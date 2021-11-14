Travel: A Western Ski Round-up

La Niña is back for another go, which typically occurs when stronger equatorial winds, blowing east to west, cool the Pacific Ocean in the tropical north of Australia. This results in a wetter winter predicted for many parts of North America.

Thus far, we here in Northern California have had an inspirational start to the winter season, with a few La Niña related storms dumping up to 3 feet of snow in the Sierra It’s a healthy and much need start to this year’s ski season - good for the resorts, skiers and our water table.

What's new

First of all, COVID-19 is still with us, unfortunately, and visitors should be aware of some restrictions that may affect winter vacation experiences. In general, masks are not required outdoors, at all, but are required at most indoor facilities, except when eating or drinking. In some places, pre-paid lift tickets or passes and dining reservations are required prior to admittance.

“Cashless transactions” are all the rage now, so don’t expect to pull out sawbucks on many mountains. More than ever before, visitors should "know before you go" by checking individual resort and hospitality information based on company, county, and state regulations.

Passes

There are a variety of excellent pass programs on the market that gang together many resorts under one passholder umbrella. Besides lift tickets, passes may offer discounts on resort lodging, buddy lift tickets, dining, rentals, transportation, and more. Read the fine print for restrictions. All prices listed are current, for one adult. Note, some of the deals may be ending or changing very soon, so if you are interested, go online ASAP. Considering that this season a full, day of, purchase-at-the-window price can exceed $225 per day, there are some great values out there.

Epic Pass: ($819) The biggest news is that all Epic Passes (owned by Vail Resorts) have been reduced 20% across the board from last year’s prices.

“The ski industry, our company, and skiers and riders everywhere just navigated the most challenging season we have ever encountered,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts.

The full Epic Pass allows for unlimited skiing at Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood, plus Rocky Mountain resort including Vail, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Keystone, and Park City; seven days at Telluride, also skiing at Whistler-Blackcomb, skiing at resorts across the United States, Europe, and Japan. See details. An incredible value if you plan on traveling — a lot — this winter.

Epic Tahoe Pass: ($523) This pass allows skiers to play at Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood all season long, excluding holidays. Plus five total days at various great resorts mentioned above. It’s an awesome deal.

If you plan on visiting lots of places, including spots in Colorado. These savings will certainly add up. Epic Pass prices go up on November 21st.

Ikon Pass: ($1,149) Not to be outdone, the full Ikon Pass is a tremendous deal for those who plan on skiing and traveling a lot this winter. Selling for $1,149 (until Nov. 21) this pass allows for unlimited skiing at 15 American resorts (California ones are Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain); then seven days at major resorts such as Deer Valley Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and seven combined days at Ski Big 3 (Alberta) Aspen Snowmass, Alta, Snowbird and more. All with no blackout dates. Other discounts are thrown in too. If you’re really into it this season, this pass is for you.

Ikon Session Pass, 4-day: ($499) This “local" pass provided four days of skiing at many of the destinations offered above. It’s another great deal off the price of a normal day lift ticket. Blackout dates do apply.

Mountain Collective: ($589) This pass is one to consider for upscale travelers who plan on flying to many different resorts across North America and beyond this season. It provides two days at each of the 23 resorts, with some major names on the list including: Jackson Hole, Alta, SKI Big 3 (Alberta), Big Sky, Taos, Palisades and many others. There are no blackout dates, and includes other offers such as 50% off additional days.

Indy Pass: ($299) The Indy Pass is a lower-cost alternative for enthusiasts and families who want to hit smaller resorts — 80 in all, across the West, the Rockies, Midwest, East and even in Japan. Passholders get two days at each of the resorts, which include China Peak, Mt. Shasta Ski Park, Mt. Ashland, Snow Valley, Marmot Basin, (Alberta), Powder Mountain, Brundage Mt. and plenty of others.

Powder Alliance: A different kind of pass program. Basically, if you already purchase a full season pass at one of the 18 member resorts, such as Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, you get three free days, Sunday through Friday at any or all of the other participating resorts across the American West and Canada.

These passes aren’t for everyone and ultimately consumers must decide, where you plan on skiing, how often and where else you’ll likely be visiting. Check all the locales and the details online, but these passes can offer excellent value.

California

The biggest local news is that the venerable Squaw Valley/Alpine Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe has changed its name. It is now called Palisades Tahoe and encompasses both the old Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows resorts. The year-in-the-making name change represents a move away from a Native American word while recognizing the magnificent granite cliffs or palisades of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

"We expect there to be a lot of excitement about this season. As winter comes around and it sends many people back indoors, skiing and riding is what gets them back outdoors,” said Michael Reitzell, president of Ski California.

The second bit of California news, on the sad side, is that due to the devastating Caldor Fire, Sierra-at-Tahoe will not open, until at some time in 2022 at the earliest.

Here are some other California resort items:

Mt. Rose has undergone a significant investment in snowmaking infrastructure on the Mine Train, Slide Bowl, and Race Arena trails. Mt. Rose is a fun resort and the closest one to Reno.

Boreal has brought back its “Play Forever Fridays” program occurring on the second Friday of each month. Beginning on Dec. 10 and going through April 8, guests can purchase lift tickets for just $25/person (available only online) and the resort will give $5 of every ticket to the High Fives Foundation and other local non-profit organizations.

Northstar Tahoe has opened a six-person high-speed chair at the popular Comstock Lift that replaces the four-person chair.

Dodge Ridge is under new management for the first time in 45 years and has joined the Powder Alliance group.

Mammoth Mountain will see a new daily air service to the nearby Bishop (BIH) airport from San Francisco which can get skiers to Mammoth Mountain much faster than before.

Colorado

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation is in the midst of a $135 million multi-year resort improvement campaign, the largest in the resort’s 58-year history. This season, the new lower gondola terminal will open. And Steamboat reprises a fun addition from last year: their heated stationary gondola cars that service the Mountain Tap Brewery’s patio. Each gondola (brought from Killington, Vermont) seats six adults and is equipped with an electric heater, twinkly lights and a Bluetooth speaker so guests can choose their own music. Sounds like a cool way to enjoy a brew.

Copper Mountain is launching the Western Territory, an area on the resort’s western-most side dedicated to inspiring beginner skiers, kids, and families to connect with Copper’s history and heritage.

Telluride, the historic Colorado resort, has invested more than $1 million in snowmaking equipment while opening up 40 new acres of much-needed beginner and intermediate runs. It’s quite a mountain and town.

At Aspen/Snowmass this winter guests can enjoy the new Alpin Room at Snowmass’ High Alpine Restaurant that pays homage to the Swiss, French and Austrian alpine ski culture.

Utah

Beginning in mid-December, three chairlifts at Solitude Mountain Resort — Moonbeam Express, Apex Express, and Link — will open an hour earlier than usual, at 8 a.m., on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. And then lift operations for the whole mountain will “spring ahead” with daylight saving time in mid-March, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Visitors can enjoy some long, fun days at Solitude.

Snowbird Resort is home to North America’s only “ski tunnel.” That’s right: you ride a magic carpet through the Peruvian tunnel to emerge at the Mineral Basin bowl on the other side, much quicker than taking a gondola.

For a slice of the old west, while you ski, the huge Park City Mountain Resort offers a cool and free experience guests should consider. Called the Silver to Slopes Historic Mining Tour, this free, guided two-hour tour leads skiers to some of the old mining-related buildings that still can be found throughout the mountain. Best for intermediate-level skiers and above.

Other destinations

British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski resort in North America, is quickening the uphill pace at the Creekside area with two new additions. The Creekside Gondola is a high-speed 8-person gondola, replacing the existing six-person gondola, and Big Red Express is a fast high-speed six-person chair that will increase uphill capacity by about 30%. If you have never been, Whistler-Blackcomb is breathtaking, and happily Americans can once again travel to Canada.

Speaking of Canada, Alberta’s Lake Louise, part of Alberta’s BIG 3, opened its West Bowl expansion last year, meaning it will debut to American visitors. The intermediate-to-expert terrain located west of the ski resort’s base area includes 480 acres of glades and steeps, and plenty of powder. Plus, the highly anticipated Juniper Express chairlift should be completed mid-January 2022.

SKI Magazine just named Idaho's Sun Valley's as the top Ski Destination in North America for the second year in a row. And congratulations to Sun Valley, America's first destination ski resort and the birthplace of the chairlift, on its 85th birthday.

For kids

Utah’s astounding kids' deal is back. Any fifth or sixth-grader (not just from Utah) may apply for the Ski Utah 5th & 6th Grade Passport, regardless of the state of residence as long as the student is in the respective grade. For only $45 (less than a tank of gas!) any 5th-grade participant can ski or ride all 15 Utah resorts three times and any 6th-grade student can ski or ride once at each of Utah’s 15 ski resorts. Note that significant blackout dates apply.

This is a wonderful deal to get your middle schooler on the slopes. If all eligible dates are used, this pass will cost kids $1 a day! Wow! The price increases Dec. 1, 2021.

The snow is falling and now is the time to plan a ski trip. The resorts really want customers to return and there are some superb deals to discover. It doesn’t matter if you drive or fly, just get out on the slopes and have fun!

Bob Ecker is a Northern California based writer and content to remain a happy intermediate skier, at best.