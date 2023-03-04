Some hotels are magical, and the Hassler Roma is one of them. Standing high on a hill overlooking the Spanish Steps, one of the most iconic sights in Europe, the hotel rests at the heart of the Eternal City. From the window of my room, I could see the steps leading down to the Piazza di Spagna, and in the distance, Renaissance spires and domes, and tucked among all, the ruins of Roman civilization.

The Hassler Hotel, regarded for more than 100 years as one of the world’s finest hotels, is owned by the Wirth family, hoteliers for six generations, and owners of the Hassler for three generations. Since its opening in 1893, it has been a place to see and be seen. A list of visitors includes royalty, presidents, and many film and music stars.

Its amenities include a full-service spa, a rooftop garden terrace, two restaurants, one with a panoramic view of the entire city and the other with an interior garden court. These, combined with the incomparable setting, makes it tempting to stay cocooned and spoiled within the hotel walls.

However, the hotel’s location makes it easy to explore by foot some of the most intriguing aspects of the city and still be within a short walking distance of the hotel and its comforts.

An afternoon exploration might begin with the Spanish Steps and the Piazza di Spagna, a stroll along the Via Condotti, the high-fashion shopping street which, along with its side streets, is dotted with cafes, perfect for a pause and watching the stylish world go by over a glass of Prosecco or a cup of espresso.

Or, from the Piazza di Spagna, take the Via del Babuino to the spectacular church of Santa Maria del Popolo, which houses some of the most impressive mosaics in Rome in the dome of its Chigi Chapel, both designed by Raphael. In addition to Raphael’s work, two of Caravaggio’s masterpieces hang in another of the church’s chapels, the Cerasi.

Wander back to return to the Hassler, a brief 15-minute walk, for a relaxing aperitivo and appetizers in the hotel’s famous Palm Court, an interior courtyard oasis on the first floor for al fresco dining spring through fall. From December through February, the court is transformed into a Winter Garden, replete with sparkling lights and winter scenes, and discreetly placed heaters. From there a walk across the hall to Salone Eva where dinner is served during winter.

Furnished with gilded mirrors, thick carpets and comfortable chairs, Eva’s feels like being welcomed into someone’s Roman home, and the service at dinner confirms the feeling. After a first course of ahi tuna with puntarelle, that bitter yet succulent chicory stalk, particular to Roman cooking, bitter yet succulent, our server discreetly delivered our tagliolini but not before arranging a tableside cart replete with white truffles, a shaving utensil and a small scale. The aroma was intense, the taste inimitable. A plate of sweets and an espresso allowed us to linger in the cozy setting a little longer before heading upstairs to bed.

After a sumptuous and extensive buffet breakfast, with excellent cappuccino in the Salone Eva, the choice of nearby walks is difficult to make. To the famous Trevi Fountain, down the Spanish Steps and then 10 minutes to reach the monumental fountain surrounded by cafés or head a different direction to wander in the Borghese Gardens and museums, another short 10-minute walk from the hotel.

Or perhaps take a 30-minute stroll to one of Rome’s most ancient neighborhoods, the Ghetto, last home of more than a thousand Jews deported to Auschwitz during the German occupation of Rome. The neighborhood, one of the oldest in the city, is also home to the Teatro di Marcello, a massive coliseum more than 2,000 years old, as is the remains of the Roman road that runs from it to the nearby Temple of Apollo.

A few minutes away is the Via del Portico d’Ottavia, home to multiple Jewish-Roman restaurants, a perfect place for lunch. Almost all serve a version of Rome’s famous artichoke dishes, Carciofi alla Romana and Carciofi alla Giudia, the former braised with herbs, the latter deep-fried. These are not to be missed, but save room for dinner at the Hassler Hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Imàgo.

Located on the sixth floor of the hotel, the elegant restaurant offers diners a magnificent panoramic view of Rome, including the Pantheon, Aventine Hill, Castel Sant’ Angelo and the Trintà dei Monti Church, so close it feels as if you could reach out and touch it.