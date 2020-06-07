Travel memories: A honeymoon in Roatan,1992

As our romance progressed, I made the leap one night to propose. In a momentary lapse of sanity, she said "yes." We settled on a wedding date in January of 1992 and decided our honeymoon would be a scuba trip to some place with warm water and no dive suit needed. This required me to get a passport.

Our research led us to Anthony’s Key Resort on the Honduran island of Roatan in the Caribbean Sea. The island is narrow and about 20 miles long and lies about 40 miles off the northern coast of Honduras on the edge of the world’s second-largest barrier reef. Most importantly, the water is usually at least 80 degrees.

After a brief visit to New Orleans, we flew via Belize, landing at that country’s combination of primary airport and British Army jungle warfare training base. The base was prominently placed at one end of the runway where our jet made its U-turn to taxi back to the small terminal. Tents, planes, helicopters, armored vehicles and numerous strapping young British soldiers were about. As our plane came to rest outside the terminal, it was immediately surrounded by Belize security forces carrying machine guns while a few passengers deplaned and a few others boarded. We wondered if someone forgot to tell us something as we stayed in our seats until the flight resumed in short order.