Travel: Beyond Paris: Day-tripping from the City of Light

To really see Paris, you have to be determined and take the time to visit every arrondissement. Every time I visit, I think finally I’ve seen it all, and then almost immediately read an article about some other museum, park, area that I’ve missed.
But I’ll keep going back with a new list of things to see every time I visit.
Paris is also a perfect jumping-off point to explore other places in France via train, generally in one day.
Compiegne
The last time we were there, we read that the famous Paris-Roubaix bike race was happening in a couple of days. It is known as a difficult one-day, 259-kilometer event on a mostly cobblestone rural route.
I tried to find out where to go to see the start and found out that it commences in Compiegne, a little town 50 kilometers out of Paris.
We got on a train and were at the start line three hours before it began to watch the hoop-la — the team cars driving around, the riders officially signing in — and to just suck up the atmosphere of an event like that.
(Advisory, if you leave your spot for say a restroom break, you don’t get to sharp-elbow your way back up to your spot that you foolishly left, no matter how good your French is — pardonnez-moi, excusez-moi).
Off the bikers go, and hours later, sitting in a bar, you’ll see the finish of the race. But here’s why that was such a good idea to go there, because King Louis XIV had a royal palace there, of which he said, “When I’m in Versailles I feel like a king; when I’m in Fontainebleau, I feel like a prince, but when I’m in Compiegne, I feel like a peasant."
I didn’t know that the palace even existed, and here we had found it and had a visit to the Royal Palais Museum. I certainly didn’t feel like a peasant visiting it; it was magnificent but nothing like it’s famous two cousins, Versailles and Fontainebleau.
Of course, we visited the obligatory cathedral, St. Pierre de Compiegne, and discovered the Museum of Historical Figurines, which depicted, in incredible detail, French battlefields.
All in all, a great day, ending up with a fine meal before retreating back to Paris.
Bruges, Belgium
I’d heard about Bruges in the movie "In Bruges," about two hitmen having to wait out a hit-job gone wrong in London. We had to go because a good portion of the movie dealt with seeing the highlights of the city.
So, we jumped on an early morning commuter TGV train out of Paris to Brussels, and then on to Bruge for the day.
What a wonderful little place. We walked into the local cathedral where the organist was practicing, the sounds soaring through the high-ceilinged space.
The town, sometimes called the Venice of the north, was full of canals, so while there, take a canal tour.
The main square has a building called the Belfort, an 83-meter bell tower and for 12 euros, you can climb the 366 steps to the top for the best view of the entire town. Then, of course, al fresco dining for lunch topped off with a Belgian chocolate tasting in one of the numerous shops.
Reims, France: Champagne central. In 80 BC, the Romans dug mines for salt and chalk. Fast forward to the 1600s, the caves served as the perfect place to store Champagne, 200 million bottles of it in 250 kilometers of cellars.
Madame de Pompadour said that it was the only drink that did not ruin the beauty of a woman’s skin, which many women believe to this day, and I’d be the first to affirm it for them.
While there, we visited Pommery’s, 90 feet underground, where we also saw the wall carvings done by the dim light of candles.
The famous cathedral of Notre Dame, known for its amazing stained-glass windows, was bombed by the Germans during WWI, but its destroyed windows were replaced by artist Marc Chagall in a much more modern style. Thirty-three of France’s kings were crowned there. It’s one of those places you say to yourself, I’m not going to take any more pictures inside cathedrals because I have 100s, and then you go into the one in Reims and the next thing you know, you’ve got hundreds more.
Nancy, France
Yes, a woman’s name, but a great place to visit via the TGV (fast train). It’s one of Europe’s capitals of Art Nouveau.
You get off of the train and are immediately confronted with Place Stanislas, built for the glory of King Louis XV by exiled King of Poland Stanislas Leszczynski. It has gold-leaf, gilded, wrought-iron gates and art nouveau buildings, such as the Brasserie Excelsior, the newspaper building L’est Republicain, and the Credit Lyonnais bank with stained glass to outdo any cathedral.
Of course, there are several cathedrals, and since you’re there, have a wonderful lunch with macarons for dessert. Macarons were invented in 1793 by two nuns, called the macaron sisters.
Eurostar
The British finally got over their fear of continental invasions and allowed a 31-mile English Channel tunnel to be built connecting European cities directly to London at a cost of 4.6 billion pounds, finished in 2007.
We wanted to take it because it struggled financially, and we were afraid that if we didn’t ride it soon, it would go bankrupt. We cleared customs at Paris’s Gare du Nord railroad station, and traveling 186 mph, screamed through France to the “chunnel” as some called it.
A very dark tunnel went to England, where it slowed down to get to London because the Brits hadn’t yet provided fast rail tracks to get us to one of the most elegant stations in the world, St. Pancras International.
Originally built in 1886, it was redeveloped to the tune of 800 million pounds with a new roof, hotel, extended tracks to Eurostar standards to accommodate some 45 million passengers every year.
We spent the day in London, went to Harrod’s department store for, well, yes, lunch, and returned to Paris in two hours and 16 minutes. Here we are, years later, it’s still operating, and all I have to show for it is a cheap Eurostar shirt.
Giverny
Artist Claude Money, one of my favorite impressionistic painters, lived in Giverny. It's 45 minutes from Paris by train and shuttle to visit his home, beautifully preserved as he built i,t with lily ponds, bridges and gardens. When you see it you’ll see where his inspiration came from for many of his paintings. Go back to the train station and continue on to Rouen to see the famous cathedral Notre Dame de Rouen, which Monet painted more than 30 times, exploring ever changing light.
Rouen
Jeanne d’Arc, the Maid of Orleans, was burned at the stake in old town Rouen, an event fully documented in the museum dedicated to her.
A huge clock, built into a Renaissance arch in 1527, has different faces depending on the direction you approach it, is a real highlight of the city.
Before going back to Paris, go into any restaurant near the train station and order a meal, and wash it down with a glass of the local Eaux de vie, Calvados, made from apple cider, drunk from a tulip-shaped glass, curved at the top to contain the aromatics.
Mont St. Michel
This monastery island started out as a small chapel in the eighth century built by St. Aubert, a bishop living nearby after the Archangel Michael told him in a dream to build a shrine.
St. Aubert ignored him until the third time the Archangel visited him and poked him in the head, leaving a permanent hole in his skull. Eventually, a huge abbey church was built on top of the island, 264 feet up and construction continued for centuries to accommodate the hordes of pilgrims that passed through the area, resulting in a hodge-podge of architectural styles.
It was not maintained after the revolutions and then Napoleon turned the whole place into a prison. It finally became a national monument in 1874 and restoration work returned it to its former glory. There are now shops, a couple hotels, and restaurants, along with a few inhabitants and Benedictine monks who live there.
My wife Kathy and I had visited on our own, but on another visit to Paris, our neighbor, Ken Boyd, a stained-glass artist was there at the same time so we took him there for a visit on the TGV.
I had a lot of pictures of the island already but knew that if I stayed by Ken, with the artist’s eye, I’d get pictures I would have never thought to take, and that’s how it turned out.
Every time Ken would stop to take a shot of something, I’d be right there, leaning over his shoulder taking the same thing, which resulted in me getting amazing pictures of things I’ve never even noticed.
Once you hike up to the top of the island to see the abbey, the view of the surrounding area is stunning. The tide comes in from nine miles away, and you can watch as people trudge around the island when the tide is out, and since the tide comes in at 15 mph, you might just get to see foolish tourists get swept up by the killer-strength tides. And, of course, you’ll have video of all of it.
Visiting Mont St. Michel is definitely the piece-de-resistance of any trip to France.
