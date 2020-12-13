Travel Memories: Bonair, 1995

After an enjoyable dive trip to the Honduran island of Roatan for our honeymoon in 1992, we were ready for another trip three years later. Still novices, with no affection for cold water, we wanted somewhere warm, clear and calm.
Perusing dive travel magazines convinced us the small island of Bonaire would fit. It is one of the “ABC” islands, the others being Aruba and Curacao, in the southern Caribbean, about 50 miles off the coast of Venezuela. Former Dutch colonies, these islands still maintain close official ties to the Netherlands, and Dutch is one of the languages spoken in each of them.
The islands are far enough south to be considered out of the usual hurricane belt, reducing disturbance to their coral and to their clear warm waters.
Bonaire is a fragile desert paradise, with almost no rain to cause runoff into the sea. These conditions combine to make the coastal waters of this little island a magnet for divers from around the world seeking colorful coral and tropical fish.
We needed refresher training in order to dive safely, as drowning or getting “the bends” are guaranteed ways to ruin a vacation. We connected with a Sonoma County dive shop for the training, discovering that the analog gauges and laminated dive charts we first qualified with years earlier had been replaced by computers. Who knew? Once familiar with the folks at the shop, we ended up joining a group trip they were planning in December, with the shop acting as a travel agent.
The group flew from SFO, arriving first in Atlanta late at night, with a long layover until the connecting flight the next morning. An airport breakfast introduced us to the southern staple of grits - once was enough, thank y’all very much. The next flight of about four hours took the group to Curacao, followed by a final short hop to Bonaire.
There are several top-quality dive resorts on the island and ours was Captain Don’s Habitat, which is still going strong. The resort was founded several decades ago and has been expanded and renovated over the years. It is self-contained with two open-air restaurants, a choice of air-conditioned lodgings and a freshwater pool. Our beachfront second-floor room included a patio just right for gazing at sunsets.
The resort’s motto is “diving freedom”; and the dive shop and docks, with oxygen-filled tanks at the ready, are available to allow divers to enter the water unsupervised once they provide proof of training qualification.
Entries can be from the resort dock or from any of a large number of shore entry sites, marked by bright yellow stones just off the road on the island’s coast. An easy swim in shallow water leads to the ledge of the reef for deeper dives.
The people of Bonaire have long realized the importance of preserving this underwater paradise and created the National Marine Park in 1979, covering the entire coastline and surrounding waters to a depth of 200 feet. This has resulted in the protection of more than 50 species of beautiful coral and 300 species of colorful tropical fish.
Though Bonaire is famous for the ease of shore diving from its pristine pink sand beaches, most dives are organized in small groups on boats and led by a divemaster. We enjoyed 10 such dives, usually one each in the morning and afternoon, to some of the 86 recognized sites.
Each site has its permanent mooring, so anchors don’t damage coral, and the number of boats at individual sites at the same time is minimized. The sites near Klein Bonaire, the very small island a short distance from the leeward side of the main island, are the most pristine and the fish plentiful, as the island is undeveloped.
The water was consistently calm, warm and clear, without much tidal or current movement -- most relaxing for us novices. No wetsuit needed, just a regular swimsuit, or a pair of ratty shorts and equally ratty T-shirt to keep the strong sun off our backs. We soon realized it was not necessary to dive to great depths, as the variety of coral and fish was splendid just below the surface.
The spectacular underwater scenery included endless shapes, sizes and colors of coral; barracuda, angelfish, giant sponges, groupers, coral shrimp, butterflyfish and parrotfish which could be heard munching on coral. Jean’s personal favorite was pointed out to us by a divemaster: a red seahorse about eight inches long, its tail wrapped around a soft coral.
When not underwater we enjoyed the island’s other pleasures. Commitment to nature’s preservation is also demonstrated on land, with Washington Slagbaii National Park comprising the northern fifth of the island.
Wild goats and donkeys roamed freely and cactus was prolific. Huge flocks of beautiful flamingos filled the air and gathered unmolested in shallow waters. We drove around the area in a rented “toaster” van, so named for its size and shape, carefully avoiding cactus debris on the roads to protect bald tires.
Luck ran out on another excursion when the tires of one of our borrowed bikes was poked by tiny cactus thorns. We were kindly rescued and transported back to the resort by a local gentleman in the back of his compact pickup truck.
The island’s multilingual human population is about 20,000, and most of those are in the capital and largest town of Kralendijk, which stands for “Coral Dike” and is pronounced “crawl in dike.”
It was an easy stroll along the waterfront road lined with small houses to the center of the very relaxed town. Neat and tidy stores along the short, narrow main street opened from 8 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 6 p.m., less on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
We managed to browse successfully, finding a gold seahorse necklace for Jean’s Christmas as a memento of her favorite underwater sight.
