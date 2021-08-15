Travel: A blistering summer day in Death Valley

Although he, too, has become smitten in recent years by the desert, another reason I suspect he joins me is because his mother and sister have implored him to do so. They imagine having him with me might hinder what they see as my propensity toward taking excessive risks, such as when they’ve heard me exclaim that “I just have to get that photo” and then rushed off into the darkness. Whatever his motivation, it is an absolute joy to have him with me and to share the awesome power of that place.

Nowhere to hide from the heat

We set up camp, then jumped quickly back into the truck, where the temperature read 128 F, and headed to Badwater Basin. As we drove along the winding road toward our destination we passed the spot where segments of the first “Star Wars” movie were filmed.

Somewhere in this area, too, the movie “The Tree of Life,” written and directed by one of my favorite directors, Terrence Malick, was filmed to depict the elemental aspects of the afterlife. A little farther on is where some of the first European settlers perished in the hauntingly honest documentation of William Manly’s autobiography, “Death Valley in [18]49.”