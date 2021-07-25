Travel briefs: New from the Skunk Train

This summer, the California Western Railroad’s Skunk Train is launching two new experiences at The Glen, a magical clearing and event space deep in the Mendocino woods.

Music in the Redwoods will focus on live music and showcase local bands , while Cinema in the Redwoods will present multiple showings of a film classic in this distinctive setting.

Music in the Redwoods kicks off on Aug. 6 with Foxglove and special guest Gene Parsons and runs through Sept. 18. Trains transporting attendees depart the Fort Bragg depot at 6:30 p.m. to arrive at The Glen at 6:50 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m., and the train returns to Fort Bragg by 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 for ages 13 and up; $59 for children ages 2-12) and $32 for infants under the age of 2, and include roundtrip train fare, live music, a drink token that can be redeemed at the full bar and unlimited popcorn.

On Aug. 20 and 21, the Mendocino Film Festival and the Skunk Train present Cinema in the Redwoods. The premiere for two first nights of the Cinema in the Redwoods is the classic "Stand by Me." Concessions and a full bar are available. The train will depart at 6:30 p.m. from the Fort Bragg depot, arriving at Glen Blair Junction at 6:50 p.m. in time for a 7:15 showtime. The train returns to the station at 9:50 p.m. Tickets are are the same prices as for the music shows.