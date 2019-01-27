MEDORA, North Dakota -- Every year, in the sleepy town of Medora, North Dakota — situated among the Badlands but 35 miles from the Montana border — the world’s most unlikely cabaret show comes alive. Professional actors from across the Great Plains perform a paean, in song and dance, to the frontier spirit that lured Theodore Roosevelt to this area years before he became the 26th president — some nights featuring lookalike actor Joe Wiegand as the frontiersman himself.
“The Medora Musical,” as it’s called, makes use of the iconography of Teddy and his era, including a breathtaking moment when a rider on horseback appears silhouetted on the cliffs behind the Burning Hills Amphitheatre next to a tall sign bearing the name of the town — with an actor attired in the token hat that has become so identified with the then-future president.
It’s a stunning spectacle of theater and gunshots and horse riders and cowboy stunts that makes people smile, if a tad reminiscent of something seen at an amusement park. But the quality of performance and staging is first-rate, hundreds of miles from any “city” sizable enough to consistently employ professional actors.
But every year, the company restocks with aspiring thespians from across the region, who entertain locals and visitors for months.
“Intermission” is handled by comedian Kermet Apio, a native Hawaiian and onetime winner of the Great American Comedy Festival. As the Medora Musical is a family affair, Apio’s routine is safe for all ears, touching on the pratfalls of husbandhood and fatherhood, leaving his corporate job to try stand-up and, of course, being made fun of for sharing a name with a certain sock-puppet frog.
Why here? Why this high-end show-biz stunt in a quiet town on the Little Missouri River whose year-round population is a staggering 132? The answer likely goes back to 1883, when a Long Island politician and avid outdoorsman came here to hunt the teeming herds of buffalo.
Roosevelt in Dakota Territory
“Teddy” Roosevelt was not even 30 when he headed west to Dakota Territory. The last of the great wars with the Sioux had been decisively won by U.S. government forces less than a decade earlier, not long after General George S. Custer and his cavalry were slaughtered at the Little Bighorn in neighboring Montana in 1876. Pockets of resistance still existed, but for all intents and purposes, the Indians’ three centuries of insurgency against the white man was over.
The bison thrived, and it was those great mammals that drew Roosevelt, the hunter, to Medora. Although a die-hard sportsman intent on bringing buffalo trophies back to his home in Oyster Bay on Long Island, New York, Roosevelt was also forward-thinking enough to realize that overgrazing and unchecked slaughter by poachers — who took the hides, whereas the Indians made use of the entire animal — would lead the species to ruin. “Conservation” became his byword, and one he would push to the forefront of national policy when he entered the White House in 1901.
“It is … vandalism wantonly to destroy or to permit the destruction of what is beautiful in nature, whether it be a cliff, a forest, or a species of mammal or bird,” Roosevelt would say later. “Here in the United States we turn our rivers and streams into sewers and dumping-grounds, we pollute the air, we destroy forests, and exterminate fishes, birds and mammals — not to speak of vulgarizing charming landscapes with hideous advertisements. But at last, it looks as if our people were awakening.”
But before he had the power of the executive, Roosevelt was known as an ambitious New York politician who enjoyed the outdoors and the still-unspoiled lands of the West. Accordingly, he bought two ranches in the area around Medora and spent his time hunting, writing and riding horseback through the neighboring Badlands, calling this period “the romance of my life.”
But his love affair was tempered by tragedy when, in 1884, Roosevelt raced from work in the State Assembly in Albany, New York, to his Long Island home, where he held his first wife, Alice Hathaway Roosevelt, as she died at the tender age of 22, not long after giving birth to the couple’s daughter, also named Alice. Compounding the torment, Roosevelt’s mother, Mittie, had passed away only hours ahead of Alice.
Despondent over his mother and wife, Roosevelt left politics behind and sought refuge at his beloved ranch in Medora. Hunting and riding were his balms, as was reading history by firelight and raising cattle. By 1885, the ranching life had taken its toll on his patience, and he returned east to once again try his hand at civic leadership and to raise Alice. Then came his service in the Spanish-American War, the governorship of New York and a stint as William McKinley’s vice president.
He was elevated to the big job after McKinley’s death from an assassin’s bullet on Sept. 14, 1901. At 42 years of age, Roosevelt remains the youngest new president in American history.
The list of national parks and monuments Roosevelt established with the stroke of his pen is extensive and includes Grand Canyon, Devils Tower, Crater Lake, as well as an extension of the lands comprising Yosemite in California after visiting there alongside conservationist John Muir.
He never forgot Medora, by then a part of North Dakota after the Dakota Territory was split into two new states in 1889, and the refuge whose entrance is in the middle of Medora’s main street now bears his name: Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Exploring the Badlands
Horseback remains one of the most romantic ways to explore the Badlands, as I learned at the seasonal Medora Riding Stables & Trail Rides atop a steed named Patches. But for the more adventurous and thrill seeking, a mountain bike sojourn on trails with sheer drop-offs on either side is another way to go.
Local guide Nick Ybarra led me by bike on an adrenaline-inducing ride through country so forbidding, it was often hard for pioneers to find a way through. With modern conveniences GPS and cell coverage, it’s hard to imagine the existential terror a 19th century rider might have felt in the swelter of summer if he lost his way, his only company the uncaring silence of the frontier.
Even 20 miles of pumping on uneven ground is hard work for me; Nick says the Maah Daah Hey Trail goes for some hundred miles through the Badlands, maintained by an army of volunteers and traversed by fleets of bikers during the warm months.
Spent, Nick and I indulge in bison’s soup at Boot’s Bar & Grill and toast over a Medora Ale. After spending hours driving through the national park getting up close and personal with bison and wild horses, I made sure to pay my respects to Teddy’s spirit at TR’s Tavern (downing a Rough Rider Ale) inside the Rough Riders Hotel and dine at Theodore’s Dining Room.
His imprint is everywhere, even on the teddy bear — whose name, of course, comes from the 26th president — that greeted me when I checked into my room at the Badlands Motel. (You can take “Teddy teddy” home with you for a fee.)
On my last morning in town, I drove out to Painted Canyon Visitor Center to watch the sun come up, coloring the canyons an amazing palette of reds, browns and oranges as I huddled against the cold.
Over breakfast of stuffed cheesy hashbrowns at the Farmhouse Cafe, my server looked familiar, and I asked if perhaps I had seen her in the “Medora Musical” a night or two back. She smiled and said that was indeed herself at center stage, and seasonal jobs like waiting tables and manning the hotels are staffed by the out-of-town actors and production staff in between shows. (Recall the local population is less than 200.)
For in the wintry months, Medora goes dark, with a skeleton crew of residents and workers to keep things up and running amid the snows and the quietude ahead of more adventurers — thanks largely to Roosevelt’s trailblazing so many years ago.