amazing. Ditto for a Robert Hall sparkling Grenache Blanc.
Half a mile away is Brecon Estate, where I met up with proprietor and Aussie ex-pat Amanda Grindley. It was raining yet again, so we trekked through the chill and the mud to an outdoor canopy in the vineyard, where Amanda poured us a duo of memorable wines: 2018 Brecon Estate Forty Two, a Rhone blend from grapes grown on the central coast, and a beautiful 2018 Cabernet Franc made with 100 percent estate-grown grapes — with a pinch of Cabernet Sauvignon. The Brecon 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is also part of the Cab Collective, and it tastes like it belongs in a premier collective. It’s that good.
Fifteen minutes farther down the road is Justin Vineyards & Winery, where I would love to visit on my next trip to Paso Robles – especially knowing it has a restaurant on-site – and after recently tasting its Cab Collective label: a 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon that can best be described as silky and berry drenched goodness in a glass.
Also, 15 minutes from Brecon is Booker Vineyard, where Rosemary and I had a riotously fun time tasting wine with owner Eric Jensen, a former music industry professional who purchased 100 acres here with his wife back in 2001. His wines are as playful as his personality, and I can also recommend Eric’s Apple podcast, “Popping Corks,” a lively mix of wine and banter with music industry greats among its eclectic guests.
The Booker winery is an impressive space, especially the cellar with its exposed wall of bedrock. Eric lives by his own rules and purposefully underprices his wines compared to others of similar quality from this region. A 2018 Oublié blend of Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Syrah stunned my senses, as did his 2018 Vertigo, a Syrah-dominant Rhone blend.
Down in the cave, we sipped a seductive and opulent Chardonnay and then headed up and out to the vineyard’s open-air tasting structure. While facing the vineyard that its grapes came from, we sampled Booker’s 2018 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon and ended our time there with a 2018 vintage red blend, cheekily named in honor of Eric’s parents: Harvey + Harriet.
The next morning, I prepared to resume my cross country road trip, but not before a hearty room service breakfast from Allegretto, fond adieu to Rosemary, and a meditative stroll through the sound labyrinth, where I set my “intention” to let all negativity go and gather up positive energy for a safe journey to my next destination, Huntington Beach.
Stay tuned for more cross-country road trip stories, as shared by Charlene Peters, author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of tastes & indigenous recipes to share.” To reach Charlene, email siptripper@gmail.
