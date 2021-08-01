Travel: Finding Shangri-La -- maybe, maybe not

Editor's note: As international travel begins to flow again, we can all use a Shangri-La break. Here's one from our files from our long-time contributor to shoot for before it becomes a tourist trap.

LIJIANG, China— Is this the mythical Shangri-La come true? You might have a hard time convincing the old farmer hoeing his field for 12 hours a day, but city officials have been bold enough to rename the main thoroughfare Shangri-La Road.

And the upscale Shangri-La hotel chain is eying more property in the area, something it does not do unless it can spot well-heeled travelers on the horizon.

I came here to find out what all the fuss was about and left with the conclusion that if this is not the elusive La-La land…well, we'll get to that later.

First, a little geography. Lijiang is far off the usual tourist route, situated in Yunnan Province in southwest China. A day's drive to the south is the Golden Triangle of Burma, Laos and Thailand. Drive north for a day and you enter Tibet.

Few North Americans head here, opting instead for the big-three glamour spots -- Shanghai, Beijing and Xian, home of the magnificent terracotta army. Lijiang wants to be number four on that select list, and work up from there.