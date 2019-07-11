Editor's note:
This is part of a three part series on a trip the authors made to Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
We boarded the sleek MV Clio at the Jordanian port city of Aqaba. The 89- passenger, 60-crew vessel would be our base for several days and nights as we explored Egypt, first sailing through the Gulf of Aqaba – thought by some to be where Moses parted the waters. We would cross the Red Sea to Egypt and continue north through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean Sea before sailing to Israel.
Our Portuguese captain introduced himself and the crew from Russia, Ukraine, India, Bali, England, Croatia, Indonesia, Guatemala and the Philippines. We roamed the ship before our first excellent dinner, enjoying top deck views of Jordan, Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia by turning in one spot.
An overnight sail brought us to the huge commercial port in the Egyptian city of Hurghada in time for breakfast. After this we drove to Hurghada’s airport to board a jet for a short flight to Luxor, known by its ancient name as Thebes. It was the center of Egyptian power and religion for more than 2,000 years and is often called the world’s greatest open air museum.
We began our Luxor explorations in the enormous temple city complex at Karnak, on the east bank of the Nile River. Built by successive kings and queens over at least a thousand years and covering about 200 acres, it is considered the world’s largest religious building.
Its great temple, dedicated to the god Amun, is big enough to hold several cathedrals. The centerpiece is the Hypostyle Hall, covering 54,000 square feet and supported by 134 massive columns almost 70 feet high, with elaborate fine hieroglyphic carvings and frescoes still easily visible after thousands of years.
Surrounding it are numerous smaller temples and next to it, a sacred lake. Adjacent is an almost 70-foot tall obelisk, one of four originally built at the order of the female pharaoh Hatshepsut around 1450 BC, carved from one piece of stone.
Our guide Waleed pointed out the small statues of human-headed lions guarding the Avenue of the Sphinxes, lining the way one and a half miles from Karnak to the Temple of Luxor.
The Luxor temple, also on the eastern shore of the Nile is, itself, magnificent. Its several individual temples, built over centuries by pharaohs, include Tutankhamun and Rameses the Great. Today, it is surrounded by the teeming modern city and contains a still active mosque.
Next door to the temple is the grand Winter Palace Hotel, built around the turn of the 20th century. It gained fame while it housed Lord Carnarvon and Howard Carter as they announced from its front steps the discovery of King Tut’s Tomb in the nearby Valley of the Kings.
Since then, it has hosted kings, heads of state, movie stars and other celebrities. Agatha Christie wrote her Hercule Poirot mystery novel “Death on the Nile” there.
Its more recent guests included our group. We arrived in time for traditional high tea on the front terrace overlooking the Nile as the sun lowered over the desert mountains.
Rooms are modernized with air conditioning, and still have 12-foot ceilings and period woodwork. We climbed the sweeping grand staircase from the ornate lobby to reach our room overlooking the river. Huge serene scented gardens are to the rear, with a large pool and lounge.
Wakeup call the next morning was at 5:30 so we could board our bus for the drive over the river ahead of the crowds to the Valley of the Kings, the final resting place of a still undetermined number of pharaohs including Tutankhamon.
Waleed continued our education along the way, providing guidance on which of the numerous tombs dug into the limestone mountainside offered the best opportunities to view the intricate carvings, hieroglyphics and frescoes thousands of years old, all loaded with symbolism. Only around 60 so far have been discovered --
We examined the tombs of Ramses 4, 5 and 6 and highlighted the day with entry into the tomb of the “Boy King,” Tutankhamon. He is known as such for reigning from age 9 until his death at 19, almost 3,000 years ago. As his reign was short, his tomb was not built over several decades as was often the case with other kings, and is the smallest. It was one of the few to be discovered largely intact and full of treasure, hidden by debris, culminating a six-year search in 1922. We shortly reached its depth, viewing the sarcophagus and the quite small mummified remains. A 10-year restoration of the tomb was completed in January, restoring the splendor of the artwork and preserving the site.
We then floated back across the Nile, to reboard our jet for the flight back to Hurghada, Egypt.
Another overnight cruise took us to the port at Ain Sokhna. From there our four-bus convoy, with police escort front and back and an armed officer on each bus drove west on an army-controlled, four-lane highway over two hours, passing “New Cairo” enroute to Cairo on the east side of the Nile and Giza on the west side, to experience the pyramids and the Sphinx. New Cairo is being built about 35 miles to the east to alleviate the strain of growth in central Cairo which, combined with Giza, has a population already over 20 million. Waleed explained that the US ambassador had persuaded the Egyptian government to provide escorts for large American tour groups to enhance safety and help rebuild tourism.
In Giza we enjoyed a splendid lunch in the shadow of the Great Pyramid at the historic Mena House Hotel. Originally built as a royal hunting lodge in the 1880s, it has been expanded and modernized over the decades. It was commandeered for troop housing and hospital use during each world war and has also been the site of important peace talks between Egypt and Israel.
A short ride took us to the Giza plateau and its huge pyramids to wonder at their construction dating back to 2589 BC. The oldest and grandest is the Great Pyramid, rising almost 500 feet and built from granite and limestone blocks during the reign of the pharaoh Cheops. It contains burial chambers and a grand gallery connected by tunnels and can be entered. Jean and several others experienced the tight confines of the comparatively small Queen’s Pyramid, climbing backward down a ladder and viewing the chamber after hunching through a 4-foot tall tunnel.
Standing guard nearby for some 5,000 years is the enigmatic Sphinx. Carved mostly from one piece of limestone, it is about 240 feet long and more than 60 feet high. The shape is that of a reclining lion with the head of a man, thought to be that of the pharaoh Khafre, during whose reign it was built.
Our escorted bus convoy returned to the ship for dinner and another overnight cruise north on the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal, arriving at the southern entrance to the 120-mile long canal in early morning.
The French began the canal’s construction in 1859 and opened it in 1869. Since then, the canal has been at various times under the control of the French, the British and now the Egyptians, for whom it is a major source of revenue and pride. The canal was mined and closed during the six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967 and did not reopen until 1975. Over the years it has been upgraded and expanded several times, most recently by the Egyptians, creating a bypass canal along part of its length to allow ships to travel in both directions in that section.
Ships must cruise the canal in convoys of twenty or more and ours was the only passenger ship in our convoy of 25, spaced at least one mile apart. The entire canal is at sea level so has no locks. We smoothly cruised its length, viewing huge container and tanker ships fore and aft from our ship’s stern patio.
As we reached the northern end of the canal where it feeds into the Mediterranean at Port Said, we said farewell to Waleed as he and his fellow Egyptian guides boarded a launch to be put ashore, and we returned to Israel.