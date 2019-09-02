The combination of the history of kings and Champagne is a powerful one that manifests itself in the northern French city of Reims, making it well worth a visit. From Reims, head to another, entirely different but equally intriguing northern city, Lille, one of Europe’s cities of culture.
A city of Champagne and kings
A short train ride from Paris – less than an hour – will bring you to the ancient city of Reims, once ruled by the Roman Empire, and where the kings of France were crowned for more than a thousand years. The grand cathedral of Reims, built at the height of the Gothic period in the 13th century looms over a central square.
On the opposite side of the city stands the Basilica of Saint Remi that holds the relics of Saint Remi, the erstwhile bishop who counseled Clovis, the Frankish king who defeated the Romans and united Gaul under his banner. Saint Remi succeeded in converting the pagan Clovis to Christianity around 498 AD, thus beginning the line of the Merovingians, the first dynasty of what would become the French monarchy. For history enthusiasts, it doesn’t get any more heady than this.
Many of the wine caves associated with the Champagne houses, where thousands and thousands of bottles are now stored, were originally chalk mines exploited by the Gallo-Romans. During World War I, when the front lines were only a few miles from Reims, which was heavily bombed, the citizens set up life in the caves, setting up schools and shops alongside bottles of Champagne. The caves essentially became an underground city.
Today, the city is the beating heart of the nation’s formidable Champagne production, with famous Champagne houses like Pommery, Veuve Clicquot, and G. H. Mumm all easily accessible by the city’s excellent tram and bus systems or, with a car, the smaller, lesser-known houses in the countryside can be explored.
A tour of Pommery begins with admission into the cavernous reception, once part of the winery, where the shop and tasting room is also installed. At the far end, double doors open onto stone steps, leading deep down to the level of the caves beneath and their connecting tunnels. Not only is bottled Champagne stored here, the galleries are also sites for contemporary art exhibitions, which lends a strange juxtaposition of ancient and futuristic. The tour, bien sûr, concludes with a Champagne tasting.
A recent addition to the Champagne touring possibilities is “My Vintage Tour Company,” which takes visitors into the rambling hillside vineyards surrounding Reims in refurbished, classic Volkswagen vans. At a particularly scenic stop, the driver/guide sets up a table next to the vineyard, brings out Champagne glasses, Champagne, and a platter of pink rose cookies, a specialty of Reims.
Champagne is a preferred drink in café, brasseries, and restaurants, all of which have long lists to choose from, by glass or by bottle, adding to the sense of festivity that marks the city. Two bistros of special note are the Café du Paris, which has a Belle Époque feel with gilt and mirrors and buckets of Champagne, waiting to be poured, and the Café de la Paix, which specializes in seafood and has a sleek, contemporary feel and plenty of Champagne to offer.
Lille, City of Culture
Another short train ride from Paris takes the visitor to Lille, a city with deep industrial roots in the textile industry that is rapidly becoming an art and culture hub as it transforms its public spaces into galleries, theaters, and museums, while welcoming contemporary art in its streets.
The TGV station is centrally located next to a modern convention center, but only a 10-minute walk to the center of the old city and its narrow, cobbled streets and squares. An excellent metro system reaches into the outer areas of the Lille Metropole region, That makes all the main sights easily accessible, including the outstanding Le Piscine Museum in Roubaix, part of Lille Metropole.
Every few years, since 2004 when Lille was declared a European City of Culture, the city transforms itself with a different art theme, lining the streets with statues, filling public buildings with commissioned and existent art, and other venues with paintings, art installations, dance and music. This year saw the opening of “Lille 3000 El Dorado,” with the theme of the fabled Mexican city of gold, but also the universal search for the dream that El Dorado represents to humankind.
The museums include the Lille Metropole Museum of Modern and Contemporary art, which houses an impressive collection of works by Georges Braque, Joan Miro, Amedeo Modigliani and Pablo Picasso. The museum boasts a collection of more than 8,000 works, making it one of the most important collections of this type in Europe. The modern structure sits on acres of a grassy, handsomely landscaped sculpture park that includes works by Calder and Picasso, among others.
My personal favorite is the quirky La Piscine Museum, an Art Deco public bath and swimming pool transformed in 2001 into a museum. In 2018, an expansion was completed to house the growing collection. The swimming pool remains, with statuary and small galleries alongside it, still a focal point.
The restaurant associated with the museum, Meert, has a menu that changes three times a year to reflect the temporary exhibit. The restaurant director and the curator of the exhibit work together to develop the menu and its nomenclature.
When I visited, the exhibit was centered around the paintings of late 19th century Algeria by the artist Gustave Guillaumet. The names of the dishes on the menu reflected the names or the images in the paintings, and the ingredients those of North Africa.
For example, “Femmes Dans Une Oasis” was the name given to an Algerian soup of lamb, tomatoes, cilantro, zucchini and spices. “Priere du Soir dans la Sahara” introduced a chicken and herb tajine with preserved lemon, olives and bulgur wheat.
Reims and Lille are only a short train ride from Paris, the heart of France, but each offers a different, in-depth experience and exploration of the things that make France, well, France. A respect and love of food and wine, of history, architecture and art, old and new.