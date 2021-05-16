Travel: ENV Travel begins offering global culinary adventures

After a year and a half hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ENV Travel plans to start taking small groups on global culinary adventures again this year.

In 2019, Karen Rowley, owner of ENV Travel, escorted groups to Morocco, Italy, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, as well as, New York and Alaska to cook, taste and explore culinary traditions and trends.

As travel opens up to many countries, Rowley has decided it’s time to satisfy people's hunger to travel again.

“There’s definitely pent-up demand and my regular clients have already made reservations for safaris, cruises, and other destinations," she said. "Most of my clients are vaccinated, which cruise lines require for all passengers and crew. At least 93 countries are opening their doors to US citizens with some restrictions. The EU plans to open travel sometime this summer to fully vaccinated travelers.”

Rowley said every day she gets calls and questions about when and where to travel. "Most of the countries open to US citizens require a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arrival and some require additional health screening or testing while visiting," she said.

“It’s important to check before you make travel arrangements and before you depart since situations can change rapidly.”