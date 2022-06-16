Time solidified into stone: Visiting Utah's national parks

Every year about this time I have an uncontrollable urge to head out into the wilderness. Driven by a need to connect with nature, I shed the comforts of home and seek remote areas where solitude, stillness and dark-night skies are a welcome change from normal everyday life.

Such experiences often provide me with a renewed perspective and a reminder that our time on this spectacular planet is utterly sublime and brief.

This year my gaze turned toward Utah's desert landscapes that include dramatic towering red rocks, strange sandcastle-like hoodoos and stone arches that adorn Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks.

My idea was to start the trip at the lowest point in the contiguous United States (Badwater Basin in Death Valley - 282 feet below sea level) and then travel northeast, ascending altitude and geologic time as I did.

These two Utah parks (and three others - Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase and Arches) are often compared to Yosemite, and in many ways the comparison makes sense. All of them include rocky landscapes that inspire awe and wonder as to the incomprehensibility of how our Earth has been transformed over time by geological processes.

However, unlike Yosemite, where that valley's grand granite-stone artifices and waterfalls were cleaved into view through the passing of ancient icy glaciers, the spectacular wonders of Utah are made of sandstone spires, slot canyons and cliffs that have been exposed over time by water and wind, revealing geologic time in distinct layers that one can read almost as if they were pages in a history book.

Geology, fossils and time

Yosemite's granite was formed deep within the Earth's inferno as viscous magma slowly cooled and solidified. In contrast, the stones of Utah were originally formed by a far gentler process as sediments accumulated at the bottom of ancient seas, lakes and deserts. And whereas no trace of biologic life can survive through the violent processes that form granite, sedimentary rock such as sandstone, limestone and shale often contain fossilized remains of a world long since gone.

The Earth is believed to be 4.543 billion years old. The first life -- single-celled organisms that lived without oxygen -- rose into existence about 3.5 billion years ago. Life on earth really got going about 545 million years ago during what's known as the Cambrian explosion, when thousands of new multicellular body forms took shape and thrived within the seas.

The first land plants appeared about 500 million years ago, then land animals (450 million years ago) and dinosaurs (230 million years ago). Our genus, Homo, is about 1.8 million years old; however, the oldest known remains of our species, Homo sapiens, date to about 315,000 years ago. Written language is about 5,500 years old. Some 2,000 years ago the human population was 300 million, whereas now, in 2022, our population is nearing 8 billion.

Even though our species might appear to be an out-of-control Petri dish experiment to some distant alien observer, if the entire Earth's history was represented as a thick book, the existence of recognizable humans would only make up the last few words of the very last page.

How do we know how old everything is?

Romans believed the Earth was originally formed around the time of the Trojan War, about the 12th or 13th century B.C.E. In the 1600s, Ireland's Archbishop James Ussher proclaimed -- based on his "rigorous" genealogy of biblical figures -- that the Earth was created at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, 4004 B.C.E.

The problem with all of these proclamations was the conundrum that strange-looking fossils existed within various types of sedimentary rock.

In 1666 a Danish scientist, Nicholas Steno, noticed that shark teeth appeared identical to odd-shaped "rocks" known as tongue stones. The finding led him to realize that - given the right conditions and enough time - once-living material could be replaced by minerals and form stone-like fossils. Ultimately this discovery influenced the idea of geologic "superposition," which simply stated that the youngest rocks were on top of older layers. Sounds obvious to us now, but at that time the idea that geologists might uncover Earth's history by sifting through layers of rock to provide a backward chronology of our planet was both mind-blowing and controversial.

A century later, in an idea described as fossil succession, an English surveyor named William Smith noticed that fossils might hold the key to link even distant rock layers to distinct time periods. That is, rock layers with certain fossils in one location were of the same age to distant rock layers that contained the same fossil types.

By the late 1700s, Scottish geologist James Hutton published the "Theory of Earth," which hypothesized through the ideas of superposition and succession that the Earth was not only much more ancient than otherwise believed but also that its geologic formations were constantly changing, albeit those changes were nearly unappreciable on a human time scale.

Beyond just helping understand the geologic history of earth, the ideas put forth by Steno, Smith and Hutton provided an evidentiary framework for Charles Darwin's ideas on evolution - descent with modification - outlined in his book, "On the Origin of Species," first published in 1859.

Building on these ideas, in 1862 Irish physicist and mathematician Lord Kelvin estimated that the Earth was somewhere between 20 million and 400 million years old.

Over time Kelvin's number was adjusted, but it wasn't until the 1940s when scientists came to learn that the Earth is actually billions of years old.

How did they come to this? In short, the half-life of uranium 238 is 4.47 billion years (i.e., when half of uranium is converted to lead). To geek out a little more, because a tiny mineral called zircon- Zr(SO4) - only incorporates uranium when formed but does not incorporate any lead, the exact age of a rock containing Zr(SO4) can be determined by the ratio between uranium and lead.

However, using these phenomena to learn the age of the Earth is tricky because there are no available rocks from when the Earth formed because of the ever-changing nature of the Earth's geology. Luckily that's where meteorites come in. Because meteorites originate from asteroids that formed at the same time as everything else in our solar system and because they haven't been affected by geologic forces like earth rocks have, they are like little time capsules.

In a wonderful bit of luck, the Canyon Diablo meteorite found in 1891 contains Zr(SO4), indicating that it is 4.54 billion years old - plus or minus about 70 million - and leading the U.S. Geological Survey to estimate this is also the likely age of our Earth.

A word to the wise

Traveling from Death Valley to Zion and then farther north toward Bryce Canyon is to travel upward through nearly 1.7 billion years of geologic history, from rocks 1.7 billion years old in Badwater Basin to those only 2.6 million years old at Rainbow Point in Bryce Canyon National Park.

On average, each mile of that 400-mile trek represents 4.25 million years of geologic time and spans the time when only single-cell organisms lived on Earth until just before our earliest ancestors began descending from trees.

And there you are. In Zion, let's say, standing alone or with loved ones looking upward at a valley of stone that the Southern Paiute people who lived in the area for thousands of years called Mukuntuweap, the straight canyon.

We now call this place Zion - a biblical reference often translated into "heaven" that the Mormons gave to this place in the 1800s. I don't know what the Paiutes called the beautiful river that has cut through the stones of Zion over millions of years, but we now call it the Virgin River.

Likewise, I don't know the ancient names -- the spirit names -- of each of the towering stone monuments in Zion that we now call by such names as the Altar of Sacrifice, Hurricane Cliffs or the Court of the Patriarchs. The same goes for nearly all of the other areas I visited.

But perhaps it doesn't matter that I don't know the spirit names of these inspiring places. Perhaps we must each find our own fitting words for nature's beauty -- words we might whisper with bowed heads to the world around us.