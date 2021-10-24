The Vampire Tree of Guadalajara and other Legends of El Panteón de Belén

Another variation recounts the mob entering homes of individuals and, locating one man asleep in his bed, driving a stake through his heart.

Both legends say that the body was then dragged to the Santa Paula Cemetery.

Another rendition has the men setting a trap and ensnaring a more demonic stalker. They drag the beast’s body to the Santa Paula Cemetery and, with a long stake, pierce its heart, leaving the monster to perish in place. The following morning, the corpse was covered with a thick concrete plate to trap it in place. Months later, the wooden stake used to kill, pierced the concrete surround and began to grow, eventually becoming a large tree.

Lore says that if one cuts the trunk of the tree, blood will seep out (the blood of the vampire that lies buried below). Or, that if a person breaks one of the branches, not only will it gush blood, but its leaves will impart a red residue on the skin.

For nearly 200 years, the tree has been growing. Its twisted vast network of roots undulate and wrap around adjacent graves and markers.

The day will come when this gnarl will break the barrier slab covering the vampire, allowing him to escape and seek revenge on Guadalajara. In a site marked by death, this tree is now protected with a fenced enclosure to preserve its life.