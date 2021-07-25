Travel briefs: New from the Skunk Train

This summer, the California Western Railroad’s Skunk Train is launching two new experiences at The Glen, a magical clearing and event space deep in the Mendocino woods.
Music in the Redwoods will focus on live music and showcase local bands , while Cinema in the Redwoods will present multiple showings of a film classic in this distinctive setting.
Music in the Redwoods kicks off on Aug. 6 with Foxglove and special guest Gene Parsons and runs through Sept. 18. Trains transporting attendees depart the Fort Bragg depot at 6:30 p.m. to arrive at The Glen at 6:50 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m., and the train returns to Fort Bragg by 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 for ages 13 and up; $59 for children ages 2-12) and $32 for infants under the age of 2, and include roundtrip train fare, live music, a drink token that can be redeemed at the full bar and unlimited popcorn.
On Aug. 20 and 21, the Mendocino Film Festival and the Skunk Train present Cinema in the Redwoods. The premiere for two first nights of the Cinema in the Redwoods is the classic "Stand by Me." Concessions and a full bar are available. The train will depart at 6:30 p.m. from the Fort Bragg depot, arriving at Glen Blair Junction at 6:50 p.m. in time for a 7:15 showtime. The train returns to the station at 9:50 p.m. Tickets are are the same prices as for the music shows.
Masks are required in accordance with the TSA and FRA regulations.
Located in the redwood forests of Northern California’s Mendocino County, the Skunk Train is a heritage railroad that has been operating since 1885. Trains depart from the railroad's headquarters in the coastal town of Fort Bragg, as well as from the frontier town of Willits.
The nickname Skunk originated in 1925 when motorcars were introduced. These single unit self-propelled motorcars had gasoline powered engines for power and pot-bellied stoves, burning crude oil to keep the passengers warm. The combination of the fumes created a pungent odor, and the old timers living along the line said these motorcars were like skunks, “You could smell them before you could see them.”
The view from the Skunk Train’s restored rail cars remains largely unchanged since the late 1800s. Regardless of the departure point, riders experience a journey back in time, while the California Redwoods provide an awe-inspiring backdrop for this rolling piece of American history.
For more information or to book a reservation, visit www.SkunkTrain.com or call (707) 964-6371.
