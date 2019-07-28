The timeless wonder of Jordan

Editor’s note: This is the third and final part of a series the Hassers wrote about traveling in the Middle East.
We left Tel Aviv via mostly six-lane freeways, skirting Jerusalem and Jericho to reach the border crossing into Jordan.
The crossing is known by different names: The Allenby Bridge to Israelis, after the British General Edmund Allenby, the King Hussein Bridge to Jordanians, and the Al-Karameh Bridge to Palestinian Arabs.
The first bridge was built by the Ottoman Turks in 1885 and replaced by the British in 1918 during the time of the British Mandate. It was destroyed during fighting in 1946, and its replacement destroyed once again in 1967 during the Six Day War.
A temporary structure was built in 1968, and the current permanent structure was built in 1994 following the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan.
The crossing is the only way for Palestinians to travel internationally from the West Bank, so it involves a series of steps including onsite visa issuance to tourists. It was here that Israeli guide Anahid Boldt handed us off to a Jordanian guide, professional archaeologist Jafar Ghazal for the next several days in Jordan.
Once across, we continued through productive farmland in this fertile Jordan Valley to the large Movenpick Resort Hotel, one of several lining the eastern shore of the Dead Sea. Actually a lake, it is the world’s lowest point, at least 1,400 feet below sea level, and the saltiest body of water, allowing bathers to usually float effortlessly.
That day, there was a huge wind storm, and we saw that the entry and exit were far from effortless. Lifeguards had to help people in and out, as some were comically bobbing up and down and tipping over like toys. When bathers emerged they were partly covered in mud and crusted over with salt. We opted for a walk of the extensive grounds and an excellent lunch on the sheltered patio of the hotel restaurant.
Jafar, the proud father of five “gifts from God,” took us the next morning to Bethany Beyond the Jordan, believed to be the site of the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. The once-mighty Jordan River is now reduced to creek size, and the baptismal spot a small pool, carefully preserved, including the foundation remnants of ancient churches.
Our visit coincided with that of the gracious and friendly Archbishop of Canterbury, and we had the benefit of listening in to the explanation provided him by the head curator of the site. Walking a short way, we dipped our hands into the river’s water on the Jordanian side and watched a large group of worshipers being baptized, some via full immersion, on the nearby Israeli side.
The bustling hilly capital of Amman was next, including a visit to its main King Abdullah mosque — the biggest in Jordan—and an elegant lunch with a bounty of choices in a large restaurant.
A walking tour of the central city ended at the huge and still used Roman amphitheater. Along the way, Jafar explained that millions of refugees and guest workers from Iraq, Syria and Egypt have resettled in Jordan, altering the workforce and the economy and raising the overall cost of living.
The next morning, we traveled from 1,400 feet below sea level up winding roads to Mt. Nebo and the Basilica of Moses at over 2,300 feet. The Book of Deuteronomy tells us this is where God showed Moses the Promised Land before Moses died and was buried nearby.
Panoramic views include the Jordan Valley, Jericho and west to Palestine and Israel. The basilica dates from the Byzantine era and the site was rediscovered in the early 20th century. The current structure contains mosaic floors at several levels, and six tombs.
Nearby is Madaba, “The City of Mosaics.” One of the most striking of these treasures is in the Greek Orthodox St. George Church. Its sixth century Byzantine mosaic floor of some two million pieces originally spanned about 25 yards and was created as an ancient traveler’s road map, centered on Jerusalem and depicting the surrounding area as far away as the Nile River Valley.
A long southerly ride ended on steep downhill winding narrow streets to our hotel in the town of Wadi Musa, our base for two nights in order to visit a highlight of the trip and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world — Petra.
Jafar wisely had us up and out of our hotel the next crystalline blue morning at seven to walk into the historical Petra site before the crowds. After an easy one-mile stroll, we entered the “Siq” or slot canyon that proceeds down about three quarters of a mile between 600-foot cliff walls, in places lined with ancient irrigation ditches to capture and control rainwater; and with several small tombs dug into the walls.
Along the way, Jafar explained that the area was settled more than 2,000 years ago by formerly nomadic people known as Nabataeans. Recognizing the strategic importance of the area as a safe trading site along silk and spice routes between Egypt and Persia, they developed it as their kingdom’s primary city and prospered by catering to traders and controlling water to cultivate crops and create an oasis.
Reaching the bottom of the Siq, a collection of gasps and exclamations escaped as we rounded a corner to gaze straight on at the magnificent and intricately carved Al Khazneh, popularly referred to as “The Treasury,” though it never functioned as such and was more likely built as a tomb to a Nabataean king. Necks were craned to capture the 40-meter scale and beauty of the pale, rose-colored monument carved in the sandstone cliffside.
At its base, visitors clustered among area Bedouins offering postcards, and rides on colorfully outfitted donkeys, camels and horse drawn carriages. The Siq intersects with the wider primary canyon, which follows a rocky seasonal streambed. We continued along this while Jafar educated us on the numerous smaller tombs carved in the cliffs along the way. As the gorge widened further, we passed a 4,000-seat amphitheater carved in one cliff wall, giving excellent views of many tombs on the other side. Near the mouth of the gorge, we encountered the enormous collection of Royal Tombs set into the cliff-side at a commanding height. We walked along the ruins of an ancient colonnaded Roman street, with remains of temples, some destroyed by an earthquake in 363 AD.
The subsequent era saw the beginning of the decline of Petra as a trade center, displaced by sea routes, continuing through the Roman and Crusader eras.
The area was rediscovered by Europeans beginning with a Swiss traveler in 1812. Western exploration continues in cooperation with the Jordanian government. In 1985, Petra was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Our own exploration took us back up the Siq to the entrance to the site, words failing us along the way as we struggled to describe the grandeur.
Our last day in Jordan found us in open seats in beds of four-wheel drive trucks through the wild beautiful desert area of Wadi Rum, described by T.E. Lawrence as “vast, echoing and God-like.”
Monolithic rocks reminiscent of the American Southwest rise up abruptly from the sandy desert floor, creating innumerable canyon vistas. A short camel ride seemed appropriate, rocking to and fro atop an undulating beast in a small caravan led by Bedouins. The ride led to a modern camp, with lunch prepared traditionally — holes dug in the ground and wood fires burned down to charcoal. Several types of meat were then covered, sealed and buried under a layer of sand for several hours, emerging tender and delicious.
A long drive downhill through mountainous desert beauty brought us to Aqaba, Jordan’s only port city, at the north end of the Gulf of Aqaba, believed by some to be the sea parted by Moses. We said goodbye to Jafar at the dock overlooking the clear blue waters of this area favored by scuba divers from around the world.
From the port, we looked back on the mountains of Jordan, west to the neighboring city of Elat in Israel, south to Egypt, and east to Saudi Arabia.