If you squint your eyes and look across the Mediterranean at dawn, it’s easy to imagine Roman merchant ships ploughing the waters of the sea they called Mare Nostrum, our sea, loaded with amphoras of olive oil and wine destined for the far reaches of the empire.

For eight days, on a Mediterranean cruise with Viking, I immersed myself in the seafaring path of ancient Romans, discovering with each port the reach of the empire and what it must have been like thousands of years ago when ships were propelled by sail and oars, and Mediterranean civilization was being bult, stone by stone.

Our trip began at the 2000-year-old port of Rome, Civitavecchia, and ended at the ancient Roman colony of Barcino, today’s Barcelona. Our ship, the brand-new Viking Neptune, launched in November, 2022, sailed overnight from Civitavecchia, to dock in the morning at Livorno, a relatively new port dating back only to the late 1600s.

Instead of visiting Livorno, my friend and I chose an optional excursion, ‘Day on Your Own in Florence.’ It was an hour and a half trip by bus to the city founded as a Roman military base in the first century BCE. Being on our own gave the us possibility of not only seeing the famous Renaissance Duomo of Brunelleschi and Giotto’s tower at our leisure, but to sample Florentine food for lunch.

I’d made a reservation at a small, family-run restaurant near the Duomo that a friend had recommended. The tables were full of men and women speaking Italian and the menu, while not large, still made it difficult for me to choose. To start, carpaccio with arugula, and a main course of grilled veal chop and a side of garlic and olive oil spinach, and a glass of Vermentino. The paper-thin carpaccio came heaped with bright green, large leaved arugula.

Our server, the daughter of the house, dressed it with the olive oil she carried with her, and topped it with a stack of Parmesan she shaved tableside. All around us, the family owners joked and bustled, never missing a beat. It was the perfect prelude to an afternoon in Florence.

We wandered the city, seeking out Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, the oldest perfume shop in the world, founded in 1221.Dark wood, brass fitting, it was a snug of scents and history, where we sampled fragrances and unguents, just as women have been doing there for hundreds of years. The Ponte Vecchio wasn’t far, and we stood a long time on the banks of the Arno, watching the shimmering water, before following the river to our meeting point, an open-air market where vendors were selling hot mulled wine by twilight.

That night on the ship, we sipped Champagne as we watched an unusual program of Impressionist Edvard Munch’s paintings screened on the high wall of the atrium, accompanied by the resident pianist playing traditional Norwegian music. It was a stunning experience. From there, to dinner at the Chef’s Table, one of the many dining options on the ships, where we savored a multi-course meal with wine pairings served in a quiet, intimate setting.

The following day, after a night crossing of the Ligurian Sea, our ship anchored off the coast of France, and we took a tender to Nice. It was a rainy, wild day, with intermittent gusts of wind, a perfect day for shopping and lunching along the Vieux Port of Nice and the Sunday morning flower market, but not a day to visit Cimiez and its Roman ruins, high on the hill above the city.

Shipboard, the days were filled with trips to the spa or pool, listening to lectures, sampling the extensive breakfast buffet, and deciding which of the multiple locations to choose for lunch and what to read. My favorite quickly became Momsen’s in the Explorer’s Lounge, for the freshly prepared smorrebrod sandwiches and split pea soup, along with a glass of wine from the bar, looking out across the water.

For reading, shelves of carefully chosen books are tucked near reading areas throughout the ship. Some volumes are brand-new, others, like the 1947" Life of Lawrence of Arabia," are near collectibles. A particularly cozy spot was on one of the top decks with floor to ceiling windows filling the space with the sea and the sky.

Evening entertainment consisted of classical piano in the main lobby bar, after dinner live music and dancing in the upper deck bar, and lectures ranging from upcoming port visits to EU Politics and Renaissance Art.

For dinner, the main dining area, aptly called The Restaurant, offered an always available menu of popular items like grilled salmon and steak, plus a changing menu of world-wide culinary favorites such as Lobster Thermidor, Asian-inspired seafood dishes, as well as a daily menu reflecting the cuisine of the current port of call.

Manfredi’s, the Italian specialty restaurant, sported a black and white tiled floor, cozy tables, and classics such as lasagna, osso bucco, minestrone and tiramisu. Or, one could have a light dinner at the poolside bar, the World Café, or opt for room service.

The morning of our arrival in Marsiglia, the Roman name for the ancient port city of Marseille, the sun broke bright and sharp in a brilliant blue sky, the kind of winter sky that Provence does so well. People were settled into the outdoor cafes, jackets off and scarves unwrapped, no longer needed on a December morning. It was glorious to watch the world go by, but after a walk along the fish market, we went into the Christmas market set up behind the square, shopped, and topped off the morning with warm, sugary crullers and a cup of hot mulled wine before returning to the ship and a massage.

Our guided tour of Barcelona, our last adventure before heading back to California, began after lunch, and lasted well into the evening. Antoni Gaudi’s La Sagra Familia basilica tops the list of must-sees in Barcelona, and it is stunning – magical even, but I fell hard for Barcelona’s Gothic district. It's the setting of Carlos Ruiz Zafón’s "Shadow of the Wind," a spellbinding novel of libraries and bookshops and of the past come to life. Las Ramblas, the famous street that borders the Gothic quarter, lures the visitor into the windows and alleyways full of jamon Iberica, fanciful pastries, and high-style shoes, intermixed with bars and cafes serving tapas and wine.

Today’s glittering, yet haunted, city is a long way from its days as Barcino, a colony for Roman soldiers, one more outpost of an empire that reached the length and breadth of the Mare Nostrum.