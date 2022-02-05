Travel: A mid-winter Mediterranean odyssey

Here is the question: Are turkeys named after Turkey, the county?

Here’s the answer, which is fairly boring but needs to be told. When Europeans first encountered the wild turkey in Mexico, they incorrectly classified the bird as a type of guinea fowl called a turkey fowl. It was Turkish traders who originally sold guinea fowl from Africa to European markets. Turkey has no native turkeys.

I’m glad we got that cleared up because I know it’s always been in the back of your mind: Has the county Turkey always been overrun with the gobblers?

Turkey has always been on our tourist visit list, and finally, we were able to hook up with Viking Cruises to travel from Istanbul to Athens in the dead of winter. And the places we visited —Istanbul/Constantinople, Rhodes, Ephesus, Crete, Athens — were all so historic that the trip, although wet and cold, was worth every minute.

Going from the Istanbul airport to the port to board the Viking Sky, I expected total chaos in a city of 16 million due to the rioting over the worthless Turkish lira currency, but — nothing of the sort. The city was amazing and quasi-European since it’s in the 5% of the country that is in Europe, with the rest of the country in Asia Minor or Anatolia (Asia Turkey), separated by the Bosporus Straights.

Security to get our bus near the ship was overdone, to the point where port police used sniffer dogs to check the luggage compartment for hashish. Apparently, they hadn’t taken into account the demographics of the passengers, all over 60+++. The dogs were totally confounded and probably had to be sent back to sniffer dog rehab because they got a giant nose full of senior meds: Flomax, Prozac, Estrogen pills, baby aspirin and that memory one, ah, whatever it is.

Istanbul is full of mosques, some 3,000, along with synagogues and Armenian churches. It was like being in Utah with Mormon chapels on every corner. We had flown 6,700 miles to see the Blue Mosque or the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, with its lavish interior, decorated with the blue Iznik tiles. Alas, it had been arbitrarily closed by an unnamed official (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan) because of projections that COVID-19 will end by summer and there will then be 3 million visitors coming to see it, so it was fenced off to refurbish.

This was a huge disappointment, but second best was the Hagia Sophia, originally built as a basilica, converted to a mosque, then into a museum and last year the unnamed official reverted it to a mosque, which was a true wonder. Ben Affleck’s 2012 movie “ARGO” (standing for Assn. of Remote Gambling Operations) was about Iranian militants in 1979 taking over the U.S. embassy, with 66 hostages, during Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Needless to say, Iran wasn’t wild about Affleck filming in Baghdad, so he filmed in the Hagia Sophia mosque, where the lights were too bright so he changed thousands of bulbs for the movie.

We also went to see the fortified Topkapi Palace and Harem, multiple buildings over a huge expanse. Between the 15th to 19th centuries, it was the court of the Ottoman empire, full of libidinous sultans, ambitious courtiers, beautiful concubines and scheming eunuchs. One highlight was the sacred relics, room full of things like the Holy Mantle of Prophet Muhammad, his swords and parts of prophets such as Moses, Abraham, Joseph and David. Before we could ask our guide if any of it was real, she made it clear that it was "No more questions please!" I told her that as a Canadian I needed more clarification but she said something to me in Turkish and marched away. First that’s ever happened to me.

One more place to visit was the Grand Bazaar, holding more than 3,000 shops, where you could spend days exploring, but since we were in a Viking guided tour COVID bubble we could look but not touch. There was “stuff” we needed to buy — disappointing since we were fully masked.

We weighed anchor and sailed to Ephesus, where Apostle John did some writing (Gospel of John) and preached in the Great Theatre that held 25,000 worshipers. As my stockbroker friend Cornell reminded me, everybody already knows that Ephesus is where the mother of Jesus, Mary lived out her life. I didn’t know that but couldn’t admit it to an obvious bible scholar.

The Greek theater we visited was used for not only concerts and plays, but also for, political, gladiator and animal fights. The acoustics are so perfect that in modern times Elton John, Sting, Ray Charles, Diana Ross held concerts there without sound systems.

Ephesus was, in its time, one of the largest ports in the Mediterranean until it silted over, which destroyed the economy since the port ended up being six kilometers away. Silting goes on today. If you’re at a seaside resort and want to go for a swim, it’ll require you to wade out 300 meters before you find water deep enough.

We also saw the Library of Celsus, built in 117 A.D., which held 12,000 scrolls. It was the third-largest library after Alexander Library in Egypt and Pergamon in Turkey. It was destroyed by fire during a Gothic invasion in 262 A.D. It’s been partially restored so you can at least see what it might have looked like.

We went on to the island of Rhodes, for which we had to fill out a “passenger locator form” that made Turkey’s bureaucratic entry docs look amateur. The ship's guest services were overwhelmed with a boatload of “non-techies” all needing assistance a 10-year-old could have provided (of whom there was a giant absence). The Viking Sky cruise ship holds 930 passengers with 400 staff. On this cruise, there were 330 guests. Every time you turned around there were five staffers wanting to assist you — actually a bit unnerving!

Our first-day tour in Rhodes was of the old city. We passed through the ancient gates to see medieval structures, including the 15th-century Hospital of the Knights, now a museum. We arrived at the Palace of the Grand Masters, built in the 14th century by the Knights of St. John of Jerusalem, full of mosaics, paintings and furniture.

The whole town is a UNESCO site. Crusaders came and went through Rhodes on the way to and from Jerusalem. St. Paul himself preached to the Rhodians. One of the ancient wonders of the world was the 100-foot high Colossus of Rhodes statue, with each leg of the monster man on a pier straddling the harbor under which ships could pass. It’s long gone, of course, but there is talk about re-duplicating it.

The island of Crete, just like Rhodes, has been inhabited by everybody for thousands of years. We visited the Monastery of Arkadi, which the Ottomans hated, having tried four times to conquer it, as the monks had helped plot against them for years. In the 1800s they put together a 20,000-man army with heavy weapons and went after the scofflaw monks. When the monks heard about the approaching invaders, they put their extensive hoard of gunpowder in one room, along with 800 people in the monastery. When the Ottomans breached the front door and ran into the building, the monks blew their powder stockpiles and killed most everyone in and near the building. Visiting the place, you could still see where the roof had blown off and the tree in the courtyard where one of the locals had been impaled. Lovely, that!!

On to the port of Piraeus near Athens. Our last visit was to see the Temple of Poseidon, with a history touched by gods, kings, and poets, surrounded by the sea and perched atop dramatic cliffs. In Greek mythology, it was here that King Aegeus, a founder of Athens, committed suicide, giving his name to the Aegean Sea. The temple was constructed in 440 BC, boasting 42 Doric columns; today, 15 remain. At the base of one of the columns, we saw the name “Lord Byron,” the English poet who visited here in 1810. We can only wonder why he vandalized the wonderous temple, leaving him an archeological vandal and early graffiti artist. This was a perfect picture venue, with a close-by rainbow after the rain abated. I asked about who got the pot of gold but the guide, once again, said something under her breath in Turkish. Why does this keep happening to well-meaning Canadians?

And, might I add, we were in Greece for five days and never were we able to eat an authentic lamb/beef pita, due to COVID restrictions. As soon as we got home to Napa, we immediately went to Nick the Greek’s Souvlaki and Gyro House (at Lincoln and Soscol) and bought the real thing. Well, we were starving after an 18-hour flight.