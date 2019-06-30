There's nothing like a road trip to Alaska

Nearly every year since 1998, my wife Robbi and I have taken a road trip vacation originating from our home in Napa. We have visited every state and also many parts of Canada. We’ve been fortunate to see and photograph some of North America’s most magnificent scenery and wildlife. Of all the places we’ve traveled, nothing has come close to the overall experience of our road trips to Alaska.
We’ve taken road trips to Alaska in 2003, 2010, 2015, and 2018, each being between three and four weeks long, and covering about 9,000 miles. Besides varying our route each time to and from Alaska, we also visited some new places and did different things.
What Robbi and I like most about road trips to Alaska is we are guaranteed to see a lot of wildlife in different locations and settings. From the road in 2018 we saw grizzly bears, black bears, a lynx, foxes, loons, moose, eagles, beavers, bison, swans, porcupines, caribou and more. We were able to photograph all but the lynx, which walked across the road in front of us and then ran into thick brush.
During our road trips, Robbi and I want to experience the sunrises, the sunsets and everything in between. We don’t want to miss that “special moment.” We usually get up early and go until late. Alaska is like an adrenalin rush for us. There can be a special moment around almost every corner, and we can have daylight nearly all night long.
As an example, July 12, 2018, in the evening Robbi and I began a six-hour drive back from the Arctic Ocean on the Dalton “Trucker’s” Highway. At around 11 p.m. while on the breathtaking Brooks Range, we took a photo of a glowing double rainbow against a bright green mountain backdrop. We arrived back to our cabin in Wiseman at 1 a.m. and took a photo of our vehicle, which looks like it was taken at noon. It never got dark. We then went to bed. At 5 a.m. we got up and started a new day of activities.
Robbi and I often joke about coming home from our road trips and going back to our jobs to relax, but, in sincerity, our road trips are relaxing — for us.
For a successful road trip to Alaska, Robbi and I start planning over a year in advance. We talk about everything we’ve done in the past and everything we still want to do. We look at maps and driving time-frames. Our first-hand knowledge of previous Alaska trips helps immensely in our planning. We then start making lodging reservations, tour reservations (if any), and vehicle rental reservations. We are confirming reservations and fine-tuning our schedule up until we leave.
Robbi and I are adventuresome, but we aren’t rugged. We don’t want to sleep outside in the wilderness and possibly encounter bad weather, wildlife, mosquitos or go without a shower. We want a clean room with our own bathroom. There are some places in Alaska where lodging options are very limited, such as above the Arctic Circle.
For an Alaska road trip, we like to rent a large SUV, which gives us a larger fuel tank and storage room for Alaska-type supplies, such as a large cooler, emergency gear and a daily change of clothes for the entire trip.
The SUV is also higher and maneuverable, which allows us to spot and photograph wildlife, which Robbi has an eagle-eye for doing.
As an example, on July 7, 2018 about 20 yards off the Alaska Highway near Muncho Lake, British Columbia, Robbi spotted two black bear cubs about 40 feet high in a tree. After I made a U-turn, and parked on the shoulder, we spotted the mother in the bushes below. As all other vehicles sped by, we photographed the cubs playing in the tree.
The next day, on July 8, driving westward on the highway toward Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, we spotted 11 black bears and one grizzly bear along the road. Some of the bears were within 20 feet of our vehicle, where we could hear them breathing as we photographed their activities.
If you examine a map, there are many road route options to and from Alaska.
Three times Robbi and I have included the Icefields Parkway in the Canadian Rockies, Alberta as part of our Alaska road trip. The Parkway, from Banff Springs to Jasper, offers fabulous views of bright blue glacier-fed lakes with snow-capped mountain backdrops. Also, there has always been wildlife spotted from the road.
About 325 miles north of the Icefields Parkway is Dawson Creek, British Columbia, where the “Alaska Highway” officially begins. Driving the entire 1,400 miles of the highway, which officially ends at Delta Junction, Alaska has been the cornerstone of three of our road trips to Alaska.
Previous to 1942, there wasn’t a road to Alaska. With the cooperation of the United States and Canadian governments, a primitive version of the Alaska Highway was first built in 1942 by soldiers during World War II. It has been shortened and greatly improved since then.
At mile 635 of the Alaska Highway is the “Sign Post Forest” at Watson Lake, Yukon Territory. Started by lonely soldiers working on the highway, today the Sign Post Forest has more than 75,000 accumulated city signs from around the world. On each trip, Robbi and I have stopped to take photos of us standing beside our “Napa” city sign.
Our first trip to Alaska was in 2003 with Robbi’s parents who have since passed away. Besides the excitement of seeing Alaska for our first time, it holds a special place in our heart because of the family we were with.
Most memorable on the trip with Robbi’s parents was taking our vehicle on the Alaska Marine Ferry System out of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, experiencing the beauty of Alaska’s Inside Passage for our first time.
Robbi and I spent a lot of time on the ferry deck taking photos and visiting with the Alaska crew, residents, and fellow travelers. This informal experience gave us a good sense of Alaska culture.
We also learned that anytime we stay overnight on the ferry we reserve a cabin. Travelers can camp/sleep in designated public areas, and use public restrooms and showers, but we want our privacy.
Even though the ferry made stops at the cruise ship tourist ports of Ketchikan and Juneau, what left a lasting impression was our early morning hour stop in the small village town of Petersburg. Robbi and I didn’t get off the ferry, but it was a tranquil site with the light fog suspended over the town’s street and harbor lights, with “Devil’s Thumb” snow covered mountain peak gleaming in the distance. We now stay in Petersburg when traveling on the ferry, someplace the cruise ships can’t go.
During our ferry trip with Robbi’s parents, we stayed in Juneau to visit with family. We took a day-long small boat tour into Tracy Arm Fjord with its rocky picturesque shoreline, which ended at Sawyer Glacier. This was where Robbi and I experienced our first thundering sound, enormous splashes caused by large chunks of ice calving from a glacier. It’s still our favorite glacier to visit.
We like to depart the ferry in Haines, Alaska and drive toward the interior of Alaska from there. It’s worth spending at least a day driving around Haines to experience the historical sites, fantastic views, and the eagles Haines is famous for.
The small plane tour flights out of Haines are amazing. On July 22, 2018 we took our third small plane flight, skirting mountain peaks, and flying over Glacier National Park, landing and hiking on a remote ocean beach. The pilot offered to land on a high mountain ridge the next time we book a flight with him.
Also in Haines, the Cliffhanger Bed & Breakfast is our favorite lodging in Alaska. It’s the only place that Robbi and I have stayed, where we’ve spent hours on a deck hot-tubbing, drinking, eating, and conversing with Sue the owner, who has an infectious, independent character, while over-looking a 180 degree view of Haines amazing waterways and mountain landscapes.
All four of our road trips to Alaska have included visiting Denali National Park. In 2010 and 2015, we’ve taken small plane flights over Denali’s stunning surrounding mountain range, where we landed on a glacier with views of Mount Denali peaks.
Our most memorable National Park bus day-trip into the Denali National Park was in 2015, which included photographing a mother grizzly with her cub within a few feet of our bus. Last year, from the bus on July 15, 2018 we photographed our first wolf in the park and also a large herd of caribou.
On our 2018 road trip, for our first time, we visited Canadian gold country at Dawson City, Yukon Territory. This is where many prospectors were headed when leaving Skagway in the late 1800s. There are large gravel piles everywhere from past gold mining dredging, plus the restored historical Gold Dredge #4, which we visited.
Still an area for gold mining, during our stay in Dawson City, on July 10 we spied Tony Beets of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush series with hands on his hips on his boat at the ferry dock.
On July, 11, 2018 we rented a heavy-duty four-wheel- drive pick-up in Fairbanks and drove as far north as we could on the pot-hole-riddled gravel and asphalt Dalton “Trucker’s” Highway. On this road it’s not unusual to go a half hour without seeing another vehicle. Also, always present is the 800-mile-long Alaska oil pipeline snaking along, across, and under the highway.
The first day we drove above the Arctic Circle, stopping at the small town of Coldfoot to eat and get gas. Continuing a few more miles north, we had reserved two nights lodging in a cabin in the tiny town of Wiseman.
Early morning the next day, July 12, we drove north through the magnificent Brooks Range landscape with the still present pipeline slithering through it. On the drive, we stopped to photograph a lone caribou, which wanted to run along with our vehicle. When we stopped, it stopped. When we drove off, it tried to keep up with us. This went on for a few miles.
Early afternoon, we reached the end of the Dalton Highway at the oil-rig supply town of Dead Horse. Along with other tourists, we took a pre-booked mid-afternoon oil company van tour on their government-leased land, which is the only way for tourists to reach the Arctic Ocean.
Most disheartening, along the shore, where the tour took us, were the oil company’s rusty barrels and rusty wire ties that we had to avoid while wading. Despite the debris on the shore, two gutsy people dove into the water so they could claim they swam in the Arctic Ocean.
July 19, 2018, for our first time, we visited Wrangell National Park, where we did an early morning exhilarating and exhausting private hiking tour on Root Glacier. Besides experiencing spectacular crevices, waterfalls, and frozen ponds on the glacier, our tour included Robbi and I doing an approximately 50-foot-high ice cliff climb with crampons and ice axes.
Late afternoon, Robbi and I toured inside the 14-story- high historic Kennecott copper mill building. We climbed all 14 stories of wooden stairs, taking photos along the way. Between the glacier hike and mill tour, we slept well that night.
There are so many more things Robbi and I can recommend on a road trip to Alaska, such as taking the small boat tours out of Valdez and Seward, where we’ve seen a diversity of sea wildlife and also impressive glaciers. There’s also the 6- to 8-hour long ATV tour to Knik Glacier, which far surpasses any ATV tour we’ve ever taken.
Even if Robbi and I didn’t do any tours in Alaska or Canada, the road itself is a grand tour by itself. Alaska is called the “last frontier.” For us, Alaska is the last great road trip in North America.