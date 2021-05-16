The wildlife of Napa Valley: Birds, bears, bobcats and more

For a unique and one-of-a-kind wildlife experience, head southwest to Donum Estate in Carneros. Here you can sip wine style while enjoying the 40 large-scale open art sculptures and take in all of the wildlife you can dream of.

The sustainable, organic vineyard and surrounding protected land is home to several natural ponds attracting birds of all kinds. There are red-tailed hawks nesting at the entrance of the estate, and another neighboring pair can be found once inside.

As you meander through the gorgeous landscape, you will hear the lovely songs from savannah sparrows, song sparrows, purple finches, and red-winged blackbirds as jackrabbits frolic in and out of the vines playfully. Great-horned owls roost tightly tucked away in the branches of a tree next to a beautiful pond filled with shorebirds and Canada geese.

Watching songbirds collect and carry beaks full of moss, straw, and cattail fluff is especially intriguing behavior in spring, so this is an added treat you may experience while you are there. The towering hawk perches installed throughout the vineyards attract red-shouldered hawks, kestrels, and loggerhead shrikes. At the Donum Estate you will enjoy exceptional birding, tasty wine and fabulous art, all in an amazingly beautiful setting.