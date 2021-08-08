Travel: Beyond Paris: Day-tripping from the City of Light

The town, sometimes called the Venice of the north, was full of canals, so while there, take a canal tour.

The main square has a building called the Belfort, an 83-meter bell tower and for 12 euros, you can climb the 366 steps to the top for the best view of the entire town. Then, of course, al fresco dining for lunch topped off with a Belgian chocolate tasting in one of the numerous shops.

Reims, France: Champagne central. In 80 BC, the Romans dug mines for salt and chalk. Fast forward to the 1600s, the caves served as the perfect place to store Champagne, 200 million bottles of it in 250 kilometers of cellars.

Madame de Pompadour said that it was the only drink that did not ruin the beauty of a woman’s skin, which many women believe to this day, and I’d be the first to affirm it for them.

While there, we visited Pommery’s, 90 feet underground, where we also saw the wall carvings done by the dim light of candles.