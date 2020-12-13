Travel Memories: Bonair, 1995

The group flew from SFO, arriving first in Atlanta late at night, with a long layover until the connecting flight the next morning. An airport breakfast introduced us to the southern staple of grits - once was enough, thank y’all very much. The next flight of about four hours took the group to Curacao, followed by a final short hop to Bonaire.

There are several top-quality dive resorts on the island and ours was Captain Don’s Habitat, which is still going strong. The resort was founded several decades ago and has been expanded and renovated over the years. It is self-contained with two open-air restaurants, a choice of air-conditioned lodgings and a freshwater pool. Our beachfront second-floor room included a patio just right for gazing at sunsets.

The resort’s motto is “diving freedom”; and the dive shop and docks, with oxygen-filled tanks at the ready, are available to allow divers to enter the water unsupervised once they provide proof of training qualification.

Entries can be from the resort dock or from any of a large number of shore entry sites, marked by bright yellow stones just off the road on the island’s coast. An easy swim in shallow water leads to the ledge of the reef for deeper dives.