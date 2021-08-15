Travel: A blistering summer day in Death Valley

They call it Death Valley for a reason. Every year adventurous souls perish in the scorching heat by falling prey to the overwhelming and unrelenting heat.
Yet this singular desert in California can cast a spell over those so inclined. Once smitten, harsh though it may be, it becomes unthinkable not to explore and cherish one of the last remaining unspoiled spots on this planet. I am one of those spellbound souls. Every year I pack my hiking gear and head out, longing for the barren wildlands of Death Valley.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The valley itself is a conundrum. Totaling 3,000 square miles of desert in southeastern California with an elevation of 282 feet below sea level — the lowest elevation in North America — it is also fewer than 100 miles away from Mount Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous United States, with an elevation of 14,505 feet.
This dynamic — extremely low basin bordered by an exceptionally high mountain range — creates an environment that is one of the hottest places on the planet, often vying with the Middle East and the Sahara for highest yearly temperatures.
The hottest place on earth (or the second)
Up until just recently, Death Valley held the distinction as the hottest place on earth, with a recorded temperature of 134 F in 1913. However, an analysis by weather expert Christopher Burt in 2016 showed inconsistencies when compared with other regional observations at that time.
If we assume that the 134 F was correct, then Death Valley is the hottest place on earth. If not, the next hottest place — clocking in at 131 F in the year 1931 — is Kebili, Tunisia.
And Mitribah, Kuwait reached 129 F in 2016, putting it in third place. However, in 2020 Death Valley reached 130 F and again reached this blistering temperature in early July 2021, making it the undisputed second-hottest place on the globe at the very least.
But let’s not squabble about which place is first or second because as I can tell you from experience that any temperature over 120 F (I’ve been in temps upward of 128 F) feels equally terrifying. And when there is a heat dome overhead that traps in the sweltering heat of the day, even the normally relatively cooler nights in Death Valley shift into dark, breathless ovens where the thermostat might dip only a few degrees.
The hottest month on record in North America
I am drawn to the desert to experience the grandeur, beauty and solitude of a place where few people live or even visit during the hottest times of the year. This year, when my adult son, Clinton, and I arrived at Furnace Creek Campground in the heart of Death Valley I was surprised that no one else was there. Yes, we’d just emerged from a pandemic, and yes, heat warnings were being issued saying that June was the hottest month on record in North America. But not a single other person? When I mentioned my shock to my son he was a lot less surprised.
Although he, too, has become smitten in recent years by the desert, another reason I suspect he joins me is because his mother and sister have implored him to do so. They imagine having him with me might hinder what they see as my propensity toward taking excessive risks, such as when they’ve heard me exclaim that “I just have to get that photo” and then rushed off into the darkness. Whatever his motivation, it is an absolute joy to have him with me and to share the awesome power of that place.
Nowhere to hide from the heat
We set up camp, then jumped quickly back into the truck, where the temperature read 128 F, and headed to Badwater Basin. As we drove along the winding road toward our destination we passed the spot where segments of the first “Star Wars” movie were filmed.
Somewhere in this area, too, the movie “The Tree of Life,” written and directed by one of my favorite directors, Terrence Malick, was filmed to depict the elemental aspects of the afterlife. A little farther on is where some of the first European settlers perished in the hauntingly honest documentation of William Manly’s autobiography, “Death Valley in [18]49.”
With no other cars on the road we took our time, marveling at the vast plains to either side of us, a dry seabed strewn with eddies of geometric rocks interrupted only by enormous bright-white patches covered in jagged brick-size chunks of crystalline salt, the only remnants of some ancient evaporated sea.
Back at camp later that evening we were unable to sleep or eat in the heat, so we headed back out into the wilderness. The temperature at 10 p.m. was a blistering 112 F, so the air conditioning in the truck helped modulate our core temperatures, which hovered precariously high. We also wanted to witness another of the glories of Death Valley — the dark night sky.
We headed to the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, a collection of dunes that appears deceptively small and easy to navigate from the road. Once out on them, however, the slippery sand and ever-present heat conspire to drain away both energy and hydration at a fantastic pace. Our goal wasn’t to hike in too far but to set up some time-lapse cameras. My plan was to capture the moonrise followed by moonset followed by sunrise.
Equipped with headlamps, camera, tripods, extra batteries, and water, we headed out. The temperature had dropped to 111 F, but the heat from the sand radiated from the ground, bringing the ambient temperature to somewhere around 118 F. We didn’t last long and soon dropped to the ground, panting and taking sips of water. We turned off our lights.
There in the wonderfully unblemished dark the stars sparkled blue, red, and gold between gaps of purple wisps of passing clouds. A few lights twinkled at ground level out in the distance — possibly from some other wayward souls out in the dark or possibly just stars reflecting on some shiny chunk of salt or the reflection of one of the many nighttime animals that make this place their home.
We sat patiently. Waiting. Enjoying the peace and silence.
As the moon dropped lower on the horizon, an orange mist emanated from wispy clouds in the distance. In such darkness, with few human-made lights to interfere, the moonset was beginning to appear as bright and vibrant as a sunset. We settled back on the sand and peered skyward, sweat causing the sand to stick to our uncovered arms.
The silence deepened around us, and the tiniest of breezes brushed our skin. There is a stillness in the desert, and particularly in a desert in those extreme conditions, that is somehow beyond stillness. It felt to me like the opposite of full but not exactly empty, either.
A small lizard scurried across the nearby sand. How can an animal survive in these conditions was the first thought that came to mind. But as soon as the thought entered I smiled and remembered that although it may appear lifeless to some, Death Valley is actually full of living creatures.
There are more than 1,000 recorded plant species, including cacti, wildflowers, shrubs and trees. Mosses, fungi, lichens and bacterial masses fill nearly every shaded or vaguely damp area.
And numerous animals call the desert home: Bighorn sheep, desert tortoises, wild horses, jackrabbits, frogs, squirrels, spiders, florescent scorpions, dozens of birds, mice, lizards and hundreds more find a way to survive the extremes. Even a few species of fish go about their business in Death Valley, including the exceptionally rare Salt Creek Pupfish that finds a way to live within brackish, often transient pools and ravines.
This knowledge gave me reassurance, and I settled back and let myself slip into the silence a little more deeply. An orange-gold glow fringed the distant mountains, their ragged peaks sharpened by the contrast. Soon the moon would be up, but there was no hurry. We’d sit there like that for a while longer, savoring the stillness.