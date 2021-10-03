The Viking Journey: Adventures in Iceland

I want you to trust me when I note the names of the towns, ports, volcanos etc. that we visited -- that’s really how they’re spelled, in Icelandic. I have no idea how to actually say any of those words, and I’m not sure the Icelanders do either, because when I’d ask them, I swear none of them said things the same way. So, yes, the words are spelled correctly and I’m not even going to try to phonetically sound them out. Like the Njardvikurskridur Track. I know, you don’t care what the name of the road is. I just wanted you to say it. It goes through an area where a terrifying half man-half beast harassed and attacked passing travelers to guard the route until John from Njardvik forced it into the sea; so we could go unbothered to the village of Bakkagerdi, where we saw a renovated turf house, built in 1899.