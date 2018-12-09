California has the well-traveled Highway 101 and Highway 5 running from north to south, but a less traveled route takes you through the wilderness and natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Death Valley.
Along Route 395, you travel through the highest and the lowest elevations in the state and experience the hottest and the coldest temperatures as the route climbs and plunges, curves and winds through spectacular scenery, winter ski resorts and summer playgrounds.
Begin at South Lake Tahoe. The deepest lake in the U.S., Tahoe is algae-free and spectacularly clear, allowing for amazing underwater clarity. At Emerald Bay, where the water reflects green, hikers descend to the quirky Vikingsholm Mansion and Tea House built at the beginning of the 20th century. The tea house is actually located on an island in the middle of Emerald Bay — and you have to bring your own tea!
After inhaling the fresh mountain air of South Lake Tahoe and hiking up any of the trails or biking the popular Flume Trail, head out California 395 for a gorgeous two-hour drive to the famous Bodie Site Historic Park and the Bodie Ghost Town that was once a major metal mining town and, at its pinnacle, home to 10,000 residents.
Get there at a time a tour is leaving to experience the history of this untouched town set in these wind-blown mountains. The growth and decline of Bodie is hard to imagine but it’s relived by visiting the homes, mill, jail and brothels of this once-thriving town.
Staying on Route 395, check to see if the Mono Inn overlooking Mono Lake is open for some of the best game and fish cuisine in Northern California. Mono Lake, itself, reflects the water wars that funnel Sierra waters to Los Angeles.
While there are long-term plans to restore Lake Mono’s diminished levels, the lake is still an attraction with its futuristic fields of calcium carbonate Tufa that result from the interaction of freshwater springs and alkaline lake water. These moon-like spires and knobs are raw beauty unique to the area. The birds and brine shrimp they dine on that populate the water bring this stark seascape to life.
From Mono Lake, it’s a quick but stunning drive to Mammoth Lakes, another year-round resort with first-rate skiing in the winter and plenty of hiking, fishing and biking in the summer. The endless array of lakes and vistas around every corner tantalize even the most seasoned traveler. The majesty of Minaret Vista is a must see as well as Tamarack Lake tucked into a mountain corner with its charming lodge and serene fishing boats dotting the water.
Mammoth has an array of accommodations including Tallus and The Village Lodge set among a mixed use complex of restaurants and retail. Dine at Skadi, which bills itself as fine Alpine dining and delivers, Lakefront at the Tamarack Lodge or the fun Mammoth Rock ‘n’ Bowl where the first level is a bowling alley and the French-inspired restaurant upstairs has an elk dish as well as perfectly prepared local fish.
Leaving Mammoth back on Route 395, head toward Lone Pine for a visit to the Museum of Western Film History documenting the hundreds of films, including “Django Unchained” and “Iron Man 3” made in the area since the inception of film. This charming time capsule is throwback to the silent era and the early Westerns that continues to document the modern films that put Lone Pine on the map. Rumor has it Quentin Tarantino is a frequent visitor and knows the Museum as well as any docent.
One of the most spectacular things to do at Lone Pine is to head up the steep and circuitous road to the Mt. Whitney Portal Store. At almost 8,500 feet elevation, this is the starting point for the hike to the top on the mountain if one is lucky enough to get one of the permits doled out by lottery. At the top, find a Smithsonian weather and research station built form materials hauled up by horse-drawn wagons. The Whitney Portal store serves hamburgers, fries and every beer imaginable. It also stocks history books and supplies for the hike.
Leaving the highest elevation along Route 395 and shedding the jackets and mittens in descent to Death Valley and the lowest point in the U.S. is a stark study on contrasts. Wooded and wild Mt. Whitney becomes the hot, dry plain of a massive desert.
No visit to Death Valley is complete without a visit to the Badwater Basin at 282 feet below sea level and as low as it gets in the U.S. This salt flat gets regular heavy rains, which create small lakes that don’t last more than a day as the extreme heat cause immediate evaporation.
Getting above the desert floor of Death Valley affords amazing views and spectacular colors, especially at sunset. Hike out onto Dante’s View on the edge of the Black Mountains and enjoy this peaceful veranda that is considered one of the most accessible high-elevation points in California. Zabriskie Point is another quick hike above the Badlands, eroded and vibrantly colored.
Staying in Death Valley can be pretty basic and there are a few charming lodges like Stovepipe Wells, but for desert luxury, the Ranch at Furnace Creek opens once the winter season arrives and offers a secluded spa environment with first-rate cuisine in the resort’s restaurants.
Don’t forget to look skyward at the Death Valley sky and sees stars like never before. With no buildings, few lights and no clouds, the sky is truly a-twinkle and don’t be surprised to catch a few falling stars.
One last stop before leaving Death Valley is the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes that stretch for miles over the western desert floor. Kick off your shoes and let the fine sand do its magic as you run up and down this natural wonder.
Death Valley gives way to the gaming frontier of Nevada as you exit the eastern side along Route 395. In need of some excitement after days of nature? Las Vegas is two hours away and its busy airport can get you back to civilization, if you’re ready.