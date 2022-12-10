Travel: Exploring the idyllic British Isles from Wales to the Orkney Islands

In May I decided, "it's time! Enough staring at four walls and eating too well. I'm going to Europe!"

Overseas Adventure Travel is valued for its person-to-person encounters, e.g. home-hosted lunches and visits to schools or charities, as well as small groups (16 max), and no surplus fees for singles' accommodations. I chose the tour called Idyllic British Isles, which features northern England and Scotland. To prepare for the different sounds of English, I watched "All Creatures Great and Small," "Outlander," "Shetland" and "Men in Kilts."

I arrived in Chester, England on Sunday, Sept. 18, the evening before the queen's funeral. On Monday morning, the streets were empty. Our "trip experience leader," Matty, arranged an invitation to the Chester cathedral, which dates to the 11th century, for TV viewing.

We passed through an armed security contingent into the nave, where a crowd watched multiple screens. I stayed for five minutes (no church TV for me), then left to walk in the rain.

The old part of Chester is surrounded by an ancient narrow wall that makes a great footpath. Fallen leaves had turned into slippery mush and I slipped and fell, banging my head. Amazingly, I wasn't scraped or hurt.

We would stay in most locations for three nights, so there was ample time for bus touring to distant sites and discovering charming locations within walking distance of our hotels. Matty was a charmer. He showed concern about everyone's satisfaction and welfare, and was always ready with historical facts, jokes and stories, frequently providing some treat on the bus (candy, cookies, Drambuie).

After learning from Chester locals about the Welsh desire for independence from the UK, we spent a day in Wales. It has 3 million people and 10 million sheep. The stunning countryside has encouraged a growth in vacation homes and property values. Sound familiar?

We visited the Caernarfon Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site. I enjoyed climbing the narrow stairways and walking all around the castle, learning about its connection with the King Arthur legend. Our next stop was a home-hosted lunch with the charming Eirlys and Gwilym Williams. This was the first of several meals we enjoyed of dainty tea sandwiches of egg salad or Coronation Chicken Salad (just add curry powder to your chicken salad!)

After lunch we drove through the Snowdonian Mountains to the Welsh Slate Museum in Llamberis. On the site of an active quarry more than one hundred years ago, the museum tells the story of slate mining and how slate from Wales was shipped far and wide.

We left Chester for a beautiful drive through the Yorkshire Dales and the famed Lake District to Lake Windermere. The lush, green hills and dales were full of sheep, sheep and more sheep. Herdwick sheep, prized for their ability to live by foraging and for a lack of wanderlust, are the most common type. Along the way, we heard about the local writers from this area: Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge and Beatrix Potter. A misty hour-and-a-half boat ride took us up the long, narrow lake to Ambleside, where we stepped ashore opposite the Waterhead Inn.

While in Ambleside, we spent a day on a farm in Cumbria, where we learned about the owners' efforts to create a sustainable life. They remove trees to thin woods for neighbors and mill and sell the wood, in addition to raising Soay sheep, and harvesting vegetables and hazelnuts. We had the luck of a beautiful sunny day and enjoyed relaxing on the farm, visiting with horses, goats, cows, and lunching in the hundred-year-old kitchen.

After our time at Ambleside, we traveled by bus to Scotland, stopping on the way to see Hadrian's Wall, which dates to 122 AD, and the ruins of a Roman fort at Vindolanda. We stayed in Edinburgh (I learned fast to say Edin-brah) for three nights. In this city of a half million people, we walked many miles on the "Royal Mile" which extends from Holyrood Palace, the royal residence, past countless shops selling clan mementoes, up the hill to Edinburgh Castle, resting on a long extinct volcano. Once a royal residence, it has also housed armies, prisoners (including POWs from our Revolutionary War), and the Scottish crown jewels.

We spent a morning visiting the Blair-Drummond Estate, owned by the same aristocratic family for over a century. The current governance includes creative endeavors such as a safari park, camping facilities, a dairy farm and restaurant-deli. All of these are part of the plan to keep the thousand-acre estate afloat financially. I went gaga over the very handsome "laird" of the estate, Will Muir, who, despite his upper class demeanor and clothing, is quite the philanthropist, involved with a charity organization in India. The estate provides housing for its 240 employees, including many handicapped adults.

We also visited the Argaty Red Kite Centre, which has nothing to do with flying kites. The kite is an endangered bird species similar to eagles and buzzards. The folks who run the center use a feeding system to tag and keep track of the birds without removing them from the wild. Seeing these huge birds with wingspans up to five feet swooping in to grab some food provided a satisfying insight into the Scottish conservation movement.

Speaking of food, tasting what other cultures enjoy is always one of the thrills of travel. I couldn't bring myself to try haggis. I found a bite of blood pudding to have a mild savory taste, but I couldn't look at it, know what it was made of, and want more. The Brits do a great job crisping a fillet of fish for their ubiquitous fish and chips. My favorite foods were the cullen skink, a Scottish chowder made with smoked fish, and steak and ale pie. I drooled over sticky toffee pudding for dessert. I now know, having made it myself, the secret to the caramelly dream is emulsified dates.

After Edinburgh, we flew on Loganair, the Scottish airline, to Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, off the north coast. This sparsely populated archipelago proved to be my favorite location on the trip. Twenty of the 70 islands are inhabited and the capital, Kirkwall, has a population of only 9,000.

The Kirkwall Hotel faces the port and the main shopping district, all three or four blocks of it, begins around the corner. The Orkneys are home to many artists and I enjoyed shopping for their handmade knitted items, jewelry, and sweets.

While in Kirkwall we enjoyed a concert by a local band, Fara, on the eve of their first countrywide tour. Three women fiddlers and a pianist lit up the church hall, where they performed rousing music. It was great to see, not just the three lasses in the band, but also the friendly and enthusiastic audience of locals.

Our time in the Orkneys also included a visit to the Churchill Barriers, built during WWII to protect the mainland, a fossil museum and Skara Brae, a 5,000 year old village of houses built of small stones, unearthed in 1850. We visited the Standing Stones of Stenness and the Ring of Brodgar, older than Stonehenge and the pyramids. For fans of "Outlander," this is a must. Nobody knows the purpose of the stones, but it probably wasn't time travel!

The last stop of our trip was Inverness in the highlands, which required a ferry ride back to the mainland. Here's where the weather got in the way of the best laid plans of Overseas Adventure Travel. Overall, we were lucky on this trip. It might have rained every day, but we had plenty of sunshine and no true downpours. However, on the day we were to depart Kirkwall, high winds canceled our morning ferry. We had to kill an afternoon and take a later ferry from a different location. That put us back on the mainland after dark for a two and a half hour taxi ride to Inverness. No viewing of the beautiful coastline. No comfy dinner in a restaurant.

I had been feeling really tired and by the time we arrived in Inverness, my throat was killing me. More than fatigue from long days and all the walking, this sore throat was surely the beginning of something major. I managed to attend the planned visit to a kilt shop the next day and rode the bus to visit the reindeer herd in Cairngorms National Park, but I stayed in bed most of the time in Inverness. So I missed the Isle of Skye, another castle, and the tour of a whiskey distillery. My daily COVID tests were all negative.