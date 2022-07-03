Travel: A week-long window on the Rhine: Cathedrals, food and vineyards

The Rhine isn’t the longest river in Europe – that honor goes to the Volga – but it is arguably the most scenic and certainly one of the most important.

For the ancient Romans it was the final frontier, the northernmost border of their empire, beyond which lay the barbarians, the non-citizens. Roman forts were along the Rhine as early as 10 BCE and these early settlements, among them Cologne, Strasbourg and Koblenz, all continued to grow until finally, in 454 CE, the barbarian tribes broke through, crossed the Rhine, and continued south to sack the empire’s fortifications and cities, including Rome.

Strasbourg, Speyer, Cologne and Koblenz all began in one way or another as Roman forts and all have endured through the centuries, while sustaining turbulent histories, not least the devastation wrought by World War II. It is amazing the cities’ great cathedrals still stand.

When I had an opportunity to take a Viking river cruise on the Rhine, it was the thought of visiting these historic cities with a guide, going directly from one to the other, with the convenience of a floating hotel replete with restaurant, bar, and cultural talks.

Strasbourg, one of the most important gastronomic cities in France and home to one of the country’s most renowned cathedrals, was our first major destination.

It is also the home to the European Parliament and the European Court of Human Rights, both of which were included in our morning tour. After touring the city by coach, and then making an extended visit on my own to the cathedral, my friend and I took a cab to Le Buerehiesel, a Michelin-starred restaurant (one of 33 in Strasbourg) tucked into the edge of the lush Parc de l’Orangerie.

Part of the attraction for me was the historic nature of the restaurant’s half-timbered building, parts of which date to the 1700s. On arrival, we were escorted into the glass-walled garden room, where, surrounded by forest and flowers, we had the menu d’affaire, a prix fixe menu at lunch that changes every two days – and often includes the region’s famous foie gras, which it did the day of our visit.

We opted for the paired wines as well, which surprisingly were not local to Alsace but from the Southern Rhône region in France. We followed lunch with a return to the city center and another visit to the cathedral, where, by chance, the prime minister of Italy and his entourage were meeting with the cardinal.

A cathedral of an entirely different kind, the Imperial Cathedral, awaited us in Speyer, Germany. We walked from the ship through a verdant park to discover the Romanesque cathedral, built between 1030 and 1061. It looms over the park, a mass of carved red stone whose crypt holds four emperors, four German kings and three empresses. It is one of the finest and largest examples of Romanesque architecture in the world, and not surprisingly is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

We had plenty of time to wander the town itself, where my friend and I took the opportunity to shop and have a late morning coffee and pastry at an outdoor café along with the locals.

Of all the cathedrals on our route, the cathedral of Cologne, with its two soaring towers dominating the skyline, was the heart-stopper. It was an effortless walk to the cathedral square from our docking location on the Rhine. Partially strung with scaffolding to suspend the workers perpetually cleaning the blackened sandstone, the cathedral is immense. Built between 1248 and 1560, at the height of the Gothic period and the beginning of the Renaissance, the symmetry, the delicacy of the carvings, and the towering stained-glass windows and candlelit naves are a testimony to what medieval man, stone by stone, could accomplish. Heavily damaged during World War II, the cathedral is now almost fully restored.

The cathedral’s square and streets and those nearby are crowded with restaurants and shops. I had read this but didn’t want to take a chance on not getting in for lunch, so I had made a reservation at Peters Brauhaus, a brewery in the heart of the old town just a few blocks from the cathedral. We had great plates of Wiener schnitzel, potatoes, sauce and, best of all, a heap of white asparagus, a local specialty that had just come into season. And, a course, a glass or two of Peters beer.

It wasn’t our first encounter with Wiener schnitzel, however. On leaving Strasbourg and France, the ship’s restaurant welcomed us to the German waters of the Rhine with a festive Taste of German dinner. Our dining room tables were set with red and white checked tablecloths, baskets of pretzels and platters of cured meats and cheeses. A grand buffet took center stage with braised red cabbage, sauerkraut, all sorts of sausages and meats (including Wiener schnitzel) and of course, the usual ample, complimentary wines. For dessert there was Black Forest cake, all accompanied by German music and costumed servers.

Beyond the main attractions of the cathedral cities, I took two of the many optional excursions offered. I couldn’t resist the evening wine tasting in the candlelit cellar of the 900-year-old Eberbach Abbey, followed by dinner in its ancient dining room. Another was an afternoon journey to the Moselle Valley, where wine has been produced for 2,000 years, beginning with the Romans. We drove along the valley’s steep terraced vineyards along river, ending our drive at a homey wine-tasting room, where the owner told us the story of his family’s vineyards and poured the Chenin blancs produced from his various plots of vines.

Our voyage continued with a gentle cruise down the Middle Rhine, resplendent with castles and terraced vineyards, their stories narrated for us as we watched from the deck. We left Germany behind and entered the Rhine’s Netherlands waters, home to the Kinderdijk and its exceptionally maintained, traditional windmills, which we were able to visit. A final farewell Champagne toast from our captain and another excellent dinner from the chef followed before a good night’s sleep and docking in the heart of Amsterdam the next morning for our departure.

Our cruise was short, only eight days, but there was more than enough history, food, and variety to suit me. The luxury of returning each day to a comfortable cozy stateroom, all the while cruising in the footsteps of the Romans, increased the pleasure of the discoveries I made.